Ramon Allen
Ramon Allen, 87, of Hazard, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Eastern KY Veterans Center.
He was born in Hazard, June 7, 1934, the son of the late Troy Allen and the late Ethel Stidham Allen. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Airforce.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roxie Campbell Allen; and a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by three brothers, Paul Baker of Hazard, Joe Allen of Hazard, Martin Allen of Hazard; sister, Lucy Slaven of Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Brooks
Helen Burgett Brooks, 89, of Jeff, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Carl Burgett and the late Stella Combs Burgett. She worked in the housekeeping department for 26 years at Hazard ARH. She enjoyed attending church, gardening, listening to music and ballgames. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henderson Brooks; one son, Wallace Brooks; two sisters, Betty Mullins and Thelma Hall; and three brothers, Sam, Ed and Wilson Burgett.
She is survived by two daughters, Stella Campbell (Steven) of Jeff, Debbie Miniard of Jeff; one son, Johnny Brooks of Jeff; three sisters, Dean Joy Holbrook of Little Leatherwood, Maggie Caudill (French) of Franklin, Ind., Dessie Campbell (Warren) of Viper; one brother, Les Burgett (Lenora) of Bonnyman; seven grandchildren, Stacey, Mike, Nick, Wallace, Hollie, Ada Lee and John Curtis; nine great grandchildren, Eli, Hudson, Allie, Brooke, Trevor, Austin, Buc, Ryleigh and Skye; beloved pet, blossom; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Wes Pratt and Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Burgett Family Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Campbell
Michael Dallen Campbell, 65, of Hazard, died Friday, March 4, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Rita Ivey
Rita Faye Ivey, 83, of Cornettsville, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard with Carlo White officiating. Burial followed in the Arch Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
John Jones
John “Jay” Wesley Jones, 72, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at his residence on Lost Creek/Hazard.
He was born in Lost Creek, August 8, 1949 the son of the late Amos and Dicie Jones. He loved to travel near and far; watching sports, especially his UK Wildcats, and western TV shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew Jones, Farmous Jones, and Merida Jones; sister, Mary Jones Harris.
He leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory, sisters, Betty L. Fletcher (primary caretaker), Dorothy (Jim) Morgan, and Josephine Jones; and brother, Elmer Ray (Florence) Jones; special nephews/caretakers, Tim (Dianne) Jones, Terry (Christy) Jones, and Tony Morgan; special nieces/caretakers, Gail (Wendell) Hunter and Ella Jones Strong; all of Lost Creek/Hazard; special friend and travel buddy, Ben (Lynn) Watson; and furbaby, Stryer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Henry Lindon
Henry Ray Lindon, 93, of Hazard died Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.
He had a long career in the coal industry and was most recently retired from Kentucky River Properties where he worked for many years in mining engineering, land surveying, and land management. He was also a successful local businessman who owned and operated Lindon Distributing, as well as several other businesses. He was a member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge. He was a parishioner at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church. His hobbies included UK sports and staying up to date on current events.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Wanda Hobbs Lindon; his mother, Emma Lindon Crawford; stepfather Elhannon Crawford; brothers Woodrow, Robert Chalmer, Luke, and S. H. "Fat" Lindon; and sisters Vesta Reed, Clara Stacy, Oswego York, Viola Atchley, Ivory Stevens, and Goldie Combs.
He is survived by sons, Jimmy Lindon (Judy), Gary “Bloss” Lindon (Pat) of Hazard; grandchildren, Jennifer Lindon, Jason Lindon (Traci), Valerie Parsons, John Lindon (Cindy), Joey Lindon (Tori); nine great grandchildren, Cody, Cailin, Triston, Rydge, Ava, Rayce, Rylen, Luke, and Paxton; special family, Phil Graham (Jodi), Catherine and Evan; special caregiver, Josi Sexton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Father Bob Damron officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions of Hazard Community and Technical College, One Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Delbert Miller
Delbert “Short” Miller, 61, of Ary, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, September 14, 1960, the son of Georgia Morris Miller and the late Harold Miller. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, going to church, going to the Knott County Sportsplex, work at any kind, and being a prankster.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sara Young Miller; one daughter, Jessica Miller (Anthony Joseph); one son, Brian Miller (Summer); three sisters, Debbie McIntosh (Kenneth), Verna Woolum (Howard Jr.), Marsha Slone (James); three brothers, Don Miller (Kay), Kenny Miller (Jackie), David Miller (Cheryl); five grandchildren, Madison, Kylie, Cohen, Blayne and Jamey; one great grandchild, Eli; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Lyndon Barger, Bert Baker and Eric Napier officiating. Burial will follow in the Balis Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Estill Miller
Estill Miller, 68 of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Burton Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Town Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Frank Smith
Frank Smith, 55 of Nancy, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Cody Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Lois Smith
Lois B. Smith, 86, of Hazard, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Ira J. Baker and the late Polly Ann Crawford. She was a member of the Vicco Worship Center, owned her own Beauty Shop, and was an Instructor at the Hazard Beauty College and the Hazard Vocational School. She also served on the Kentucky State Board of Hairdressers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Smith to whom she was wed on June 28, 1952; one son, Arvie Smith; two sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Carlos Smith (Kathy) of Rutledge, Tenn., George Smith (Susan Brown) of Blue Field, W. Va.; daughter, Phyllis Carter of Hazard; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Don Pinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Vicco Worship Center or the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ray Smith
Ray Smith, 58, of Bulan, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, July 12, 1963, the son of the late Callie Smith and the late Mary Smith. He was a very good mechanic and deeply loved his children and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Susie Smith, Jenny Smith, and Wanda Smith; one brother, Earl Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Karen Ette Smith of Bulan; son, Dakota Robert Ray Smith; daughter, Mary Skylarette Smith; brother, Dewey Smith (Gail); nephews, Dewey Smith, Jr., Homer Chase Stidham, Lonnie Shane Stidham; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy-Young Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brad Williams
Brad Williams, 58, of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.