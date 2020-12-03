Christy Bailey
Christy Renee Wooton Bailey, 28, of Krypton, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
She was born June 17, 1992, the daughter of Marcus Wooton (Norma Jean) and the late Lou Ann Brock.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Wooton.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two daughters, Alexis Williams, Addison Bailey; one son, Alexander Williams; two sisters, Kayla Wooton and Kasey Wooton; one brother, Timothy Shane Brewer; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Jerry Baker
Jerry Glenn Baker, 30, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, May 6, 1990, the son of Jerry Baker of Hazard and Barbara Gail Smith of N. Car. He was a Veteran of the Kentucky Army National Guard and a member of the Hindman Masonic Lodge 689.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Ezza Mae, and G.R. Baker; aunt, Suzanne Baker.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Wendy Lee Baker of Hazard; son, Ayden Baker of Hazard; daughter, Isla Baker of Hazard; brother, Blake Baker of Hazard; two sisters, Karestin Smith of Tenn., Kristin Baker of Hazard.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Miya Collins
Baby Miya Octavia Collins, of Viper, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.
She was born September 29, 2020, the daughter of Travis Collins and Nancy Joseph Collins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Roger Joseph and paternal grandfather, Michael Collins.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Mika Collins, Safia Collins and Malia Collins; two brothers, Michael Hunter Collins, Maleke Trevor Collins; paternal grandparents, Bobby and Sharon Cox; maternal grandmother, Angela Joseph; special cousins, Mason, Ethan J., Randall and Ethan C.; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Doris Combs
Doris Jean Combs, 76, of Bulan, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Naomi Fraley
Naomi Fraley, 89, of Hazard, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, June 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Clarence Dalton and the late Eliza Strong Dalton. She was a member of the Hull Memorial Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Mitchell Fraley; two brothers, Alva and George Dalton; three sisters, Sylvania, Nora and Maudella.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Colwell (Clifford) of Busy; two sons, Jerry Fraley (Carla) of Hazard, Larry Fraley of Perryville; one brother, Bob Dalton (Joyce) of MO; six grandchildren, Nicole Smith (Phillip), Jamie Cornett, Ora Miller, Ronnie Miller, Bre Fraley and John Fraley; 11 great grandchildren; special extended family, Angie Colwell, April Colwell, Amanda Colwell, Josh Colwell and their children; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family service was held. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Edwin Godsey Jr.
Edwin Godsey Jr. “Eddie-P/Slim”, 69, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Owsley County Health Care Center.
He was born in Bulan, November 29, 1950, the son of the late Edwin Godsey Sr. and the late Georgia Horne Godsey. He was a retired coal truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Yvonne Feltner Godsey; one sister, Lola K. Fields; one brother, Gary Godsey; two nephews, Time Fields and Roger Glenn Caskey.
He is survived by one daughter, Karen Godsey (Doug Pence) of Hazard; one brother, Roger Caskey (Joyce) of Somerset; three grandchildren, Candace Katlin Wagers, Kellie McKenzie Wagers and Hunter Pence; one great grandchild, McKinley Waylynn Wagers; two special friends, Wallace Miller and Chester Ritchie; and a loving host of family and friends.
A private service was held. Burial followed in the Godsey-Fields Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fess Halcomb
Fess Halcomb, 95, of Cornettsville, died Friday, November 27, 2020, in Cornettsville.
He was born in Perry County, May 8, 1925, the son of the late Arthur Halcomb and the late Maggie Adams Halcomb. He was a retired coal miner as well as a member of the Church of Prophecy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zelphia Asher Halcomb; and one daughter, Mildred Halcomb Dixon.
He is survived by three sons, Jimmy Ray Halcomb (Kathy) of Cornettsville, Danny Halcomb of Mt. Sterling, Mark Halcomb (Durene) of VA.; seven grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeff), Shanna (Lee), Samantha (Russell), Shea (Jamie), Ty (Erin), Candace (Adam) and Ashley (David); 13 great grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, MaKenna, Kable, Dawson, Sydney, Braely, Katie, Max, Tetum, Roman, Harper and Daniel; and a loving host of family and friends.
A family a private service was held with Bo Simmons officiating. Burial followed in the Halcomb Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffrey Robinson
Jeffrey Wilson Robinson, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, September 14, 1965, the son of the late James “Fid” Robinson and the late Donna Sue Bowling Robinson. He was a retired surface coal miner and a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Parris Robinson; two brothers, Lucas Wayne Robinson and James Edgar Robinson.
He is survived by one son, Trever Robinson (Stephanie) of Hazard; special friend, Linda Whitaker of Hazard; and a loving host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
A private family service was held with Billy Ray Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Daniel Smith
Daniel Craig Smith, 35, of Hazard, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, February 2, 1985, the son of Lisa Campbell Smith and the late Danny Smith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Eva Mae Campbell and Lottie Begley; grandfather, J.R. Smith. He enjoyed fishing, U.K. Basketball, the outdoors, and just hanging with family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Ashley Alessandra (Rocco) of Geneva, Fla.; fiancé, Regina Ritchie of Hazard and her children, Haley, Jaylan and Ashton; special friends, Dan and April Brashear; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Williams
Jimmy Dwayne Williams, 58, of Hazard, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, November 27, 1961, the son of the late Reason Williams and the late Mary Melton Williams. He loved to fish and playing the dulcimers and sultry. He was a member of the Hunter Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy Wells and Pam Ritchie; one brother, Reason Williams, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Williams of Hazard; son, Jaxon Williams of Hazard; two brothers, Archie Williams (Olivia) of Berea, Billy Joe Williams (Laura) of Dayton, OH; two sisters, Cindy (Ken) of Norton, Vir., Orlinda Sue Lawson (Dwayne) of Richmond; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Pamela Wooton
Pamela Wooton, 64, of Lotts Creek, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Lotts Creek, August 1, 1956, the daughter of the late Monroe Hurt and the late Frances Sizemore Hurt. She had been the activities coordinator at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center by occupation, and had a great love for her grand babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Hurt; granddaughter, Madison Wooton.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wooton of Lotts Creek; three sons, Jeremy Wooton (Teresa) of Richmond, Jamey Wooton (Kelly) of Jeff, Jimmy Wooton of Lotts Creek; five brothers, Ronald Lee Hurt of Tenn., Kenneth Hurt of Lotts Creek, Gary Hurt of Bowling Green, Steven Hurt of Allen, Johnny Hurt of Georgetown; sister, Jennie Adams of Jeff; mother-in-law, Irene Sloan Wooton; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.