Harrison Campbell Jr.
Harrison Campbell Jr., died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, February 22 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Teddy Bailey and Anthony Mullins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donatins be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Chasity Caudill
Chasity Michelle Caudill, 37, of Cornettsville, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born August 15, 1983, the daughter of the late Stevie Caudill and Lynda (Cecil) Joseph.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Kenny Holbrook; two daughters, Destiny and Makenly; four sons, Colton, Chase, Jaiden and Zachary; two sisters, Nakisha Eversole, Stephanie Joseph; three brothers, Jake Caudill, Joshua Joseph, Christopher Joseph; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at North Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sara Cornett
Sara Faye Cornett, 71, died Monday, February 22, 2021.
She was born in Viper, June 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Estill and Sarah (Fields) Hall. She was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. “Nanny”, as she was called by her grandchildren, was an amazing wife, Mom, daughter, mother-in-law and baker of yeast rolls like nobody else.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kara Hall, Kirby Hall, Bert Hall, Norma Jean Hall Roberts, Billy Lou Hall, Odis Hall and Leo Glenn Hall.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Keith Cornett; two sons, Glenn Cornett (Christy Adkins Cornett), Tony Cornett (April Hall Cornett); grandchildren, Logan Keith Cornett, Mason Gage Cornett, William Aden Cornett, Samuel Anthony Cornett and Mitchel Jerry Cornett; siblings, Estill (Cotton) Hall Jr., Joyce Ann Hall Duff, Vaughn Hall, Ernest Gene Hall, and Bobby Hall
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Twin Rocks Bible Camp 66 Twin Rocks Bible Camp Viper, Kentucky 41774 Phone 606-436-6643 or 606-439-6643. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home of Vine Grove.
Ethel Couch
Ethel Couch, 83, of Dwarf, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Joe Stamper and the late Laura Stamper. She loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed playing bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Couch; one daughter, Sandra Couch; two sons, Glen Couch, Bobby Couch; three sisters, Georgia, Callie and Annie; two brothers, Manuel and Charlie.
She is survived by one son, Lonnie Couch (Edith) of Hazard; one sister, Delphia Stamper of Hazard; one brother, Delmer Stamper (Dorothy) of Lotts Creek; special nephew, E.J. Hurt; eight grandchildren, Brandy, Ashley, Amanda, Lonnie Joe, Cindy, Bobby, Samantha and Zachary; 14 great grandchildren, including very special great grandson, Christian Ritchie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 20, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Jent Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Danny Deaton
Danny Wayne Deaton, 71, of Charleston, W. Va., formerly of Perry County, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Charleston Medical Center.
He was born May 24, 1949, the son of the late Virgil Deaton and the late June Campbell Deaton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Deaton.
She is survived by his wife, Linda Asher Deaton; one daughter, Leslie Combs (John); one son, Kevin Wayne Deaton of W. Va.; one sister, Karen Gatewood (Greg) of Louisville; three brothers, Jerry Deaton of Hazard, Eddie Deaton (Susan) of Hazard, Ronnie Deaton (Pam) of Ind.; five grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Alex, Abby and Austen; mother-in-law, Allie Asher; sister-in-law, Jackie Asher (Roger Todd Bowling); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A drive through visitation was held Tuesday, February 23 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Entombment was at Mountain View Memorial Gargends. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
J. Marvin Jolly Sr.
J. Marvin Jolly Sr., 91, of Hazard, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Warrior, Ala., June 25, 1929, the son of the late Lewis Jolly and the late Ethel Dagnon Jolly. He was a United States Army Veteran. Dr. Jolly served as the President of Hazard Community College from 1968 to 1985 where he started numerous programs and activities, a member of the Bowman Memorial Methodist Church, a member of the Hazard Lion's Club as well as an active board member for Hazard Community Ministries. He also served on many community boards in Hazard, Perry County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce S. Jolly; one daughter, Jennifer June Jolly; two sisters, Vivian Farlow and Helen Brooks; and one brother, Jack Jolly.
He is survived by one son, James Jolly Jr. (Judy) of Hazard; two grandchildren, James M. Jolly III “Trey” (Kristian), Alex Butler Jolly (Savannah); two great grandchildren, Aldon James Jolly, Astrid June Jolly; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to: Dr. J. Marvin Jolly Family Scholarship, Attn: Carla Seals, One Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701 or Bowen Memorial Methodist Church, 701 High Street, Hazard, KY 41701
Anthony Pence
Anthony Ray Pence, 50, of Viper, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Viper.
He was born in Perry County, October 23, 1970, the son of the late Eliza Stacy Pence and Lloyd Pence.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Jewel Pence; maternal grandparents, Taylor and Nola Stacy.
In addition to his father, Lloyd Pence (Bernice), he is survived by one daughter, Ricki Joe Neace of Hazard; one son, Roger Pence (Kristi) of Slemp; one sister, Patricia Trent (Jeff) of Ga.; one brother, Steven Pence of Viper; fiancé, Tammy Wells; five grandchildren, Brayden, Kyson, Sophia, Maddox and Jaelynn; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Donnie Oliver officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Rice
Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Rice, 77, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Wilbert Riggs and the late Polly Fugate Riggs. She was a retired CAN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Rice; one brother, William Glenn Riggs.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Peggy Riggs; two nieces, Beth Brashear (David), Kristi Hanlon (Glenn); three great nieces, Brooke Strong (John), Alyssa Hanlon and Chloe Hanlon; one great nephew, Jacob Brashear.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Cora Strong
Cora Allen Strong, 86, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born In Hazard, April 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Cecil Crawford and the late Gertrude McIntosh Crawford. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Stevens and Audrey Weaver; one brother, Cecil Crawford, Jr.
She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Jones of Hazard, Bobbie Jean Strong of Hazard, Sharon Edwards of Lawrenceburg, Karen Thompson; brother, Harmon Edwards of Hazard; sister, Wanda Mobelini of Richmond; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Whitt
Christopher Eric Whitt, 27, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, August 3, 1993 the son of the late Wesley Whitt and the late Kimberly Baker Whitt. He attended Riverside and then graduated from Perry County Central in 2011, and was a former Volunteer Fire Fighter with the Avawam Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather’s, McClellan Whitt and Mike Baker; great-grandparents, Charles and Serena McIntosh, and Odra Buckner; great-aunts, Mattie Couch and Peggy Morgan.
He is survived by his grandparents, Linda Whitt of Hazard, Rebecca and Dewey Eldridge of Viper; uncles, Chester Marlowe and Jennifer of Lothair, Michael Baker and Travis Eldridge of Viper; cousins, Courtney and Cadance Marlowe, Millie and Kaylie Marlowe; special friend, Shane Day; special cousins, Angela Cross, Lesley Couch and Tom Hoagwood; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 21, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Woodson Gut Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
