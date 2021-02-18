Timothy Bailey
Timothy Arthur Bailey, 55, of Yeaddise, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born January 12, 1966, the son of the late Arthur Bailey and the late Frankie Adams Bailey. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Bailey; and one sister, Phyllis Baker.
He is survived by two daughters, Brittany Nicole Bailey (Jamie) of Yeaddiss, Nikki Bowling of McKee; two sons, Timothy Michael Bailey of Yeaddiss, Woodrow Dwayne Arthur Bailey of Yeaddiss; three sisters, Jeanetta Bailey of Yeaddiss, Janice Sue Clark of Yeaddiss, Angie Gail Caldwell of Delphia; two grandchildren, Kyhunna Smith and Jaelyn Mosley; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 15 at the Church of the Lord Jesus with Darrell Caldwell officiating. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Norise Campbell
Norise Campbell, 86, of Cornettsville died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Hazard Health & Rehad.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 15, at the Pres Whitaker Cemetery, Ulvah. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wanda Deaton
Wanda Deaton, 72, of Bonnyman, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born April 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Estill Combs and the late Alene Daniels Combs. She enjoyed being outdoors. She liked to spend time fishing, camping and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Debra Watts; and two brothers, Greg Combs and Roger Combs.
She is survived by two daughters, Connie Sue Eversole (Randy) of Big Creek, Amanda Ritchie of Typo; one son, Marvin Clarence Deaton (Billie Jean) of Chavies; one sister, Vickie Lynn Deaton (Garland) of Brownsfork; one brother, Wendell Combs (Brenda) of Typo; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with J.T. Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Typo. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Wanda Duff
Wanda Duff, 93, of Chavies, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 26, 1928, the daughter of the late Harrison Deaton and the late Eliza Noble Deaton. She was a lifelong member of the Chavies First Church of God. She worked many years as a seamstress and sales clerk for Dawahare’s Department Store. She loved to spend time sewing, quilting, bowling and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Simpson “Toad” Duff; one son, Bill “Dudley” Duff; two brothers, Earl and Wallace Deaton; and one sister, Gladys Darnell.
She survived by two sons, Joe Duff and Don Duff both of Chavies; eight grandchildren, Richie Duff, Allison Walker, William “B.J.” Duff, Joey Notasco, Jason Duff, Johnathan Duff, Michael Todd Duff and Christopher Ryan Duff; special friend, Angela Ashley; 14 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Geneva Johnson
Geneva Couch Johnson, 97, of Combs, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, July 5, 1923, the daughter of the late Gobale Couch and the late Roxie Cook Couch. She enjoyed yard selling and loved to spend time with her children and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Johnson; three sons, Charles Caudill, Albert Kilburn and Tommy Kilburn; three daughters, Patsy Caudill, Janice Combs and Wanda Faye Gross; and one son-in-law, James Raleigh Gross.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathaleen Colwell of Combs; two sons, Rex Kilburn (Jamie) of Combs, Michael Kilburn (Linda) of Combs; one brother, Clifford Couch of Hazard; son-in-law, Ronald Combs of Combs; and a large loving host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 14 at the Combs Church of God with Roy Johnson, Joe Asher and Albert “Bo” Kilburn officiating. Burial followed in the Kilburn Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Connie Napier
Connie Napier, 78, of Hazard, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born September 20, 1942, the daughter of the late Herbert Hayes and the late Allie McIntosh Hayes. She was a retired agent for the social security administration.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Payne Napier; two brothers, Edward Angel and Ronald Lee Hayes.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Hayes; one brother, Larry Hayes; one grandchild, Hunter Faith Hayes-Price; three great grandchildren, James Holden Woolum, Honour Alexandria Renee Woolum an Ever Turner; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 11 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Ten Mile Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ray Price
Ray Price, 61, of Hazard died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Paul Wagers and Daniel Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Junior Watts
Junior “Grapevine” Watts, 88, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 18, 1932, the son of the late Willie Watts and the late Fannie Napier Watts. He was a retired coal miner and was a member of Old Regular Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time outside doing garden work.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Stidham Watts; two sisters, Emma Lee and Mearl; and two brothers, Eugene and Dan Watts.
He is survived by two daughters, Lodessia Spencer (Danny) of Lotts Creek, Vanessa Watts of Hazard; three sons, Ishmael Watts (Olgie) of Grapevine, Ernest Dean Watts (Sheila) of Hazard, Danny Eugene Watts of Hazard; two brothers, Lonnie Watts (Pat) of London, Stanley Watts (Darlene) of Richmond; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Mudlick. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Geneva Williams
Geneva Williams, 75 of Cornettsville,died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Hazard A.R.H.
She was born in Delphia, February 26, 1945 the daughter of the late Ambrose Halcomb and the late Polly Ann Halcomb. She enjoyed watching WLJC, quilting, sewing and crafts, loved holidays and being with family.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Williams; two brothers, Elmer Halcomb and Benny Halcomb; five sisters, Ruby Cornett, Irene Cress, Mary Couch, Zola Mullins and Clarice Banks.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Back (Cecil) of Cornettsville,Teresa Owens of Viper; Sister, Joyce Ann Engle of Slemp; Sister-In-Law, Shirley Halcomb of Viper; Sister-by-heart, Lena Mae Slone of Viper; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February, 20 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
