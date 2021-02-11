Manuel Arnett
Manuel Arnett, 76, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, May 28, 1944 the son of the late Wise Arnett and the late Elva Jane Terry Arnett. He was employed by Pepsi Cola Company for 31 years and enjoyed the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Granville Arnett and Troy Arnett; one sister, Belluah Torok.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline Kasee Arnett; three sons, John Arnett (Melissa) of Hazard, Ken Arnett of Hazard, Shane Arnett (Teresa) of Buckhorn; two sisters, Eunice Ambrose of Harburly, Rosanelle “Midge” Stout of OH; one brother, Dallas Arnett of Harburly; four grandchildren, Jenna Arnett, Kasee Arnett, Kody Arnett, Kennedy Arnett; three great grandchildren, Sophie, Vada, Ezra; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dougie Adams officiating. Burial followed in the Adam Terry Cemetery, Bearville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Eunice Banks
Eunice Banks, 68, of Delphia, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born February 26, 1952, the daughter of the late Pearl Banks and the late Maudie Shell Banks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley and Eunaveye; three brothers, Sebastian, Pearl Jr. and Willie.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Dixon, Kimberly Lewis; one son, Dewayne Bishop; two sisters, Maybelline Adams, Goldie Holbrook; five brothers, Ray Banks, Storie Banks, Charles Banks, Manis Banks and Henry Banks; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Cayden, Scott, Steve, Becca (Bryan), Gavin and Brooklyn; five great grandchildren, Adalyn, Brystal, Lennox, Kinsley and Rider; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Beacher Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nellie Collett
Nellie Jane Collett, 53, of Hazard, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, June 17, 1967 the daughter of the late Freida Belle Riddle.
In addition to her Mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Lee Riddle.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Adams of Hazard; son, Silas Walker of Hazard; two daughters, Lisa White (Cody Dylan) of Hazard, Alexis Gross of Wooton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 12 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechfork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nancy Deaton
Nancy Jane Deaton, 85, of Bonnyman, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Henry Hendrix and the late Stella Browning Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Deaton; one son, Ralph Lynn Deaton; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Henrietta Burkhart (Jeffery) of Yeaddiss, Debra Adamski of Hazard; two sons, Charles Jeffery Deaton (Polly) of Hazard, James Farmer Deaton of Bonnyman; one brother, Willie Hendrix of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 8, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Donnie Enfusse officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Marcia Lynch
Marcia Marie Owens Lynch, died February 2, 2021.
She was born November 18, 1925, in a “holler” near Hazard, the daughter of the late Loretta Hale Owens and the late Jason N. Owens. The middle child of a loving family, she was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Frances Owens Foreman, and more recently (December 29, 2020), her younger brother, James William Owens. Marcia and Frances took a taxi to and from school every day, from the coal mining area where their father managed the company store, and where her mother did the accounting for the company. Marcia earned a B.A. in Business from Centre College in Danville where she met her former husband, William K. Lynch (deceased) who was attending Centre on the GI Bill. They stayed in Danville until Bill finished college, and then moved to live and work in Bill’s native Michigan. Even in the 1940s it could be tough to find a good job in Traverse City, so after a brief stint in northern Michigan they went to Saginaw where their older daughter, Bryn Lynch Lelandais, was born. By the time Pamela Sue Lynch came along a few years later, they were back in Traverse City, having designed and built their dream home where Marcia lived until her passing. Marcia was the last of the original home owners on the street. Marcia was very active in volunteer activities as a young mother, though she truly missed working outside the home. Bryn and Pam are eternally grateful that she decided to become a mother, because she was a spectacular one! She was always there to lend a hand, an ear, or a shoulder to cry on. Marcia was president of the Parent-Teacher Association at Eastern Elementary, on the boards of the YMCA and Child and Family Services. She served as a Brownie Girl Scout leader, room mother, and chauffeur to tennis and gymnastic meets - she never slowed down. One day in the 1970s a good family friend, Dr. Arne Sarya, asked her to manage Glacier Arena and she was back in the work force for another 40 years. When Glacier Arena closed, Marcia worked at Dr. Sarya’s orthodontist office for nearly 30 years, managing the insurance end of the business. When she wasn’t working she played Thelma to Millicent Savage’s Louise, traveled, and got into more mischief than her children would care to know about. She is survived by her daughters, Bryn and Pam; grandchildren, Alyson (Brendan) Lelandais McGugin, Emily Lelandais (Matthew Dorazio), Faith Lynch, Isaac Lynch; and great-granddaughter, Abigail McGugin; many nieces and nephews, as well as granddogs and kitties. Please consider a donation to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Cherryland Humane Society, or a charity of your choice.
Cremation has taken place but we will have a memorial service on Saturday, May 29. She will be buried in the family plot at the Englewood Cemetery at a later date.
Joyce Miniard
Joyce Faye Miniard, 68, of Hazard died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, August 27, 1952 the daughter of the late Lonzo Gibson and the late Margie Spencer Gibson. She loved flowers and animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Miniard and six brothers, Bobby Gibson, Carl Gibson, Seberen Gibson, Virgil Gibson, Earl Gibson, and Clarence Gibson.
She is survived by three sons, Don Miniard, Jr. of Hazard, Adam Miniard (Trisha Crank) of Hazard, Leroy Miniard of Hazard; three brothers, Lonnie Gibson of Whitesburg, Jimmy Gibson of Oh., Eugene Gibson of Oh.; three sisters, Norma Gibson of Busy, Ruby Couch of Hazard, Brenda Holland (Darrell) of Bonnyman; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Woodson-Gut Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Calvin Neace
Calvin G. Neace, 79, of Lost Creek, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born March 26, 1941, the son of the late Marion Neace and the late Adna Lovins Neace. He was a retired security guard for the coal mines. He was a member of Old Regular Baptist. He enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Adkins; and two brothers, Melvin and Marvin Neace.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ola Faye Neace; two sons, Philip Neace (Lisa) of Lost Creek, Ivan Eugene Neace of Lost Creek; four sisters, Myrtle Miller of Northern, Ada Neace of Oh, Helen Faye Kennedy (John) of Lost Creek, Patricia Ann Guerra (Harold) of Bonnyman; three grandchildren, Brittany Ritchie, Joshua Neace and Rodney David Napier; one great grandchild, Bentley Ritchie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 10 at the Neace Family Cemetery with Kenneth Ritchie officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Owens
James William Owens, age 84, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield after a 4-month period of declining health there.
He was born in Hazard on Saturday, April 18, 1936, the son of the late Jason N. Owens and the late Loretta Hale Owens. He was a 1954 graduate of Hazard High School. He loved UK basketball, steak, politics and collecting political memorabilia and antiques, making people laugh, and fighting for the little guy. He loved to travel, especially to the lakes, or the beaches of South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.
He was class president for 3 of his 4 years at Western Kentucky University, where he excelled in debate. He received a Master of Business Administration and a juris doctor from the University of Kentucky. He served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army in West Germany 1963-65, then touristed every country in Europe except the Soviet Union. He later attained the rank of major in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps of the US Army Reserve.
He worked for The Legislative Research Commission, the administrative and research arm of the Kentucky General Assembly in Frankfort before moving to Paducah to start a 50-year career as a lawyer, specializing in labor and personal injury law. First with Charlie Williams, then as part of Reed, Muir and Owens, then with future Kentucky Supreme Court Justice, J.W. “Bill” Graves, Charles Saladino, Craig Housman, David Sparks and Ed Miller. He later practiced with, among others Karen Alderdice, H B Quinn, Jill Clark, Royce Buck, Roger Lofton, Gary Lorenz, Cynthia Sanderson, Seth Hancock, Todd Megabow, Donald Green and Congressman Carroll Hubbard, who was a great aid to him in his final years. His many valued employees included Glenn Dowdy, Elaine Scott, Donna Beardon. He held his clients and the unions many of them belonged to (and which he represented) in high esteem, including the many railroad, riverboat and plant workers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Frances Mae Foreman, Marcia Marie Owens Lynch, of Traverse City, Michigan (who passed away February 2, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynn Wallace Owens; his first wife, Lynne Clark Owens, both of Paducah; his sons, Jason Paul Owens (Kelley Jean Tilmon), of Wooster, Ohio and John Patrick Owens, of Louisville; his step-sons, Trey Griffin, of Paducah and Tyler Griffin (Andrea), of Bradenton, Fla.; his sister, Marcia Owens Lynch, of Traverse City, Mich.; his grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Gabe, Sutton, Sarah and Stone Griffin.
In his later years he loved interacting with his grandchildren, his dogs Gypsy and Pepper, and visits with his nieces Bryn and Pam Lynch and their children Alyson, Emily, Faith and Isaac.
An extravert, a true “people person,” he struggled with the isolation COVID-19’s threat made necessary, despite the best efforts of staff at Morningside of Paducah and Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He had been a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church, as well as the Elks, Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Reserve Officers Association and Travelers Protective Association.
A memorial service in Paducah and a committal service with military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West post-COVID.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the River City Mission 1466 Bechtold Rd, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 https://rivercitymission.org/
Arrangements were under the direction of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Hope Riddle
Hope Riddle, 53, of Cornettsville, died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born February 5, 1968 the daughter of the late Troy Riddle and the late Betty Shepherd Riddle.
She is survived by three sons, Tyler Caudill (Erika) of Hallie, Derrick Charles of Hallie, Jesse Charles of Cornettsville; one brother, Troy Riddle II of Cornettsville; one grandchild, Landon Caudill; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nannie Wilder
Nannie Perkins Wilder, 54, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 21, 1966, the daughter of the late Kenneth Perkins and the late Rena Ison Perkins.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Wilder; two sisters, Jean Karol Wooton, Jan Perkins Gwin; one brother, James Perkins; and a host of family and friends.
Visitations were held at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
