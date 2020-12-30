Carla Campbell
Carla Maggard Campbell, 62, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, June 20, 1958, the daughter of Rebecca Combs Maggard and the late Elbert Maggard.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael Dean Campbell; stepson, Michael Brandon Campbell of Tenn.; one brother, Barry Maggard of Lexington; step grandchild, Tristan Campbell; three nephews, Zack, Ben and Abraham Maggard; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff with Anthony Bersaglia officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Campbell
Margaret Grace Campbell, 59, of Hazard, died Monday, December 22, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Raleigh W. Campbell Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Marie Combs
Marie Combs, 92, of Sixteen Mile Creek went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
She was born in Hazard, July 16, 1928, the daughter of the late Albert Campbell and the late Lola Miller Campbell. She was married to the late Gobel Combs and raised her seven children in Sixteen Mile Creek. She worked a variety of jobs but most proudly retired from the Perry County school system. She has a passion for quilting, decorating for the holidays, and working around her home. She loved animals and a host of pet throughout her life. Her spirit was one of strength, beauty, and unmatchable wit.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Joyce Patton; one granddaughter, Sherry Mullins; and five siblings.
She is survived by three daughters, Lois Grigsby of Sixteen Mile Creek, Doris Stacy (Victor) of Sixteen Mile Creek, Sharon Workman of Lexington; three sons, Darrell Combs (Judy) of Sixteen Mile Creek, Dale Combs of Sixteen Mile Creek, Mile Combs (Rhonda) of Sixteen Mile Creek; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Ray Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Sixteen Mile Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Easterling
Charles Michael Easterling, 51, of Happy, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Madeline Huff
Madeline Huff, 94, of Cincinnati, OH, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Letcher County, October 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Eli Campbell and the late Maudia Watts Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winson Huff; two brothers, Astor Campbell and Eyvon Campbell.
She is survived by her son, James Huff (Glenna) of Little Leatherwood; four daughters, Reda Fletchen (Bob) of Amelia, OH, Beatrice McIntosh of Cincinnati, OH, Martha Ann Huff of Cincinnati, OH, Patricia Huff of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters, Mary Jane Campbell of Hazard, Norrise Campbell of Hazard; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville with Tim Ison. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Jones
Roger Dale Jones, 73, of Lost Creek, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Lost Creek, June 20, 1947, the son of Mary Ritchie Jones and the late Mirda Jones. He loved riding his bicycle up and down Lost Creek and especially loved the community and socializing with everyone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Larry Dean Jones (Hopie Linda Jones) of Fairland, Ind.; one sister, Sandy Patterson (Dickie) of Lost Creek; special friend, Elmer Jones; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jamie Bowling, Joe Engle and Paul Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Spencer
Ruby Spencer, 97, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hazard Nursing Home.
She was born in Jackson, February 23, 1923, the daughter of the late Hop David Russell and the late Julie Williams Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Spencer; one sister, Nellie Burchett; two brothers, Rufus Russell and Arthur Russell.
She is survived by one daughter, Nellie Vanover (Melvin) of Krypton; three sons, Clyde Spencer of Lothair, Bill Spencer (Virginia) of Brownsfork, Curt Spencer of Lothair; and a large loving host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sue Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Paul Wooten
Paul Ray Wooten, 64, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com