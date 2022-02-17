Stella Boggs
Stella Boggs, 74, of Viper, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born April 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Monroe Combs and the late Annie Fields Combs. She spent many years caring for others. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Dinnia Shepherd; son-in-law, Chris Browning; and two brothers, Grand Combs and Robert Combs.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Boggs; one daughter, Mary Browning of Vicco; one brother, James Combs of Hazard; seven grandchildren, Dwayne, Lisa, Willie, Christopher, Billy, Orville and Rebecca; 17 great grandchildren; special friends, Tara Fields, Sam Fields and Betty Tucker.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Nathan Crump and Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Evan Brown
Evan “Gene” Brown, 69, of Williamsburg, died Sunday, February 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. He was born in Hazard, October 21, 1952 in Hazard, the son of late Albert Brown and Ollie Combs Brown. He loved his family and caregivers and spending time with them.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Sam Brown. He is survived by one daughter, Darla Jean Starns of Florence; two brothers, Burchel (Lois) Brown of Nancy and Frank Brown of Somerset; three sisters, Rebecca Campbell of Hazard, Maxine Combs of Hazard and Lena (James) Brewer of London; three grandchildren, Ethan Starns of Taylor Mill, Hallie Starns of Berry, KY and Abbigail Starns of Florence, KY; many nieces and nephews; his caregiving family, Tommy (Charlotte) Rose, Jennifer (Daniel) Rose, Payton (Haley) Rose and Kalep Rose all of Williamsburg. A private family service was held at 10:00am Wednesday, February 16 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. The guestbook may be signed at www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Jacqueline Case
Jacqueline Diana Case, 73, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born June 11, 1948, the daughter of the late William Marks and the late Birdie Mae Jennings Williams. She spent many years caring for others. She enjoyed working puzzles and traveling. She was very proud that she was able to publish her own cookbook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Garza Jr.; and two brothers, Darrell Marks and Texal Marks.
She is survived by two daughters, Lenore Thompson and Lisa Garze, both of Ky.; one son, Vincent Garza of Fla.; one sister, Kathy Carr of Fla.; two brothers, David Williams of Germany, George Williams of OH; six grandchildren, Richard, Greg, Jerry, Amber, Keith and Austin; her Fugate family; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Little Flowers Clinic.
Debra Crawford
Debra Crawford, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born April 12, 1966, the daughter of Edgar Crawford and Gladys Fugate Crawford. She was a former cook for the Hazard City Schools. She enjoyed drag races, going to car shows and her dogs. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one nephew, Brandon Walker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her life partner, EJ Williams of Hazard; one daughter, Erica Amburgey (Brock) of Hazard; two sisters, Kimberly Walker (Larry) of Stanton, Crystal White (Marvin) of Busy; two brothers, Ovie Crawford (Jean) of Hazard, Melvin Crawford of Bonnyman; special brother, Robbie Feltner (Jessica) of Tenn.; three grandchildren, Jordan Mullins, Jesse Womack and Sophya Womack; two bonus grandchildren, Mckinnleigh Amburgey and Joseph Amburgey; special friend, Deesaundra Napier; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Youth Group, 100 Independence Drive, Hazard, KY.
Gilbert Herald
Gilbert Herald, 60, of Combs, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, October 31, 1961, the son of the late Ervin Herald and the late Ruby Mosley Herald. He was a carpenter, handyman, and artist. Since the passing of his father, he was the patriarch of our family. Rest in peace my beloved brother and uncle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Lewis Herald, Jesse Herald, Carlos Ervin Herald, Garfield Herald, and Larry Herald; sister, Alice Herald.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Kilburn (Michael) of Combs and Cindy Mullins (Sammy Cornett) of Nicholasville; three brothers, William Herald of Combs, Lawrence Herald (Hazel) of Brownsfork and Willis Herald (Lee Ann) of Combs; two special nieces, Cindy Kilburn and Keely Pennington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Deaton Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Anna Johnson
Anna Belle Johnson, 90, passed away January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, A. B. Johnson, her daughter Phyllis Johnson O’dell, her parents Joel A. and Virgie Millard, her brothers J.A. Millard Jr. and Londean Millard, and her sister Matria Rollins.
She grew up in Perry County at Little Leatherwood, graduated from Viper High School and Midway College. She and A.B. lived in Hazard until 1994, when they retired and resided in Berea for 20 years. She lived the past 7 years at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington.
She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Hazard, then later the Silver Creek Baptist Church in Berea.
She is survived by her son Phillip and his wife Caroline (that she loved like a daughter), her son-in-law Phil O’dell and grandson Nicholas O’dell. Her niece Helen Taulbee and cousin Teresa Helm aided greatly with her care the past few years. Numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends were held dear in her heart. She was a friendly, likable person that knew no strangers.
A memorial service was held January 15 in Berea, with inurnment at the Berea Cemetery mausoleum.
Ronnie Johnson
Ronnie Johnson, 71, of Viper, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ronnie Johnson was born in Hazard, September 27, 1950, the son of the late Delbert Johnson and the late Beulah Farler Johnson. He loved fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and most of all his whole family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Farler; and brother, Tim Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Young Johnson of Viper; son, Don Johnson of Viper; daughter, Tracy Richardson (Jeremy) of Whitesburg; grandson, Jaxon Richardson of Whitesburg; three brothers, John Johnson (Evie) of Viper, Lonnie Johnson (Nancy) of Viper, and Jim Johnson (Judy) of Viper; two sisters, Connie Caudill (Darrell) of Viper and Irene Sexton (Jerry) of Hazard; sister-in-law, Anita Johnson of Viper; brother-in-law, Hank Farler of Viper; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with David Newell officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Randy Morris
Randy Dale Morris, 56, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, February 11, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February, 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carlo White officiating. Burial followed in the Watts-Lawson Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jessie Olinger Jr.
Jessie D. Olinger Jr., 42, was an amazing, charismatic, handsome and loving father, son, brother, family member and friend who passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of Mr. Jesse D. Olinger Sr. and the late Mrs. Pamela J. Cooper. Born and raised in Hazard, he graduated from Hazard High School. While there, his charisma and charm made him a magnet for friends from near and far. He was athletic and was a member of the HHS basketball team for three years. During Jesse’s senior year, he became a breakout track star winning the Class A State Championship in the 400-meter race as a first year runner. After high school, Jesse served briefly in the U.S. Air Force but was later honorably discharged due to an injury. He eventually moved to Stone Mountain, Georgia to be nearer his father. Jesse attended college for a time but ultimately became certified as a forklift operator. He worked in logistics, shipping and receiving over the years and also became an entrepreneur. He founded Olinger Custom Print in 2016 and provided screen-printing for organizations, churches and schools. He was a believer in Jesus Christ and loved to debate Scripture. Truth be told, he loved to debate ANYTHING! Under the covering of his mother (a pastor), he accepted Christ as his Savior as a young adult though his life reflected the ebbs and flows of his struggle to live God’s best life for him. He was loved by God and loved God. In the end, he peacefully transitioned into the arms of His Savior. He loved his children. He often talked about them with pride and wanted all to know how special they are. He was particularly close to his younger two girls and spent much time with them growing up in Georgia. He was grateful to be a father and showed it in any way he could. He loved his family and friends and was often the life of the party. His presence lit up every room. His handsome smile was only outdone by his big personality. Fun loving and a fast talker, Jesse’s debates are legendary. We will never forget the fond memories we have of sitting around the table debating about nothing and sometimes about everything. We will hold those memories and so many others dear and we will never let them go. Jesse was greatly loved and will be so deeply missed. He is gone way too soon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Pamela Cooper; both paternal grandparents; Mr. George and Mrs. Mattie Olinger; an aunt (Glenna Nixon) and uncle (Michael Olinger); and his nephew Justin Allen Graham.
He is survived by his father, Mr. Jesse Olinger, Sr.; stepmother, Mrs. Christina Olinger; former partner, Nicole Feltner; children, Keely Shae, Kameron Justus, Jasmine Danielle and Jessie Gabrielle; brother, James Anthony Olinger; sisters, Shontell Watson, Lydia (Charles) Graham, Dr. Matisa (Lawrence) Olinger Wilbon, Desiree´ Jones and Racheal Cooper; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Matisa Olinger Wilborn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sharon Tackett
Sharon Lynn Tackett, 69, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1952, the daughter of the late Orville Tackett and the late Ella Jane Cornett. She was a retired supervisor for the unemployment office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Whitaker; and one niece, Lisa Whitaker.
She is survived by one sister, Sandra Kay Woolum (Brad); niece, Lori Collins (John); brother-in-law, Johnny Whitaker; great nephews, Tristan and Brayden Collins; nephew-in-law, Willie Whitaker.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
