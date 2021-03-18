Mallie Campbell
Mallie Campbell, 85, of Krypton, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, September 4, 1935 the daughter of the late John Wooton and the late Martha Jane Wooton. She loved gardening, shopping at the Good Wills and Thrift Stores.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Campbell; and a host of other brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son Everett Campbell of Krypton; three daughters, Elizabeth Wooton of Krypton, Margaret Campbell of Jackson, Verna Fugate of Breathitt Co.; one brother, Charles Wooton of Trace Branch; one sister, Maggie Feltner of Hyden; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Sluss officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell-Neace Cemetery of Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billy Caudill
Billy Wayne Caudill, 84, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family
He was born February 27, 1937, the son of the late Grace (Maggard) and Harlin Caudil. He retired from the Social Security Administration after 30 years of service, after which he joined Nancy's real estate business, Caudill and Associates. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Danville. Bill loved to fish and looked forward to the annual Men-of-the-Family fishing trip to Otty Lake, Ontario. Bill, along with brothers-in-law, George McClure and Dwight Moberly (known as the Elders), held court each day in the Circle of Knowledge to dispense sage advice and tell tall-tales to their sons and their sons' sons, affectionately known as the Cubs. He enjoyed cocktail hour, a good story, especially if it made him laugh, and above all else, he loved his family. Bill relished having his sons and family over for summer weekend cookouts with grilled pork chops, fresh Southern-style green beans, Farmer's Market tomatoes, and corn bread, all served with a healthy side of laughter and love.
In addition to parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Caudill, and his beloved wife of 45 years, Nancy (Moberly) Caudill.
He is survived by his second wife, Patricia (Hutchinson) Caudill, his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Melissa Caudill and their family, Claire and Jeremy Johnson and their children Brooks and Josie Tate, Bruce Caudill and Rob Caudill; his youngest son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Elaine Caudill and their family, Emily and Zack May and their son Harrison, Jessica Oliver, and Grace Caudill; his sisters-in-law Patsy (Moberly) McClure, Carol (Farmer) Moberly, and Barbara (Moberly) Wade; nieces Terry (Brian) Perkins and Michelle (Rick) Yaden; and nephews George (Darcy) McClure, IV, Joey (Laurie) Kirk, Patrick (Jennings) McClure, Matt (Victoria) Moberly and Tim (Becky) Moberly.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the non-profit of your choice in Bill's memory.
Lorraine Combs
Lorraine Combs, 75, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bertha Couch
Bertha Couch, 81, of Winchester formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Leslie County, September 22, 1939, the daughter of the late Matt Wilson and the late Mellie Dixon Wilson. She worked as a cook for Circle T for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Donald Wilson; and three sisters, Peggy Barger, Betty Begley and Bonnie Howard.
She is survived by two sisters, Stella Walker of Hazard, Judy McIntosh of Avawam; two brothers, Danny Wilson (Sandra) of Wooton, Anthony Wilson (Dawn) of Lexington; sister-in-law, Debbie Wilson; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Sluss officiating. Burial followed in the Dixon Branch Cemetery, Wooton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Paul Couch
Paul Eugene Couch, 77, of Busy, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Busy, January 16, 1944, the son of the late Robert Couch and the late Dicie Fields Couch. He was the Pastor of Yerkes Baptist Church since May of 1984, and prior to pastoring at Yerkes he was the Pastor at Hardburly Baptist Church from 1977-1984 and dearly loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife of 54-years, Peggy Elizabeth Couch; his grandparents that raised him, Jim and Eliza Jane Fields; brother, J.B. Couch; three sisters, Bobbie Howard, Jan Hoskins, and Liz Johnson; two brother-in-laws, Lenon Hoskins and Raymond Johnson; two Nephews, Jerri Lynn and Jimmy Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters, Ronda Couch Amis (John Paul) of Hazard, Robin Couch of Busy; son, Paul Brach Couch (Crystal) of Yerkes; six grandchildren, Robert Paul Amis, Deron Scott Amis, Lauren Brooke Miller, Brachston Michael Miller, Crystiana Brackelle Couch, and Shyanne Elizabeth Couch; brother-in-law, Green Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Eversole, Teddy Bailey, and Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Fields Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Hay
Bobby Clay Hay, 81, of Hazard died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Shelia Jimenez
Sheila Kay Jimenez, 63, of Rowdy, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Hensley and the late Donna Moore Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry, Darrell and Earl Hensley.
She is survived by one daughter, Ashley Jimenez (Jordan) of Rowdy; two sons, Hargis Henson (Mike) of Bonnyman, Ben Henson (Tiffany) of Hazard; sister-in-law, Sandra Hensley; five grandchildren, Anakin Richardson, Kennedy Coots, Thai-Lee Francis, Nicholas Reynolds and Benjamin Henson; special pet, Annabelle; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
Josephine Johnson
Josephine Johnson, 74, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Combs, April 2, 194 the daughter of the late Columbus Cagle and the late Vina Brock Cagle. She was a member of the Davidson Baptist Church for over 40 years and loved Singing in the Choir and was a Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, who dedicated her life to her family, and was so proud of her Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Columbus, Jr., James Carl, and two infant brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Wilmore Johnson of Hazard; daughter, Tammy Cornett (Dwayne) of Hazard; son, Kelvin Johnson (Kim) of Hazard; brother, Wayne Cagle of Mich.; two sisters, Evelyn Chance of Oh, Margaret Lane of Oh; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Youmans officiating. Burial followed in the Duff Cemetery, Abe’s Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lanora Rankin
Lanora Rankin, 50, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born January 13, 1971, the daughter of Sadie Pray and the late John Pray.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Pray.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Kayla Rankin of Hazard; two sons, Bryan Rankin of Lawrenceburg, Dion Rankin of Hazard; one sister, Michele Pray (Chris); three brothers, Steve Pray (Dee), Anthony Pray (Megan), Keith Pray (Michelle); two grandchildren, Sayler and Zanelee; nieces and nephews, Gary, Steven, Taylor, Clint, Austin, Nathan (Kynsi), Anthony, Jonathan, Braydon, Donovan, Damar, Langston, Solomon, Ethan, Christian and Brittany (Timothy); and a host of family and friends.
A private service was held with Rev. Dirk Combs officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Marshall Sharpey
Marshall Edward Sharpey, 72, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his residence.
He was born November 2, 1948, the son of the late Edward Sharpey and the late Zora Whitson Sharpey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Camilla Moore and Mildred Gross; two nephews, Anthony Sharpey and Calvin Sharpey; and one niece, Lexi Sharpey.
He is survived by five sisters, Lauranetta Cornett of Hazard, Teresa Sharpey of Hazard, Cleastra Walker of Hazard, Brenda Williams (Thomas) of Mich., Lateefah Reheen of Mich.; two brothers, Homer Whitson (Brenda) of Hazard, Mervin Guess (Kim) of Louisville; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Whitson-Handy Cemetery, Lick Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mildred Tiller
Mildred Dean Preece Tiller, 79, of Jeff, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson. She was born in Stowe, W.Va., November 6, 1941 the daughter of the late John Henry Preece and the late Margie Fields. She was a retired custodian for the Perry County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Tiller; one son, Barry Tiller; and one sister, Betty Lou Preece.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Tiller of Morehead; two sons, Eddie Tiller (Lynn) of Hazard, James Tiller (Susan) of Winchester; five sisters, Barbara Olive (Louie) of W. Va., Joyce Kitchen (Bill) of Hindman, Wanda Robertson (Roy Jr) of W. Va., Diana Farley (Leonard) of W. Va., Holly Slone (Jerry) of Pippa Passes; daughter-in-law, Sharon Tiller; eight grandchildren, Dara, Donn Thomas, Mariah (Ross), Joshua, Sara, Caleb, Samuel and Peyton (Roberto); six great grandchildren, Phoenix, Atlas, Gabriel, Ashton, Rebekah and Amlyah.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Tiller Family Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
