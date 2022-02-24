Herman Amburgey
Herman Amburgey, 63, of Vicco, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Kentucky River Medical Center.
He was born October 30, 1958, the son of the late Luther Amburgey and the late Virginia Mae Trent Amburgey. He war retired from Kentucky West Virginia Gas Company. He enjoyed being outside in nature and fishing. Most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and hearing the sound of laughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Herman Amburgey Jr.; and siblings, Tresa, Bresa, Nellie, Stonie and Luther Amburgey, Lillie Green and Rita Deaton. He is survived by wife, Helen Amburgey; one daughter, Valaria Amburgey (Kenneth); three sons, Johnathan Amburgey (Tammy), Luke Amburgey and Joshua Amburgey; one sister, Barbara Eversole; two brothers; Nellis Amburgey and Rockie Amburgey; seven grandchildren, Destany, Logan, Layken, Austin, Dylan, Shayden and Kane; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 17 at Amburgey Cemetery, Vicco with Manuel Grace officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lester Broyles
Lester Lee Broyles, 77, of Hazard, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 30, 1944, the son of the late Robert Lee Broyles and Adena Turner Broyles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Broyles.
He is survived by one daughter, Robbin Tingfan; two sisters, Loretta Orozco, Beverly Haynes; one grandchild, Joshua; step grandson, Tyler; two great grandchildren, Jayde and Jonathan; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at a late date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Combs
Shirley Ann Combs, 58, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born January 4, 1964, the daughter of the late Mack Trent Sr., and the late Alta Standafer Trent. She was a retired LPN for the Hazard Health and Rehab Center. She enjoyed fishing. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Marcus Combs Sr.; three brothers, Ernest Trent, Wade Trent and Mack Trent Jr.; and three sisters, Sandra Melton, Carolyn Jones and Angeline Messer.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Coots (Ben); one son, Marcus Combs Jr.; three sisters, Wanda Messer, Sharon Dunn (Rodney), Maxine Vanover; three grandchildren, Tate, Erin and Carlie; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ulis Combs
Ulis Combs, 71 of Hazard, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard April 23, 1950, the son of the late Hershel Combs and the late Lora Bell Combs. He was a former Perry County Deputy Sheriff and had worked many years for the Perry County Jail as Jail Supervisor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Edward Combs; and daughter, Tina Louise Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Combs of Hazard; three sons, William “Bo” Combs of Hazard, Ulis Combs, Jr. (Janie Napier) of Hazard, James Combs of Hazard; two sisters, Phyllis Hardigree (Teddy) of Harrison, Oh, Brenda Brown of Harrison, Oh; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with David Kilburn and Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Scuddy Cemetery, Scuddy Hollow. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jean S Feltner
Jean S Feltner, 84, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, July 10, 1937 the daughter of the late Mack Deaton and the late Sarah Herald Deaton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
She is survived by a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Isaac Griffie
Isaac Lee Griffie, 63, of Stanton, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Willard Estep officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffie Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Ruth Jones
Ruth Ann Jones, 80, of Dice, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born August 17, 1941, the daughter of the late John Noble and the late Maude Combs Noble. She loved the Fugate, the Jones and the Noble Families. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. She loved to watch Survivor and the Preaching Channel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Jones; four sisters, Hannah Nayles, Gracie Ison, Elsie Patrick and Geraldine Hicks; and five brothers, James Combs, Arthur, Billy, Donnie and Joe Noble.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Fugate (Boyd Lee); one son, Delmas Jones; one sister, Betty Lou Miller; two brothers, Cooper Noble, Roy Noble; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Pina Jones Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sharlene Lockenvitz
Sharlene Lockenvitz, 79, of Dwarf, died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
She was born August 18, 1942, in Lookout, the daughter of the late Edward Paul "Marrow" Rowe and Letha "Lewis" Rowe. She attended school at Lookout and Hellier High School she graduated Class of 1961.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Marvin, Stallard, Earl Dean and one sister Francine Rowe. She leaves behind the love of her life Kurt Lockenvitz. She and Kurt were married on November 24, 1961, in Clintwood, Virginia. This past November they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They shared a one-of-a-kind special love. She left behind three daughters Donna Sue Longino, Margaret Ann Gabhart and Jennifer Lynn Hall; brother, Ellis Rowe; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She loved to volunteer and to be a witness for God. She volunteered at ARH in the gift shop for 20+ years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for 13 years. She was the Queen of the Hazard Red Hats aka "The naughty duchess of Hazard" which at one time had 46 members. She also was a part of the homemaker's group at the county extension office. There she helped establish a program to make baby blankets and hats for the babies born at ARH. She loved God and church, at the time of her death, she was a member of Airport Gardens Baptist Church. Over the years she helped with vacation bible school, youth group, and Sunday school. She was also active in WMU. She held the position of treasure for 20 years for the WMU association. She loved to bake, even when she was fighting cancer, she would take time to make baked goods for family and friends. This brought her joy. God took home an angel she will be loved and missed by many. Her family and friends can have comfort in knowing we will be together in Heaven again one day.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, February 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernie Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.