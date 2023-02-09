James Brashear
James Keith Brashear, 61, of Viper, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 26, 1961, the son of the late Beatrice Banks Brashear and Keith Brashear. He was a member of the Lone Pine Baptist Church as well as a retired Science Teacher from R.W. Combs where he taught 22-years. He also taught at HCTCS and worked also with Perry Promise. He loved riding his side-by-side, traveling, and doing the tape ministry at church. He loved his family and friends and had a great sense of humor, especially when he’d do impersonations.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Oma Banks; paternal grandparents, Mason C. and Virgie Brashear; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Alice Melissa Ramsden; sister-in-law, Sheri Clarke; special cousin, Darlene Brashear Cole; several aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Ellen Brashear of Viper; son, Anthony James Brashear of Viper; granddaughters, Arielle Jean Brashear, Ella King; brother, Stephen Brashear (Bridgette) of Pikeville; sister, Barbara Brashear of Viper; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Travis France officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Irene Campbell
Irene Campbell, 71, of Combs, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, August 11, 1951, the daughter of the late Ray Sebastian and the late Polly Herald Sebastian. She was a member of Potters House Ministry, loved cooking, baking, and taking care of people. She loved her family and church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Campbell; two sons, Kelly McIntosh, Jr. and Johnny Clay McIntosh; a host of siblings.
She is survived by her son, Steven McIntosh; daughter, Lisa McDonald (Duncan) of Versailles; brother, Paul David Sabastian (Norma) of Newport; two sisters, Fannie Ruth Colwell of Hazard, Mary Miller of Hazard; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Enfusse officiating. Burial followed in the Sabastian Branch Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Glenn Combs, Jr
Glenn Edward Combs, Jr., 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 1, 1953, the son of the late Glenn Edward Combs and the late Ruby Hell Grigsby Combs. He was a retired truck driver for Mine Service. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Combs and David Combs.
He is survived by two daughters, Maggie Ellington (Grant) of Antioch, Tenn., Hannah Combs (Collin) of Louisville; two sisters, Sherry Farmer (Donnie) of Hazard, Kimberly Hurt (Barry) of Hazard; two brothers, Bryon Combs (Tabatha) of Hazard, Jimmy E. Combs of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karl Baker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Infant Noah Combs
Infant Noah Keith Combs, of Bulan, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was the infant son of Jason Combs and Kallie Barnett.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Jimmy Barnett; paternal great grandparents, Wade and Lois Combs; maternal great grandmother, Mary McIntosh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Eli Combs; maternal grandparents, Charlotte Fields (Junior) and Heather Barnett; paternal grandparents, Carolyn Combs (Anthony), Edward and Diane Johnson; maternal great grandfather, David McIntosh; three uncles, James Barnett, Wade Johnson and Henry Johnson; four aunts, Jaiden Barnett, Madison Barnett, Cynthia Black and Emily Black; and a host of family and friends.
A private family burial was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Barbara Gardner
Barbara Kay Gardner, 90 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Barbara is survived by one son Randy (Anna) Maggard and one daughter, Carol (Mitchell) Young; four
Grandchildren, Bryan (Alexus) Rouhan, Brandon (Jennifer) Maggard, Joshua (Stefanie) Gardner, Sheena (Cameron) Penrice; four great-grandchildren, Collin Maggard, Faith Rouhan, Caden Maggard, Jackson Penrice, and Morrigan Penrice.
Barbara loved reading fiction novels. She also loved all animals, including her grandpups Toni and Mabelle; grandkitty Miss Kitty; great grandkitties Liger, Puma, Leo and Lynx; and the baby ducks and volunteer dogs at Sayre Christian Village. In her later years, Barbara was easily spotted in a crowd by her beautiful snow white hair and stylish appearance. The family is comforted by remembering that “those we love don't go away–they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear.” -Unknown In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the non-profit Sayre Christian Village, where Barbara lived out her last years. The staff provided much needed care and support which made those years comfortable and peaceful.
A celebration of life will be held for Barbara this summer at the home of her daughter, Carol Young. Details to be provided at a later date.
Infant Johnson Hazelwood
Infant Johnson Hazelwood, of Hazard, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was the son of Johnny Hazelwood and Samantha Smith Hazelwood.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Roy Smith; and paternal grandmother, Pam Hazelwood.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Hazelwood; four brothers, Brantley, Grayson, Madden and Lincoln Hazelwood; maternal grandmother, Jill Smith; and a host of family and friends.
“A Moment in My Belly, Forever in Our Hearts.” Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Hill
Mary Magdalene Hill, 94, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born July 5, 1928. She worked many years for the Hazard City School System. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved to spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Vicki Lynn Miller.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Barnett of Ind., and Janice Logan of Hazard; three sons, Donnie Hill of Hazard, Dennis Ray Hill of Hazard and Gary Hill (Justine) of Jeff; best friend, Michelle Logan (Robert); 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary McIntosh
Mary Catherine McIntosh, 59, of Bulan, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Hardburley Church with mark Tabata officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburley Cemetery, Hardburley. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kevin Pratt
Kevin O’Neil Pratt, 62, of Lotts Creek, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence.
He was born January 1, 1961, the son of Nancy Hurt Pratt and the late Robert Larry Pratt. He worked many years for Adams Enterprises. He enjoyed watching sports and being outdoors working.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Morris Shepherd.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Patricia Pratt; one daughter, Alyssa Pratt Arnett (Blake); one son, Ryan O’Neil Pratt (Megan); two brothers, Colen Kent Pratt (Debra) and Kerry Cameron Pratt (Tonda); two grandchildren, Robert Camden Pratt and Parker Easton Arnett; sister-in-law, Wanda Combs; brother-in-law, Gary Shepherd; and mother-in-law, Mabel Shepherd.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators.
