Kenny Brashear
Kenny Luther Brashear, 59, of Viper, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 13, 1962, the son of Julia Birchwell Brashear and the late Herman Brashear. He was a retired engineer technician.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Stoddard Brashear; one brother, Randall Brashear (Judy); special family, Kim Brashear; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Community Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Garry Campbell
Garry Morton Campbell, 66, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 76, of Bulan, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Fisherville.
She was born December 16, 1945, the daughter of the late Russell Taulbee and the late Mabel McQueary Young. She was a avid gardener. She loved outdoors listening to the creek and working with her garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, William “Bill” Taulbee; and one sister, Pam Grigsby.
She is survived by one daughter, Heather Criswell (Tony) of Ga.; two sons, Sam Hall of Clear Creek, Brian Hall (Julie) of Fisherville; one sister, Dihan Berryman of Hazard; five grandchildren, Crystal, Ashley, Zachary, Elizabeth and Katie; six great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rick Franklin officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Charity Herald
Charity Abbagail Herald, 35, of Combs, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tommy Johnson
Tommy Johnson, 69, of Chavies, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, November 9, 1952, the son of the late Brownlow Johnson and the late Mimie Mullins Johnson. He loved the Lord and was a member of the County Line Community Church, where he served as a board member. He loved his family and spending time with all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his time hunting and fishing.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilena Seabolt and Ethel “Red” Dotson; two brothers, A.C. Johnson and Henry Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson of Chavies; son, Rodney Johnson (Amanda) of Chavies; two brothers, Amos Johnson (Jan), Ben Johnson (Frankie) all of Ind.; three sisters, Lucille Bishop and Wanda Mullins both of Chavies, Wilma Carter (Ray) of Williamsburg; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at County Line Community Church with Pastor Anthony Mullins and Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Bishop-Johnson Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Patterson
John “Herbie” Patterson, 64, of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Hazard, July 08, 1957, the son of the late John Patterson and the late Lottie White Patterson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Lynn Fletcher Patterson; one son, Anthony Shawn Patterson; one sister, Freda Kilburn; and two brothers, Charles Patterson and Wilson Patterson.
He is survived by one son, John Albert Patterson (Halley) of Cornettsville; one sister, Sharon Caudill (Clyde) of Corbin; three brothers, Tom Patterson (Letha) of Hazard, Dickie Patterson (Sandy) of Lost Creek, and Roy Patterson (Rose) of New York; two grandchildren, John Luke Patterson and Colton Jase Patterson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the White-Francis Cemetery, Haddix. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Manford Pratt
Manford Pratt, 86, of Cornettsville, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Whitesburg A.R.H.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dana Vaughn
Dana Smith Vaughn, 75, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born in Hazard, September 12, 1946, the daughter of the late Martha (nee Riley) and Robert Smith. She later moved to Ohio, graduated from Ross High School, raised her family in the Oxford area, and was married to husband Richard for 28 years. She loved flowers and gardening, spending many years as proprietor of Dana's Farm Market in McGonigle where she blessed her patrons with her generous and giving heart. She drove a school bus for the Talawanda School District for many years. She spent much of her time volunteering, with many hours spent helping out at the Oxford Senior Center, her church, College Corner Presbyterian, and other charities. She was a member of the Hanover Township Women’s Auxilliary that helped fund the Volunteer Hanover Township Life Squad. She also loved to write, and was known among her family members as a gifted writer who had a way with words. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Women’s Club of Oxford, and the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Dave Hall, and her siblings Maxine Day, Kathleen Baker, Norman Smith, Shirley Davidson and Robert Smith, Jr. Dana was deeply close to so many people and her life was a shining light in their lives; she will be deeply missed.
She is the beloved wife of Richard Vaughn and devoted mother of Harry (Janell) Hutten III, Jennifer (George) Salem and Marsha (Ray) Townsend. She is a loving grandmother to Lauren (Rachelle) and Luke Hutten as well as Nicholas, Rachel and Zachary Townsend; she also has one great-grandchild, Wyatt Fowler. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law Manuel Davidson, and several other close family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the College Corner Presbyterian Church, College Corner OH. Arrangements were under the direction of Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home of Oxford, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana’s name may be made to Oxford Senior Center or Hospice of Hamilton.
