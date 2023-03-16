Truman Akers
Truman Akers, 80, of Busy died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Dorton, February 15, 1943, the son of the late “Elder” Frank Akers and the late Mellie Tackett Akers. He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and loved to hunt, fish, and do woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Gladis, Ruth, Lois, Doris, Joyce, and Lucinda; brothers, James Lee and Carl.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lilly Sue Akers of Busy; three brothers, Clarence Akers (Carol) of Pikeville, Bruce Akers of Morehead, Paul Akers of Dorton; three sisters, Wanda Sue Bailey (J.C.) of Barbourville, W. Va., Barbara Collins (Bill) of Whitesburg, Betty Hall of Dorton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with James Harold Tackett officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Grassy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Johnna Collins
Johnna Collins, 48, of Hazard, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at her residence.
She was born July 11, 1974, the daughter of Johnny Collins and Kathy Whitaker Collins. She was gifted at doing craft projects; she enjoyed painting and drawing. She loved to read. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ray and Opsie Collins; and maternal grandparents, Grapevine and Maggie Whitaker.
In addition to his parents, she is survived by one daughter, Catherine Allen of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Pascha Collins of Lexington and Arnella Sizemore (Ryan) of Hazard; granddaughter, Raegan; niece, Zoie Collins; great niece, Sadie Ray; two nephews, Cory Baker and Casey Baker; special uncle, Roger Collins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mitchell Hill
Mitchell Gary Hill, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, April 6, 1967, the son of Roger Hill and Edith Miller Hill. He had a big personality and enjoyed always talking to people.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his cousin, Donald “Big Ed” Caldwell; uncles, Dewey Miller and Rick Hill; sister-in-law, Rita Westerfield; grandparents, Linuel and Georgia Hill and Boyd and Orphie Miller.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Angie Hill of Hazard; daughter, Rachel Hill of Hazard; son, Kyle Hill of London; three sisters, Sue Bowling of Hazard, Joan Westerfield of Hazard and Renata Creech of Combs; two brothers, Amos Noble and Jimmy “Banky” Westerfield, both of Hazard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dale Hanlon officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Jones
Mary Rose Jones, 63, of Chavies died Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Visitation services were held Monday, March 13 between 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery at Memory Mountain, Dwarf. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sally Napier
Sally Napier, 89, of Krypton died Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Krypton, December 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Lewis Sizemore and the late Alwilda Hamblin Sizemore. She loved to garden and quilt, loved to travel and was proud to have served 22-years as an Army wife and was quick to tell you so, and was very proud to have worked underground in the mines at Buckhorn for a brief period.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Napier; six brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her children Bernis Napier, Jr. (Anna Sue) of Gays Creek, Cathy Southard (Troy) of London, Raymond Andrew Napier (Anna Bell) of Krypton, Margaret Napier of Krypton, Patricia Fern Jent (Ronnie) of Krypton, Ira Lewis Napier (Patricia) of Krypton; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amos Hamblin and Paul Sluss officiating. Burial followed in the Bernice and Sally Napier Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roger Raichel
Roger Dale Raichel, 70, of Sassafras, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born September 23, 1952, the son of the late Julius Raichel and the late Edith Johnson Raichel. He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of Vicco Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns and ball games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leah Kay Estep Raichel; one brother, Robert “Bob” Raichel.
He is survived by two sisters, Nellie Williams of Ind., and Debbie Brooks (Harvey) of Bonnyman; one brother, Wayne Raichel (Janice Kay) of Bonnyman; special nephew, Roger Eugene Raichel (Jerri); special friends, Truby Chapman and Sam Ritchie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Vicco Baptist Worship Center with Ronald Davidson officiating. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bonnie Robinson
Bonnie Bernice Robinson, 91, Anderson, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rawlins House Family-first Senior Living in Pendleton, Indiana.
She was born September 14, 1931, in Hazard, and resided most of her life in Anderson.
She attended Vicco (Kentucky) High School until the spring of 1950. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending her time entertaining her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Robinson on September 15, 2016; her parents, Elias and Elizabeth (Holland) Powers; her sister, Fern Davis; her brothers, Bobby, Mitch and Cecil Powers; and her niece, Tracy Davis Breece.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Sally) Powers of Anderson; a brother-in-law, Thomas (Mary) Davis of Anderson; a sister-in-law, Bobbie (Rick) Spalding of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 18, at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson, Indiana 46012 with Bob Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park in Anderson. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM on Saturday at Bethany Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8445 Keystone Crossing, Suite 135, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240 or Bethany Christian Church, 1920 North Rangeline Road, Anderson, Indiana 46012.
Jeffrey Spencer
Jeffrey Keith Spencer, 34, of Lawrenceville, Ga., died Monday, March 6, 2023 at Northside Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jeff Coots officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
