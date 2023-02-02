Munyean Campbell
Manyean Cornett Campbell, 80, of Leatherwood, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Leatherwood, February 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Lawrence Cornett and the late Polly Adams Cornett. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed fishing, dirt track racing, camping and NASCAR.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elam, Marcum and Henry Cornett.; two sisters, Irene Couch and Iva Jean Holbrooks; and three grandchildren, Keisha, Oliver and Lee.
She is survived by three daughters, Imogene Vanzant (Oliver) of Letcher Co., Beulah Ritchie (David) of Jeff and Gerema Cornett (Robyn) of Yeaddiss; two sons, Brasley Lewis (Andrea) of Leatherwood and Bradly Lewis of Tenn.; one sister, Christine Couch (John) of Leatherwood; two brothers, Cornelius Cornett of Ark., Larry Cornett (Theresa) of Leslie Co.; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with David Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Arnold Cox
Arnold Roger Cox, 60, of Bonnyman, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Bonnyman, October 5, 1962, the son of the late William Ray Cox and the late Nelva Couch Cox. He loved fishing, drawing, puzzles and spending time with his family. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Cox; and sister, Judy Cox.
He is survived by two brothers, Bobby Cox and David Cox; three sisters, Carolyn Holland, Teresa Berrong and Lisa Hudson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 3 at First Creek Baptist Church with A.D. “Pete” McGee and Ken Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Couch Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Clyde Epperson
Clyde Epperson, 73, of Slemp, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Leatherwood, January 8, 1950, the son of the late Charlie Epperson and the late Martha Stacy Epperson. He loved fishing, reading, westerns, and country music. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene Epperson; brothers, Fred Epperson, James Epperson, and Charles Edward Epperson.
He is survived by his son, James Lee Epperson of Cornettsville; daughters, Sherry Epperson and Teresa Epperson of Cornettsville; brother, John D Epperson; sister, Rhonda Hurt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with Bob Caudill officiating. Burial followed in the AA Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rev. Farmer Johnson
Rev. Farmer Johnson, 85, of Busy, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Yerkes, October 21, 1937, the son of the late Sigal Johnson and Margie Baker Johnson. He was a self-employed sawmill worker and logger. He pastored for approximately 63 years of his lifetime. Over those years he was the pastor of many churches; Blue Diamond Church of God, Tribby Church of God, Hazel Green Church of God, Dwarf Church of God, Buckhorn Church of God, Stillwater Pentecostal, Trinity Pentecostal, and Johnson Lane Pentecostal Church of God. He was a God fearing, faithful, Holy Ghost filled man. He was firm yet tender, loving, and irreplaceable. He was loved and respected by not only his children but by all who know him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lomanie Johnson; sisters, Cindy Combs and Mahalah Ruth Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Margie Miller, Ruth Jackson, David Wayne Johnson of Harrodsburg, Rebekah Lomanie Johnson of Berea, Helen Bowling, Samuel Dean Johnson, David Lee Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Bethsheba Johnson of Busy; brothers and sisters, Jimmy Johnson, Nella Rose Campbell, Myrtle Bush, Curt Johnson, Eli Johnson, Robert Johnson, Anna Mae Miller and Juanita Combs; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Eli Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Grigsby Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dr. Elmer Ratcliff
Dr. Elmer B. Ratcliff, 82, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 28, 1940, the son of the late Kenneth Ratcliff and the late Florence Burkhart Haddix. He was a United States Army Veteran. While in Vietnam he was a Captain of Black Horse Regiment. He owned and operated Elmer Ratcliff Family Practice for over 45 years. He served as the Chief of Staff at the Hazard ARH and a former Medical Director at Hazard Nursing Home. For over 50 years, he was a member of the Hazard Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mirta Ratcliff; three sisters, Debbie Haddix Brock, Patricia Ann Fields and Janis Ratliff Ison (Amos) and beloved family, H.B. and Zena Noble, Minnie and Chalmer Henry, Reva Edwards (Rufus) and indescribable Doug Eversole.
He is survived by two daughters, Shyla Marie Ratcliff and Melissa Renee Ratcliff; two grandchildren, Isaac Lee Turner and Taylor Hope Davies; three sisters, Joan Carol Ratliff, Pat Noble and Cissi Jones; uncle, Wallace “Joker” Burkhart; brothers-in-law, Arlis Fields and Rick Brock; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
J.M. Smith
J.M. Smith, 83, of Lost Creek, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Lost Creek, May 23, 1939, the son of the late Everett Smith and the late Viola Campbell Smith. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army honorably serving for 10 plus years. He was an entrepreneur, was the owner of Hazard Fire & Safety Equipment Company, was the founding Chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department, an avid fisherman, and was a devoted husband, loved his children, grandchildren and family. He was proud to have been part of the Gideons for years, actively serving to distribute bibles to the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Joe Smith; step-son, Kenneth Hurt; brothers, Claude and Burchell Smith; sisters, Waveline Hill and Geraldine Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith of Lost Creek; daughter, Lisa Conn (Stephen) of Richmond; son, Barrett Smith of Hazard; step-son, Norman Hurt (Andrea) of Louisville; brother, Melvin Smith of Lost Creek; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with A.D. “Pete” McGee and Tommy Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry D.A.V. Chapter #64.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Smith
James Garland Smith, 76, of Lotts Creek, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Lotts Creek, July 22, 1946, the son of the late J. Garland Smith and the late Gladys Smith. He had been a licensed Barber for over 55-years and was the owner and operator of Garland’s Barber Shop for decades. He was an avid horse trainer for many years and enjoyed showing horses. He loved basketball and had a special dedication to supporting his kids in their sporting endeavors. He attended the Harvest Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Garland Smith, Jr.; sister, Joyce Deanna Ritchie; and nephew, Steve Ritchie.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith of Lotts Creek; sons, James Cordell Smith (Brooke) of Lotts Creek, Mitch Smith (Cecile) of Lotts Creek; daughter, Stella DeAnna Smith (Matthew) of Hazard; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Josh Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cordia Boys Basketball program at 6050 Lotts Creek Road Hazard, KY 41701
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Spencer
James L. “Bub” Spencer, Jr., 454, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, April 7, 1977, the son of Jimmy Lou Spencer and Charlene Neace Spencer. He loved fishing, 4-wheeling, and had a great love for his family and babies.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Luther and Laura Mae Spencer; maternal grandparents, Pete Neace and Reva Thompson; aunt, Judy Hudson; uncles, Pete Neace, Jr., Johnnie Joseph, Eddie Kirkland; special friends, Jamie Fields and Simon Ray Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lori Spencer of Bonnyman; children, Madison Breanna Spencer, Josh Herald, Macie-Lynn Herald, Miley Neveah Spencer and James Gavin Spencer, all of Bonnyman; and a host of special aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives,
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Travis Frances officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Walker
Bobby Dean Walker, 63, of Combs, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence.
He was born December 16, 1959, the son of the late Bobby Ray Walker and the Emma Louise Turner Walker.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hammond (David) of Combs, Goldie Lynn Walker of Combs; four sisters, Dorothy Smith of Ind., Brenda Stevens (Lowell) of Worthington, Donna Griffith of Ashland, Betty Young of Hazard; two brothers, Ronald Turner (Patsy) of Oh and Earl Turner (Peggy) of Combs; two grandchildren, Keely Walker and Hudson Hammond; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 3 at Griffith Cemetery, Sebastian Branch with Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.