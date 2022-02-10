Dorvan Fugate
Dorvan Fugate, 68, of Rowdy, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 10, 1953, the son of the late Burley Fugate and the late Opal Campbell Fugate. He was a retired mechanic. He enjoyed spending his time working in the garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Don, Dana and Dale Fugate.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Fugate, Mika Snider; one sister, Doris Miller; two brothers, Denny Fugate, Darrel Fugate; three grandchildren, Ragan, Courtney and Like; three sisters-in-law, Janet Fugate, Toni Fugate and Terri Fugate; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside services was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gloria Hammonds
Gloria Jean Hammonds, 68, of Scuddy, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Shelbyville, December 1, 1953, the daughter of Joyce Ann Ashcraft Jones and the late Daniel Paul Jones. She was a member of the First Creek Baptist Church. Throughout her life she worked for General Telephones, Perry County Central High School and KCTCS.
Addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary Hammonds; one daughter, Jennifer Hammonds of Louisville; one sister, Rebecca Mahoney (William) of Turners Station; one brother, Edward Jones of Carroll County; two sisters-in-law, Cheryle Dunigan of Richmond and Pamela Hammonds of Morehead; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at First Creek Baptist Church with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Albert Mae
Alberta Mae “Bert”, 82. Of Viper, died Saturday, February 6, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Mt. Clemons, Mich., December 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Hap Moore and the late Etta Harrington Moore. She was a retired CAN.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, James Moore and Raymond Moore; one grandson, Jessie Garcia.
She is survived by five daughters, Duretta Garcia (Luis) of Chicago, Ill., Shawn Watkins of Nicholasville, Jessica Pulsifer of Georgetown, Lahonna Messer (Shane) of Hazard and Victoria Moore of Viper; two sons, Jerry Moore (Maggie) of Waylon, Tim Moore (Brenda) of Somerset; four sisters, Pat Serrano (Jose) of Fla., Karen Garey of Mich., Louise Elda Gauthier (Ron) of Nicholasville, Pearl Daily (Rick) of Nicholasville; two brothers, Thedore Moore (Glenda) of Mich., Fernely Moore of Fla.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Carr Fork Lake Saturday, July 2. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obitauary.
Jammy Napier
Jammy Ezekiel Napier, 42, of Happy, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his residence.
He was born September 2, 1979, the son of the late Theda Sue Russell and Paul Ray Napier Sr. He enjoyed coloring, woodworking making crosses, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Ray Napier Jr.; one step-brother, Tyler Russell; one nephew, Austin Napier; and his father-in-law, Paul Bryant.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Ina Napier; two daughters, Alexis Napier of Redfox, Miya Linville of Redfox; two sons, Jayden Linville of Sassafras, Jermiah Linville of Sassafras; one brother, John Michael Napier (Sonya) of Acup; one step-sister, Brittany Russell of Grapevine; niece and nephew, Cassandra and John Allen Napier; two uncles, Conley Napier (Wilma) and James Combs; four aunts, Pauline Baker, Gloria Caldwell, Paula Sumner (Danny) and Helen Combs; step-grandmother, Geraldine Russell; special friend, Jerry Cornett; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, February 4 at The Potter’s House Ministry with Rev. Donnie Enfusse officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery, Darfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made directly to the funeral home towards funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Cecil Slone
Cecil Ray Slone, 72, of Viper, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born November 27, 1949, the son of the late Daw Slone and the late Maggie Hall Slone. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed whittling and four wheeling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Slone; one daughter, Melissa Ann Slone of Viper; two sons, Cecil Ray Slone Jr., of Viper, Nathan Daw Slone (Christina) of Oh; two sisters, Bobbie Jean Sexton of Fla., Mayrine Purles of N. Car.; three brothers, Willie Slone of Fla., Donald Slone of Fla., Farmer Slone of Oh; four grandchildren, Brandon, Tiara, Shay and Aubrey; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Teague
Linda Teague, 74, of Hazard, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Harlan, August 8, 1947, the daughter of the late Smith Jenkins and the late Barbara Lynch Jenkins. She was a retired educator with fifty years of faithful and dedicated service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Todd Teague; brother, Allen Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Teague; daughter, Shady Teague (Marty Brunori); brother, Herbert (Jamie) Jenkins; sisters, Susan Welch, Sharon Robinette (Sam); three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9 at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church with Rev. Livinus Uba officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowing Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.