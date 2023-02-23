William Braswell
William E. Braswell, 70, of Viper, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Claire Medical Center.
He was born February 10, 1953, the son of Verl Braswell and the late Ruth Escher Braswell. He worked for the KY Department of Fish and Wildlife for over 30 years. After retirement he became a Professional & Tournament Fisherman.
He is survived by one daughter, Katherine Braswell (Michael) of Morehead; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Entombment was at Louisville Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tina Campbell
Tina Michelle Campbell, 37, of Busy, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 21 at Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church with Pastor Keith Stidham officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Helen Combs
Helen Sexton Combs, 97, of Vicco, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 7, 1925, the daughter of the late Abraham Lincoln Sexton and the late Lizzie Sexton. She served as a lifelong member and Elder of Vicco Presbyterian Church. She spent numerous years in the school system serving as a foster grandparent. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles and preparing beans and apples for the coming months. She will be missed and loved by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Combs; son, Earl “Bud” Combs; daughter, Diane Combs and a host of siblings.
She is survived by six daughters, Kat Combs, Phyllis Combs, Dorothy Turner, Brenda Couch (Jimmy), Rhnea Taylor and Patricia Combs; two sons, Bart Combs (Debi) and Danny Combs (Sheila); daughter-in-law, Mae Combs; 16 Grandchildren; 26 Great Grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Feamster
Betty Lois Baldwin Feamster, 88 of Paris, Tenn., died peacefully at The Farms of Puryear in Puryear, Tenn., from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
She was born October 28, 1934, she was the daughter of Clyde M. and Clellan Parris Baldwin. She grew up in Frankfort. She was a graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurse degree in 1955. She was passionate about her profession. She enjoyed her years of nursing and loved to share her memories with all. Before her retirement, she was an Infectious Control Nurse at Nash General Hospital in Louisburg, N. Car.
She moved to Paris, Tenn., in the late 1960’s with her husband Dr. Franklin B. Sleadd, who preceded her in death. There, they raised six children. She was active in various organizations in Paris and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Paris. In the late 1980’s she moved and later married Tom Feamster, who preceded her in death. They enjoyed living in Louisburg, N. Car. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Louisburg, N. Car.
She is survived by her children, Bernie (Rhonda) Sleadd, James (Cherry) Sleadd, Kathleen (Andre) Ferenczy, Robert (Sandra) Sleadd, and Clinton Sleadd; Step daughters, Gerry (Dan) Roll, Tracey Feamster, and Abby (Ken) Thomas; grandchildren, Graham Sleadd, Sam Sleadd, LeeAnne (George) Singer, Jeanie Sleadd, Catherine (Trey Loiselle) Sleadd, Adam Ferenczy, Jason (Leanne Sikora) Ferenczy, Rob (Emily) Sleadd, Will (Sarah) Sleadd, Ali (William) Post, Alex Sleadd, and Matthew Sleadd; step grandchildren, Chris (Taylor) Feamster, Les (Maggie) Roll, C.J. Martin, Kenny Thomas, and Keith Thomas; great grandchildren, Sumner Singer, Sallie Ann Singer, and Silas Franklin Sleadd expected in June; step great grandchildren, Silas Roll and Wyatt Roll; sisters in law, Jeanne Baldwin and Joy Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Sleadd, and brothers, David S. Baldwin, Douglas “Woody” Baldwin, and Clyde P. Baldwin.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tenn. The body is to be cremated with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Mahala Gay
Mahala Gay, 76, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born December 16, 1946, the daughter of the late Adam Gambill and the late Emaline Combs Gambill. She worked many years at Cummins Diesel. She owned a ceramic shop. She enjoyed being a homemaker, working in her garden and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Gay; infant daughter, Melissa Gay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Daly and Dana Gay; sister, Ola Faye Gambill; and two brothers, Jim and Arvil Gambill.
She is survived by two sisters, Maggie White (Bill) and Susie Combs; two brothers, Bill Gambill (Anita) and Adam Jr Gambill (Ruby); special sister-in-law and caretaker, Frankie Gambill; and well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Darlene Holland
Darlene Holland, 73, of Hazard, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born November 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Woodrow Bowling Sr., and the late Edna Holland Bowling. She was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed working in her flowers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Robinson; two brothers, Woodrow Bowling Jr., and Edgar Bowling; and nephew, Jeff Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Edward “Red” Holland Jr.; one daughter, Jennifer Clark (Curtis) of Bulan; one son, Joey Holland (Rachel) of Knott County; one sister, Ida De Hart of Viper; two brothers, Billy Ray Bowling of Lexington and Lowell White of Lexington; four grandchildren, Kameron, Avery, Lucas and McKynna; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Knott County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
James Napier
James “Dickie” Napier, 88, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his residence.
He was born September 10, 1934, the son of the late Henry Napier and the late Edna Deaton Napier. He was a member of the Krypton Masonic Lodge and a Shriner for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling and visiting people. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Danny Napier; and two granddaughters, Michelle Hall and Jammie Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Ozma Fugate Napier; two daughters, Edna Mae Lee and Altie Faye Combs; daughter-in-law, Johnnie Napier; three grandchildren, Tonya Adams (Jason), Melissa Maggard (Arnold) and Ryan Keith Napier (Chrissie); five great grandchildren, Brooke Baker, Brandon Adams, Michael Adams, Holden Arrowood and R.J. Napier; three great grandchildren, Nicholas Baker, Mason Baker and Ozma Banks; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lois Stacy
Lois Stacy, 83, of Hazard, died Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 3, 1939, the daughter of the late Fletcher Wells and the late Hazel Carter Wells. She worked for Herbal Secrets and Mountain Mary Hospital. She owned K&L Print Shop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelsey Columbus “KC” Stacy; two sons, Danny and Gregory Stacy; two brothers, Maurice and Paul Wells; and one sister, Christine Andrews.
She is survived by two sons, Tony Stacy (Georgia) of Hazard and Time Stacy (Rebecca) of Whitley City; three sisters, Wanda Campbell of Big Creek, Brenda Cain of South Caroline and Sherion Mullarkey of South Carolina; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 20, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Johnson and Manuel Grace officiating. Burial followed in the Upperland Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice for the wonderful care that she received.
Sherry Whitehead
Sherry Lynn Whitehead, 46, of Jeff, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Perry County, October 2, 1976, the daughter of Lillie Loretta Melton Slone and the late Dallas Alton Collett.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Slone.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Danny Ray Whitehead; two sons, Cheyenne P. Whitehead of Somerset and Shawn Whitehead (Charity) of Chavies; three sisters, Mattie Combs (Tommy) of Somerset. Michele Sexton of Happy and Kayla Castro of Lexington; one brother, Joshua Slone of Hazard; grandchild, Aubry Ashlyn Rose Whitehead; special niece, Autumn R. Grace; special nephews, Landon Grace, Bentley Grace and Brantley Grace; fur baby, Fancy Lynn; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
