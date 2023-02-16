Ruby Bailey
Ruby Carol Bailey, 88, of Viper, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her residence.
She was born January 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Green Vanover and the late Hulda Coots Vanover. She was a member of Fourseam Gospel Church. She enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Riley Bailey Jr.; three sisters, Mary Rose Lawson, Anna May Edwards and Lucy Campbell; one brother, Jack Vanover.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Ann Eversole, Hulda Marie Lewis and Dehila Mae Fields; six sons, William Green Bailey (Judy), Donald Ray Bailey, Timmy Lee Bailey, Eli Bailey (Jean), Leon Bailey (Ruby) and Clinton Bailey (Debra); three sisters, Nancy Shepherd, Manurva Wilson and Bessie Eversole; four brothers, Bobby, Joe, Johnny and Lawrence Vanover; 21 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Burial followed in the Vanover Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Perry Baker
Perry Baker, 64, of Chavies, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence.
He was born December 12, 1958, the son of the late Grant Baker and the late Lillian Luddinton Baker. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and raising a garden. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn and Brenda; five brothers, Jerry, Johnny, Sonny, Grant Jr. and Jay.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Baker; one daughter, Misty Baker of Lancaster; one son, Perry Lee Baker (Bethany) of Powell County; six sisters, Elaine Baker of Hazard, Mary Ellen Shoemaker of Clay City, Donna Boston of Lexington, Judy Brooks of Ind., Lora Woerner of Grant County and Melissa Neace of Hazard; two brothers, Ted Baker of Krypton and Jimmy Baker of Ind.; five grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Allyn, Joseph and Victoria; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brandon Caudill
Brandon Russell Caudill, 24, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Kentucky River Medical Center.
He was born July 7, 1998, the son of Harlan Caudill and Kimberly McIntosh. He worked for Aspundh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Easton Caudill; grandparents, Mary McIntosh, Jerry and America Caudill.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Caudill; one daughter, Kenzlee Raichel; three sisters, Phelisha White, Hannah McIntosh and Kristen Noble; special aunt, Patty Caudill (George); special cousins, Jordan and Jamie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jerry Jr Henson officiating. Burial followed in the Raichel Family Cemetery, Typo. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Leonard Dunn
Leonard Dunn, 84, of Franklin, Ind., died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 4, 1938 in Hazard, the son of the late Elisha and Juda (Caudill) Dunn. He graduated from Dilce Combs Memorial High School in 1957. He and Rose moved to Chicago in 1962 and settled in Franklin in 1967. Leonard worked for Navistar for 37 years, retiring in 2002. He was a kind, humble and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He married Mary Rose (Caudill) Dunn on November 18, 1961. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter Judy Dunn McDaniel (Greg) of Cincinnati, OH, son-in-law Doug Murch of Richmond, VA, beloved grandchildren Sam Murch and Erin McDaniel, sister, Thelma Lewis, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. His dear daughter Melissa Dunn Murch preceded him in death, as well as several brothers, sisters and in-laws.
Pastor Jerry Yaden will conduct a service on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin, Ind. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., and the service will be held at 3 p.m.
Martin Dykes
Martin “Peanut” Dykes, 68, formerly of Perry County, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born February 20, 1954, the son of the late Samuel Dykes and the late Martha Caskey Dykes. He was a loving son, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a janitor for the Hazard City School for over 10 years. He enjoyed watching Perry Central basketball and U.K. basketball. He was remembered for painting houses which was a job he loved to do.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ray Arnold, Cleve, Marshall and Frank; and three sisters, Maxine, Bobbie and Jewel.
He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Dykes (Josh) of Berea and Brittany Dykes (Chris) of London; one sister, Dorothy Hayes of Markham, Ill.; one brother, Billy Dykes of Vicco; two grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Brown; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ramon Creech officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jimmy Everidge
Jimmy Everidge, 53, of Happy, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born July 1, 1969, the son of Bertha Fields Everidge and the late Jimmy Everidge Sr. He worked as a security guard. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Hilda Messer Everidge; two sons, Dustin Everidge and Cody Everidge; one sister, Lola Bernat (John); one brother, Jody Everidge; and special friend, Jack Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Monday, February 13, at Blackhawk Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Floyd Feltner Jr.
Floyd Feltner, Jr., 52, of London, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joseph Goodwin
Joseph E. Goodwin, 67, of Bulan, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at his residence.
He was born October 26, 1955, the son of the late Harold Otis Goodwin and the late Opal Odell Elliott Goodwin. He worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed working the lumber mill and doing all types of woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jewell Dene.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Goodwin; one son, Billy Goodwin (Vanessa) of Hazard; step-daughter, Michelle Ledoux (Mark) of Fla.; special nephew, Dave Colwell; special nieces, Melinda Earwood and Karen Rogers; special friends, Rick Noble (Jane), Jason Slone and Tony Chaney; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held Tuesday, February 14. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Patricia Jent
Patricia Ann Wells Jent, 76, of Scuddy, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born November 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Roy Lee Wells and the late Etta Luvenia Johnson Wells. She was a member of Vicco Church of God. She enjoyed going to church, fishing, boating and going to the beach. She loved to spend time with her family especially going out shopping with her sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer Jent; one daughter, Stephanie Jent Adams (Phillip) of Vicco, three sisters, Cora Lee Combs of Scuddy, Cozetta Coleman of Sassafrass and Sharon Kaye Franks of Scuddy; one brother, Robert Wells (Brenda) of Scuddy; three grandchildren, Nikkie, Shyann and Terra; four great grandchildren, Brayson, Tayton, Ryann and Hudson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, February 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Clarence Miller Jr.
Clarence Miller, Jr., 57, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, October 2, 1965, the son of the late Clarence Miller, Sr. and the late Margaret Holland Miller. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Kaye Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Miller of Lotts Creek; children, Tiffany Couch (Bobby) of Lotts Creek, Stephanie Spencer (Benjamin) of Lotts Creek, Jeffrey Miller (Allison) of Hazard; two sisters, Carla Godsey (Larry) of Lothair, Lisa Reece of Hazard; four grandchildren, Kynzi Spencer, Ailee Couch, Baylor Miller and Parker Miller; dog, Harley Davidson Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carlo White officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dewey Miller
Dewey Miller, 72, of Hazard, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born at Blue Diamond, July 24, 1950, the son of the late Boyd Miller and the late Orpha Miller. He worked as a Mechanic and Truck Driver and enjoyed racing and hanging out with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Miller and Carl Miller; two sisters, Nora and Ruby.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Mary Sue Miller of Darfork; children, Angela Koontz (Charles) of Grapevine, Dewey Lee Miller (Kim) of Bonnyman, Regina Miller of Darfork; three sisters, Edith Hill of Hazard, Lana Jo Stephens of Georgetown, Wanda Faye Neace of Lost Creek; two brothers, Thurman Miller (Bonnie) of Seymour, Ind., Amos “Moose” Noble (Sharon) of Hazard; special companion, Shirley Lawson; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Barry Hibbard officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell-Miller Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please call a friend and let them know that you love them or Wells Hospice Care Center.
Thomas Waddell, Jr.
Thomas Waddell, Jr., 85, of Viper, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence.
He was born August 14, 1937, the son of the late Thomas Waddell and the late Hazel Breeding Waddell. He was a United States Army Veteran. She was a retired coal miner and state police dispatcher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Haley Couch Waddell; four brothers, James, Bobby, Sam and Bill; and three sisters, Mary Emma and Ina.
He is survived by three sons, Steve Waddell (Tammy) of Hazard, Joey Waddell (Caitlin) of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Phillip Waddell (Kimberly) of Richmond; two sisters, Brenda Awad (Alex) of Ore. and Betty Conway (Lloyd) of Ga.; one brother, Sherman Waddell of Cal.; seven grandchildren, Krystin Adams (Chris), Tyler Waddell (Meghan), Madison Jones (J.T.), Seth Waddell, Zoe Waddell, Micah McFarland (Tyler) and Dylan Waddell; three great grandchildren, Kenaly, Bristol and Hadley; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tony Williams
Tony Williams, 64, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, June 14, 1958, the son of the late Cledith Williams and the late Melissa Williams. He was a devoted Bible reader and was affiliated with the Pentecostal Faith. He was a retired night watchman. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar and collecting flashlights.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jason Oliver; and two brothers-in-law, Ricky McPherson and Calaway Oliver Jr.
He is survived by four sisters, Sandy Roark (Stell) of Big Creek, Glenna Oliver of Big Creek, Vickie Combs (Jerry) of Big Creek and Patricia Commes (John) of Dwarf; two brothers, Charles Williams (Kaye) of Airport Gardens and James Williams of Busy; special niece, Alexia Williams; special nephew, Mike McPherson; special great niece and nephews, Nate Foster, Alex Foster, Naomi Foster; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Jesse Young Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
