Mary Broyles
Mary Ruth Amburgey Broyles, 80, wife of James “Jim” Broyles, died Saturday, December 25, 2021.
She was born in Bulan, November 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Charley Feltner and raised by he and her grandmother, Laura Napier “Ma” Feltner. She was an accountant in Hazard for over 50 years.
In addition to her father and grandmother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack L. Amburgey.
She is survived by her sons, Jack L. (Shannda) Amburgey II, Charles C. and Jarrod L. Amburgey; four grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Courtney and Jarron Amburgey; and three great grandchildren, Ryan, Becca and Jaxson.
A memorial visitation was held Wednesday, December 29 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in memory of Mary Amburgey be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Faye Egnor
Faye Perkins Lutz Egnor died Friday, December 24, 202 at the Med Star Harbor Hospital on Christmas Eve 2021. She will be sorrowfully missed by her many friends and family.
She was born February 7, 1938 and raised in Glomawr. She attended Dilce Combs Memorial High School in Perry County. She attended Midway School in Midway and Berea College in Berea. After graduation, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland where she met and married Wayne Lutz. After a couple years in Baltimore, they moved to Newark, Delaware where she started working as corresponding Secretary for Hercules Chemical Company of Wilmington, Delaware. She had a few job descriptions working there. One was organic gardening program that Hercules Corp. asked her to set up and start for the inner-city youth of the city of Wilmington. It was an overwhelming success. The parents loved it when the children brought home the vegetables that they grew. After 1980, Faye and Wayne moved to Pasadena, Maryland where Faye wrote the entire curriculum for the "Maryland Foundation for Environmental Education." This was written for inner city children teaching them to care for the world today and tomorrow. Children would take school busses to Fort Smallwood State Park and Curtis Bay for their lessons. The children's books were called "Our Chesapeake." For this work she received the Mayor's Citation from the City of Baltimore from Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke and Baltimore TV News coverage. She was the daughter of America Ellen and Joseph Perkins. She was preceded in death by her late husband Wayne Roland Lutz.
She is survived by her husband John Egnor of Pasadena, Maryland; three sisters, Martina Donehoo of East Liverpool, Ohio, Phyllis Pitcock of Tompkinsville, and Roselee Hadley of Nicholasville. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Friday January 7, 2022 from 5-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mccullyfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Opsie Gwinn
Opsie Gwinn, 89, of Chavies, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born December 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Alaxander Neace and the late Ibbie Noble Neace. She was a member of the Ten Mile Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verdie Gwinn; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by three daughters, Reva White (Mike), Joyce Davidson, Bessie Caudill; two sons, Elmer Gwinn, Harlow Gwinn; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Ten Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fannie Hollis
Fannie J. Spencer Hollis, 78, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, April 30, 1943, the daughter of the late Troy Allen and the late Ethel Stidham Allen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35-years, Benny Spencer; second husband, Tom Hollis; one sister, Toni Arnett; grandson, Cody Spencer.
She is survived by two sons, John Willy Spencer (Sandy) of Ark., Benton Ray Spencer (Shari) of Ark.; two daughters, Nanette Strong (Ricky) of Hazard, Eva Spencer of Cynthiana; five brothers, Ramon Allen of Hazard, Paul Baker of Hazard, Martin Allen of Hazard, Steve Allen of Cal., Joe Allen of Hazard; sister, Jucy Slaven of Ga.; six grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 31 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Johnny King
Johnny Ray King, 83, of Hazard, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Jent Family Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Nola Morris
Nola Mae Morris, 62, of Hazard, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. December 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
James Newell
James Thomas Newell, 59, of Cornettsville, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Maysville, February 18, 1962, the son of the late Luke David Newell and the late Dorothy Sue Conley Newell. He was a member of the Logwood Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Donna Newell of Cornettsville; two step-sons, Edly Brashears of Casey Co., Anthony Brashears of Nicholasville; five brothers, David Newell (Pam) of Viper, Daniel Newell (Daisy) of Mt. Sterling, Mark Newell (Donna) of Clay City, Jesse Newell (Geneva) of Pikeville, Luke Newell (Emma) of Carlisle; sister, Michelle Varney (Estill) of Clay City; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29 at Logwood Church of Christ with David Newell officiating. Burial followed in the McKinley Adams Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Irene Sloan
Irene Wooton Sloan, 90, of Bulan, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Wheeler Goins and the late Mae Gabbard Goins. She was a member of the Dwarf Church of God and loved to sing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wooton.
She is survived by four sons, Jerry Wooton of Bulan, Jimmy Wooton (Ada) of London, Michael Wooton (Judy) of Avawam, Bobby Wooton (Misty) of Crossville, Ga.; daughter, Daren Pugh (Marvin) of Wabaco; two brothers, Gary Goins of Hazard, Eddie Goins of Hazard; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
America Spicer
America “Sissy” Turner Spicer, 80, of Jackson, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Turners Creek, Breathitt County, February 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Sam B. and Clara Herald Turner. She was a retired US postal worker in Hazard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kash Spicer; her brothers, Truman Turner and Bobby Gene Turner.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Douglas) Thomas of Jackson; her son, Sam Kash (Lee Ann) Spicer of Louisville; grandchildren, Samantha Lee Spicer and Catherine Leslie Spicer.
A graveside services was held at Noon, Tuesday, December 28, at the Jackson Cemetery with Paul Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson.
The guestbook may be signed at www. deatonfuneraljackson.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmie Williams
Jimmie Williams, 78, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Orchard Pointe Health Care in Kendallville, Ind.
He was born in Ary, January 14, 1943, the son of the late Willard and Judy (Fugate) Williams. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He worked for the Ford Motor Company, Wixom Plant in Wixom, Mich., for 30 years before retiring in 2002.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Lewis Williams in infancy; two sisters, Polly and Gladys; two brothers, Bailous and John; and a half-brother, Willard, Jr.
He is survived by a daughter and son in law, Catherine and Jorge Schmidt of Pleasant Lake. Ind.’ Step-son, James Lewis Williams (Kim) of Fla; grandchildren, Jimmie Lee (fiancé, Ashleigh DeVine) Williams of Starke, Fla., Chelsea Horvath (Frank) of Edon, Oh; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn Horvath, Frank Horvath Jr and Sawyer Allen Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Alta and John Thomas of Hazard; and half-sister, Wanda Thatcher of Jackson.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of Life service is planned for a later date in Kentucky. Arrangements were under the direction of Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
The guestbook may be signed at www.fellerandclark.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.