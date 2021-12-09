Stephen Begley
Stephen Cleon Begley, 46, of Viper, died Friday, December 3, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 6, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Portia Combs officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Martha Campbell
Martha Louise Campbell, 91, of Krypton, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Letcher Manor in Whitesburg.
She was born in Napfor, December 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Preston Campbell and the late Octa Colwell. She was a member of the Neace Memorial Church and was a retired cook from the Perry County School System after 20 of dedicated service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Campbell; son, Jerry Campbell; four sisters, Dosha, Dorothy, Lizzie, and Mable; brother, Sammy Owens.
She is survived by two daughters, Helen Campbell of Krypton, Janet Campbell of Krypton; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Campbell of Krypton; sister, Thelma Doris Bowling of Napfor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Nathaniel Collins, Bobby Collins, and Grew Watts officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Neace Memorial Church, 155 Neace Memorial Rd., Lost Creek, KY 41348.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rebecca Campbell
Rebecca Jean Campbell, 80, of Lower Pigeon Roost, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born May 15, 1941, the daughter of the late William Eversole and the late Debbie Eversole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Campbell; one son, Charles Douglas; two daughters-in-laws, Melda Campbell and Gladys Collins; two grandchildren, Simon Campbell and Tina Marie Sandlin; one great grandchild, Ruben Sandlin; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by four daughters, Anna Jones (Marcus) of Chavies, Martina Hurt (Denny) of Lower Pigeon Roost, Debbie Campbell of Hazard, Amy Messer (Boyd) of Vicco; four sons, Clause Campbell of Lower Pigeon Roost, Sherman Campbell (Sheila) of Willard, Arnold Campbell of Lower Pigeon Roost, Ulis Campbell (Tracey) of Lower Pigeon Roost; one brother, David Eversole on Ind.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Fugate Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gladys Collins
Gladys Collins, 54, of Hazard, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born May 2, 1967, the daughter of the late Grim Collins and the late Bitha Hughes Collins. She loved flowers and drift wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Burnum Collins and Sherman Collins; and one nephew, Joshua Daniel Collins.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold Campbell; two sisters, Addie Stidham of Krypton, Loretta Gibson of Grapevine; four brothers, Ance Collins of Clear Fork, Donnie Collins of Krypton, LD Collins of Krypton, Freddy Collins of Krypton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Clayton Stacy officiating.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Don Collett
Don Collett, 59, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Family Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Effie Coyle
Effie Marlene Coyle, 63, of Hazard, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, April 17, 1958, the daughter of the late Wilburn Napier and the late Polly Napier. She attended the First Creek Baptist Church at Bonnyman for years. She loved everybody and spent 44 years taking care of her disabled son.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Michael ‘Mike” Coyle; ex-husband, Herman Barnes, Jr.; brother, Johnny Dwayne Napier; sister, Jody Napier; father-in-law, Herman Barnes; mother-in-law, Mattie Barnes; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other family.
She is survived by her son, William Michael Barnes of Hazard; step-daughter, Kayla of Oh.; sister, Edna Napier of Cosby, Tenn.; and a host of other relatives and friends survive in Ga.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Offie Griffith
Offie Griffith, 88, of Hazard, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Clem Shepherd and the late Della Browning Shepherd. She was a member of the Lothair Church of Christ. She enjoyed time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bufford Griffith; two sons, Herbert and Jimmy D.; one grandson, Nicholas; two sisters, Cordella and Bessie; and four brothers, Kermit, Alvry, Odell and Arlin.
She is survived by one daughter, Glenda Shepherd (Clayburn) of Slemp; two sons, Garry Griffith (Lisa) of Viper, James Griffith of Hazard; one sister, Dosha Couch (J.P.) of Busy; daughter-in-law, Cleo Griffith; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Shayla, Kayla, Angie, May, Jessica, Daniel, Josh and Noel; 16 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with David Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Little Leatherwood Community Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald Hughes
Ronald Clay Hughes, 72, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, N. Car.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5 at Seymour Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Seymour Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Goldsboro, N. Car.
The guestbook may be signed at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
Richard Holland
Richard Bradford Holland, 40, of Amburgey, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hindman, August 11, 1981, the son of Bert Holland and Gwendolyn Jent. He enjoyed his movies, his music, and playing the guitar.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Mildred Jent; paternal grandparents, Kelly and Christine Holland; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brandon Holland (Ashley); nieces, Makayla Nicole and Sophie Grace Holland; special friends, Darnell Neace and William, Mug; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 2, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Travis Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Jent Cemetery, Amburgey. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Lindon
Wanda Lindon, 94, of Hazard, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Zachariah, November 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Sherman Hobbs and the late Lizetta Hobbs. She was a homemaker and especially loved spending time with her two sons, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, reading and bowling. She was a member of Mother of Good Counsel Church and a former member of Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Hobbs ; two sisters, June Blythe and Lenora Hicks. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ray Lindon; two sons; Jimmy Lindon (Judy) of Hazard, Gary "Bloss" Lindon (Pat), Hazard; one brother, WH Hobbs (Ethel), OH; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lindon, Jason Lindon (Traci), Valerie Parsons, John Lindon (Cindy) and Joey Lindon (Tori); nine great grandchildren, Cody, Cailin, Triston, Rydge, Ava, Rayce, Rylen, Luke and Paxton; caregiver, Josi Sexton; special family, Phil Graham (Jodi), Catherine and Evan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Father Bob Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard.
Pallbearers included, John Lindon, Jason Lindon, Joey Lindon, Cody Jones, Triston Parsons, Rayce Lindon, Rydge Beverly, Rylen Lindon, Luke Lindon and Daniel Thies.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Neace
William Junior Neace, 68, of Jackson, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at KY River Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4 at Wabaco Pentecostal Church with Pastor Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Luther Pratt Jr.
Luther Pratt Jr., 51, of Viper, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 11, 1970, the son of the late Luther Pratt Sr., and the late Mary Lou Knight Pratt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Dewayne Pratt.
He is survived by two brothers, Hiram Pratt of Slemp, David Pratt (Wanda) of Evarts; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 9 at Bailey Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sammy Reynolds
Sammy Reynolds, 60, of Hazard, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at Hazard Health and Rehab Center.
He was born March 27, 1961, the son of RB Reynolds and the late Ruby Jean Turner Reynolds. He loved being outdoors hunting.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Andy and Randy Reynolds.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three sons, Sammy Reynolds of Viper, Frank Gabbard (Deanna) of Fla., Michael Gabbard (Jena) of Hazard; one daughter, Bridget Young of Hazard; two sisters, Darlene Reynolds of Hazard, Anna Ritchie of Viper; two brothers, Paul Reynolds (Janice) of Viper, Jerry Ritchie of Jeff; four grandchildren, Katlin, Samantha, Destiny and Sierra; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 6, at Middle Fork Church of Christ with Mike Hall and Dennis Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the John Q. Adams Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Bruce Williams
Bruce C. ‘Boomer’ Williams responded to the call of his Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of November 24, 2021, at the age of 70, and will spend eternity in the presence of the Almighty.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Nica Williams, 11 children and their spouse; Mark Parris (Shay), Elizabeth Velasco (Tony), Clay Williams (Jami), Bruce Williams (Kristin), Wayne Williams (Beckie), Mary Williams (Pedro Ramirez), John Williams (Caitlyn), David Williams (Iulia), Rachael Goff (Jordan), Wade Williams (Julia), Darby Williams. Additionally, Bruce is survived by nearly 30 grandchildren, his brother, Sandy Williams, and wife Bernice, their sons, Dr. Michael Williams (Heather) and Matthew Williams, as well as his niece Michele Ison (Mitchell), nephew Craig Williams (Kerry), and niece Jennifer Williams.
Bruce is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clay and Mary Williams, his brother, Craig Williams, and nephew, Mark Williams.
Bruce was born in Ashland, and grew up in Hazard, where he attended high school at Hazard High School (HHS). While attending HHS, Bruce participated in both football and basketball and was recently inducted in HHS Football Hall of Fame.
Bruce joined the Army Reserves in the early ’70s. He spent most of his early 20’s in school and working in sales.
Bruce and Nina met in Ashland in 1974 and they were married in 1975. They were blessed with 10 children. In 1983, they relocated to Northwest Florida where they raised their family and still reside today. In Northwest Florida, Bruce started and ran several businesses over the years.
Bruce loved traveling, missions, and helping people in general. He had his pilot’s license for nearly 30 years and flew constantly during that time. He worked on missions in Mexico, India, and Russia and also supported missions in Africa. In his later years, his love for people and a desire to help those in need led him to drive for Uber. He used this opportunity to spread God’s message and talk with people from all walks of life.
Many of Bruce’s hobbies brought joy to the family-like aviation, while some resulted in much complaining, such as the owning and breeding of show dogs.
Bruce was constantly reading the Bible to gain a better understanding and to share the message of Christ. He also enjoyed spirited debate and teaching his children the rules for debating each other. He liked to ask “why,” so that you knew why.
He found great joy in watching his children grow into adults and immense pride in every one of their successes, no matter how small. He was so proud of his children and talked about them any chance he had. He truly treasured his grandchildren and especially loved talking to them about their day and goings-on. He was genuinely interested in every ‘tiny’ detail. Bruce spent nearly all of his time with the love of his life, Nina. His love and adoration for her was clear to any person who ever met him. It truly was one of a kind.
Bruce leaves a big imprint on many lives, but mostly on the lives of those who loved him and called him husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle. He will be missed in this life beyond measure.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 10. A time of visitation for family and friends will be at 5:00 pm, with a service following at 6 pm. Arrangements were under the direction of McLaughlin Mortuary, 17 Chestnut Ave. SE, Ft Walton Beach, Florida.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mclaughlinmortuary.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ivan Woods
Ivan Wesley Woods, 93, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 5, 2021.
He was born March 21, 1928 in Milroy, Ind., the son of the late Gildewell Woods and William Woods. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for the Upjohn Co. until his retirement. In addition to that, he was also a businessman and part owner in several businesses in Hazard.
After graduating high school, he drove for Mayflower Moving Vans until he was drafted into the Army. He was in the Korean War for 2 years as a demolition's expert. After serving his country, he enrolled at Union College in Barbourville. His GI Bill only paid for 3 years of college. With no extra money to cover a 4th year, he worked hard, took many classes and graduated in 3 years. He was then offered the job with Upjohn and relocated to Hazard. He had several opportunities to move up with the company but always chose to stay in Hazard. Hazard was home! He was loved by many and will be missed immensely.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jean Woods; two sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by one daughter, Paula Spitler (Ken) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sons, Paul Woods and Neil Woods of Hazard; eight grandchildren, Jared Woods (Sarah), Jacob Woods, Maci Woods, Taylor Sharkey (Kevin), Patrick Woods, Madison Woods, Jon Woods and Dakota Napier; eight great grandchildren, Noah, Lucy, Grace, Carter, Blayze, Axel, Elliott and Benny; sister-in-law, Joyce Fox; special friend, Beth Cole; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial will follow in the Barbourville City Cemetery, Barbourville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.