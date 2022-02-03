Clifford Bailey
Clifford Scott Bailey, 53, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Watts & Lawson Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mathew Baker
Mathew Baker, 82, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 12, 1939, the son of the late Wilson Baker and the late Eliza Combs Raleigh. He was owner of Baker Trucking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sue Childers Baker; one son, Jimmie Darrell “Rubber Duck” Baker; and one sister.
He is survived by one sister, Louise Bush of Mt. Sterling; three grandchildren, Michelle Eldridge (Shaun) of Busy, Danny Baker of Hazard, Matthew Leroy Baker of Hazard; seven great grandchildren, Arissa, Makayla, Breona, Brett, Brynlee, Braylynn and Brock; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Paul Wagner officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tolbert Campbell
Tolbert Campbell, 99, of Busy, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, December 9, 1922, the son of the late Green Campbell and the late Susie Baker Campbell. He was a life-long resident of Perry County, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Campbell; two sons, Ronnie Campbell and Eugene Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldene Campbell of Busy; five sons, Billy Ray Campbell (Lillian) of Hillsboro, Oh, Bobby Lee Campbell of Oh, Green Campbell (Pamela) of Siema, Oh, Kenny Campbell (Teresa) of Casper, Wyo., James Campbell of Ind.; three daughters, Sheryl Ann Campbell of Austin, Ind., Velma Dean Campbell (Tyrone) of Tenn., Edith Mae Campbell of Clarksville, Oh; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Reba Combs
Reba Combs, 69, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at her residence.
She was born December 3, 1952, the daughter of Kelly Combs and the late Dicie Colwell Combs.
In addition of her mother, she is survived by her son, Michael Mize (Jennifer) of Harrodsburg; one sister, Judy Combs of London; one brother, Denny Combs (Robbie Gail) of Krypton; two grandchildren, Makayla and Gage; one great grandchild, Autumn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Combs Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Myrtle Duncil
Myrtle Duncil, 84, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
She was born February 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Garrett Combs and the late Elizabeth Feltner Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Duncil; five sisters, Evie Tyler, Polly Campbell, Callie Campbell, Oma Feltner and Margaret Feltner; and six brothers, Willie, Charlie, Roy, Troy, Bob and Everett Bo Combs.
She is survived by one son, Billy Wayne Duncil; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 Tuesday, February 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Isom Cemetery, Isom. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Michael Gibson
Michael Gibson, 53, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 4, 1968, the son of the late Virgil Gibson and the late Wanda Noble Gibson.
He is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Gibson (Brian); two sons, Michael Gibson Jr. (Brittany), Austin Gibson; one brother, Mark Gibson (Mary); six grandchildren, Hailey, Peyton, Dakota, Chloe, Christian and Evelyn; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Hensley
Kenneth Hensley, 68, of Happy, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born September 1, 1953, the son of the late Allen Hensley and the late Myrtle Clemons Hensley. He was a retired surface miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Fugate and infant sister, Dorothy; and one brother, Alvin Hensley.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Hensley; two daughters, Angle Hensley, Crystal Feltner (Dustin); one son, Emanuel Hensley (Macy); five sisters, Connie Dennison, Kathy Harvey Hensley, Allene Sherrad, May Dennison, Darlene Mullins Mason; seven grandchildren, Ava, Kenzington, Pyper, Lynnox, Khloe, Kimber and Kori; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30 at Summertown Old Regular Baptist Church with Greg Mullins and Dean Mullin officiating. Burial followed in the Daniels Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
John McAllister
John Scott McAllister, 74, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, December 3, 1947, the son of the late William Avery McAllister and the late Anna Mae Shepherd McAllister. He worked for over 25 years as a firefighter for the Hazard City Fire Department. He was also a member of the F.O.P.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alma Miller
Alma Rae Miller, 63, of Chavies, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, December 13, 1958, the daughter of the late Emory Barnett and the late Rosie Barnett. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, loved serving the Lord and spending time with her family.
In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Bertha Riley.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth Miller of Chavies; brother, Jimmy Barrett of Chavies; five sisters, Susie Barrett of Chavies, Emily Collins (Ben) of Chavies, Imogene Thorpe of Chavies, Lily Neace of Buckhorn, Lucy Gwinn (Lige) of Chavies; and a host of nieces, nephews, Church family and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kroue Noble officiating. Burial followed in the Barrett Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Imogene Roark
Imogene Smith Roark, 88, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hazard.
She was born in Blackey, June 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Stella Taylor and Harlan Smith. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Cornettsville. She grew up in Bluegrass Hollow and Wabaco, both near Hazard. On February 4, 1956 she married the love of her life Hiram Roark. For more than 30 years, they owned and operated Roark’s Mini Mart in Cornettsville. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and was blessed with a large and close-knit family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Hiram Roark of Kodak; five brothers, Hershel (Leon), Everett (Sally), Roger (Jane), Oval (Loreen), Edward “Junior” (Peggy); and one sister Helen.
She is survived by one brother Dennis (Maddie); sons, Michael Glenn (Mary Kay), Hiram Edward, Roger Charles (Lisa); grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney), Tim (Linda), MaKenzie (Austin), SaVannah (Tyler); great grandchildren, Anna, Laura, Uriah, Nolan, Rylee; and many very special nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jared Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Roark Cemetery, Kodak. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hazard Perry County Senior Citizens Center.
Mary Rutledge
Mary Carolyn Rutledge, 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Palagio Senior Living Center in Orange Park, Fla.
She was born in Viper, July 9, 1936, the daughter of William and Callie (Cornett) Farler. She graduated from Cumberland College in 1956. On August 18, 1956, she married Lt. Col. Clyde Edward Prewitt and after his death, she married Charles Culton Rutledge, M.D., on November 3, 1972. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Hazard. She was blessed by an amazing circle of friends and was active in the Alpha Xi Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a birthday club, and a bridge group. She loved to paint and was quite gifted. She loved to cook and was quite good at that as well, for which her children will always be grateful!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Culton Rutledge, M.D., her son William Douglas Prewitt and grandson Patrick Chauncey Suter.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Prewitt of Jupiter, Fla.; LTC (Ret.) Mark Prewitt (Kimberly) of Middleburg, Fla., Judith Pierson (Michael) of Saline MI, Harold Rutledge, M.D. (Janet) of Somerset, and Kathy Rutledge of Castle Pines, CO; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren (plus one not yet born) and three nieces with whom she was very close, Brenda Nease Bersaglia (Anthony) of Viper, Gail Combs (Ralph) of Versailles, and Debbie Fugate of Viper.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Graveside services followed at Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to be made in memory of Mary to the Building Excellence Fund of the First Baptist Church, 560 Main Street, Hazard, KY 41701.
Loretta Salyers
Loretta Salyers, 54, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 10, 1967, the daughter of the late Frankie King and the late Eula Mae Jent King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Doris King; and two sisters, Beatrice Baker and Anna Faye King.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Salyers; one daughter, Tiffany Tapio of Hazard; one son, Joshua Tapio (Chelsea) of Hazard; one sister, Eunice King of Hazard; three brothers, Frankie King (Christine) of Hazard, Johnnie King (Jeanette) of Hazard, Joseph King of Hazard; one grandchild, Rayvin; best friends, Syliva Campbell and Cheryl Campbell; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dwayne Allen officiating, Burial followed in the Salyers Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
