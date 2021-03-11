Chester Brewer
Chester Joe Brewer, 71, of Hazard, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Steven Trevor Colwell
Steven Trevor Colwell, 23, of Hazard died March 6, 2021
He was the youngest of three born to the late Kimberly “Nix” Colwell. He was born in Hazard, May 2nd, 1997. He had come to know the Lord as a teenager and lived by his word daily. He was a proud member of the JROTC program at and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, in Winchester.
For Trevor to have only been 23 years old, he had accomplished great things and made this world a better place for so many people. Trevor had such an amazing old soul and charming personality. Anyone lucky enough to know him will forever be blessed by his amazing presences during his time here on earth. He had always been a survivor and strong willed, so it came as no surprise in August of 2019 when he was told he had a rare form of brain cancer and given the prognosis of 3 to 6 months to live, he looked at his doctors at UK’s Marky Cancer Center, in Lexington and said “Well that’s some bull****, and isn’t gonna work for me”. He stood true to his words spoken that day. He fought every single day just to live and did it with grace and a smile on his face, a joke to tell, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. After being diagnose with Glioblastoma Trevor found a quote that quickly became one of his favorites. “Living to die, and dying to live.” and that indeed was fitting. After giving his all to a 19 month battle against his cancer and trying every treatment available, his body was no longer strong enough to withstand the brutal fight. However, his humor and spirit stayed as spicy and strong as always until the very end. Those that knew Trevor will be the first to say, no matter how bad his day had been, or what was going on in the moment, if you were to ask him how he was, his reply, simple “Living the Dream”. From the long hours he once worked to the side effects from his chemo and other treatments, he would always smile through those big blue eyes of his and find something to be happy about and thankful for. Even in his last days his heart of gold was worried more about everyone else, than about himself. He was worried that those he loved and whom loved him, would feel heartache and pain from his leaving, though he had no control of that and knew it was in God’s hands and timing. He was known for always putting himself last and the rest of the world first and for that he will always be remembered as one of the best guys, with one of the biggest hearts.
As he passed through heaven’s gates that day there were many loved ones waiting for him with open arms. He was greeted in heaven by his loving Mother Kimberly “Nix” Colwell, one angel baby, and his daughter Everly Ann. Along with his grandfather Beecher Nix.
Trevor’s story and memory will forever be cherished and shared by many that he leaves behind. His loving fiancé Brandy M. Spurgeon, five bonus children and best friends Ian Spurgeon, Shonda Caudill, Elisha Spurgeon, Ethan Spurgeon, and Eric Spurgeon. His MeMaw Darlene Sheriff all of Knott Co. Trevor was extremely close to and will be missed greatly by his Uncle and Aunt Michael and Christy Nix and their three children Shady, Bodi, and Milly of Hazard. He leaves behind his Uncle Greg Nix and family of Hazard; two loving grandmothers, Juanita Nix of Hazard and Christine Campbell of Krypton; one brother, Zachary Colwell of Hazard, KY , one sister Amber ( Adam ) Wylie of Lexington; three nephews; two nieces; and a host of cousins. Trevor leaves behind many friends and special people he considered to be family as well, Austin, Carraden, and Stephanie Adams, Shannon Adams, Chy and Ernie Carpenter and family. Kevin Brierley. Zack and Jeremy Groves and so many others he met along his journey.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tony Costello
Tony Costello, 88, of Vicco, died Saturday, March 06, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on March 15, 1932 the son of the late Alex Costello and the late Minnie Centers Costello.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Costello; one sister, Goldie Feltner; one granddaughter, Debra Ann Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Costello; three daughters, Debbie Costello (Rodney Nantz) of Vicco, Donna Jent of Vicco and Kathy Combs (Wendell Jordan) of Berea; one son, Harold Costello (Vera) of London; one brother, Elbert Costello of Kodak; one sister, Ellen Beverly of Kodak; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends
Visitation were held Tuesday, March 9, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed at the Costello Family Cemetery at Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobby Day
Bobby Ray Day, 64, of Krypton, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, October 10, 1956, the son of Fred Day and the late Elzie Miller Day. He was a member of the Harburly Masonic Lodge and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Faye Hickman; first wife, Cathy Day; and second wife, Gloria Day.
In addition to his father, he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Ashley (Doug) of Mallie; two sons, Christopher Day (Malena) of Chavies, Kevin Day (Cassandra) of Krypton; three sisters, Deborah Daniels (Calvin) of Paintsville, Sue Bailey (Mickey) of OH, Robbie Combs (Denny) of Krypton; three brothers, Mike Day (Kathy) of Hazard, Anthony Day (Brenda) of Krypton, Nathan Day (Vicki) of Krypton; nine grandchildren, Kierra (Parker), Paula, Brianna, Shelby, Abigail, Delana, Colin, Charley Mae and Trenden; one great grandchild, Amber; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Christ Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Day Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Fern Deaton
Fern Louise Gay Deaton, 77, of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born November 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Scott Gay and the late Fern Thompson Gay. She was a retired caregiver and night watchman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alex Earl Smith; second husband, Bud Deaton; one son, James Earl Smith; three sisters, Goldie Sizemore, Ola Mullins and Ima Jean Stamper; four brothers, Doris, Mack, Charles and Scott Jr; and sister-in-law, Jean Gay.
She is survived by two daughters, Lola Jean Nickols (Randy) of OH, Nancy Shepherd (Harold) of Hazard; one son, Johnny Wayne Smith (Donna Gail) of Combs; one sister, Lola Mae Turner of Maysville; special granddaughter, Kaitlynn; grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Kendra, Cody and Dylan; great grandchildren; Paisley, Logan, Landon, Larken and Laiken; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Feltner Cemetery, Clear Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joe Duff
Joe Duff, 72, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, October 11, 1948 the son of the late Simpson "Toad" Duff and the late Wanda Duff. He was a United States Army Veteran that served during the Vietnam. He was a member of the County Line Community Church where he served as a board member and a deacon. He spent many years as a special deputy with the Perry County Sheriff's Department. He was a Past Master of the Krypton Masonic Lodge #905. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill "Dudley" Duff.
He is survived by three sons; William "BJ" Duff (Jennifer) of Chavies, Johnathan Duff (Missemily) of Jackson and Todd Duff (Tiffany) of Chavies; one brother; Don Duff of Chavies; six grandchildren, Alexander, Isabella, Alexis, Bristol, Brooklyn and Hadley; three nephews, Jason, Ryan and Richie; one niece; Allison; and a host of family and friends.
Masonic Rites will be performed at 3 p.m., Friday, March 12 with funeral services to follow at County Line Community Church with Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the County Line Community Church.
Tammy Holbrook
Tammy McKay Holbrook, 53, of Cornettsville, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. BJ Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Holbrook Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Loretta Napier
Loretta June Napier, 84, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, August 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Jim T. Napier and the late Mahalia Neace Napier. She was the Assistant Vice President of People’s Bank & Trust for 46 years, as well as a member of the Petrey Memorial Baptist Church and XI PSI Sorority.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Napier; daughter, Melissa Starnes; three sisters, Julie Combs, Edith Miller and Jean Combs; and one brother, D.K. Napier.
She is survived by one son, Greg Napier (Suzanne Elizabeth Graves) of Hazard; one sister, Orlenea Begley (Don) of OH; one brother, Irving Napier (Shirley) of Hazard; son-in-law, Merie Starnes; special friend, Gaye Gabbard; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mitch Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Elmer Neace
Elmer Neace, 78, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV.
He was born October 6, 1942, the son of the late James Neace and the late Opal Davidson Neace. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was employed by Alcan Alum for 27 years. He was a member of Keys Ferry Baptist Church and a member of IBEW Local Union 369. He enjoyed reading his Bible every day, wood working and Tae Kwon Do Martial Arts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Virgil, Ralph, James and McKinley Neace.
He is survived by two daughters, Mona Lisa Neace of Louisville and Michelle Clemons (Dave) of Fairdale; two sons, Michael Neace (Veronica) of Va., Tony Neace (Vicki) of Fairdale; three sisters, Bertha Conkle of Ill., Edna Farmer (Jerry) of Ill., and Marie McIntosh of Hazard; two brothers, Carson Neace (Carol) of Shepherdsville and Paul Neace of Hazard; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a Host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Hiram Nix Jr.
Hiram Nix Jr., 65, of Busy died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 1, 1956, the son of the late Charles and Mable Nix. He was a member of the Latter House and Clearfork Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Drucie Nix of Busy; son, Charles Nix of Hazard; four daughters, Missy Gross of Barboursville, Kathie Combs (John Allen) of Pineville, Oma Pierce of Busy, Melinda Campbell of Typo; three brothers; two sisters; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ramon Creech and Juanita Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Gross-Nix Cemetery, Barboursville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Charles Olinger
Charles Mannon Olinger, 57, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Hazard.
He was born in Hazard, June 14, 1963, the son of late Aaron "Blondie" Olinger and the late Mary Frances Olinger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ricky Olinger; as well as three sisters, Jennifer Cornett, Lucille Oden and Gloria Butler.
He is survived by eight sisters, Marlene Robinson, Gwenetta Jones (Darrel), Cebretta Olinger, Patricia Olinger, Sharon McCoy, Mary Cornett, Deborah Williams, Teresa Cornett; six brothers, Lawrence Olinger, Leon Olinger (Carol), Wayne Cornett, Melvin Olinger, Orville Olinger and Timmy Ray Olinger; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Steve Jones and Rev. Lawrence Olinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitson, Handy, Kendrick Cemetery, Lick Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the funeral expenses.
