Jane Bush
Jane Neace Bush, 73, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 11, 1947, the daughter of the late Leslie Neace and the late Sally Miller Neace. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and loved flowers and horses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jessie Neace and Scott Jerry Neace; two sisters, infant sister, Patsy and Mary Neace; and brother-in-law, French Neace.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bush; one son, Benny Bush (Jennifer) of Hazard; one sister, Nora Collins of Jackson; two brothers, Sam Neace (Joyce) of Jeff, Estill Neace (Renee) of Clayhole; four grandchildren, Madison Bush, Issac Stevens, Paige Stevens, Jayden Stevens; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins-Gwinn Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vicki Fields
Vicki Jo Fields, 62, of Scuddy, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 5 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Trent-Stamper Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Larry Herald
Larry Wayne Herald, 56, of Combs, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, February 26, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merrill David Collins. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dorothy Holland
Dorothy Rena Holland, 53, of Hazard, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Portia and Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Callie Lewis
Callie Marie Lewis, 77, of Happy, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born June 22, 1943, the daughter of the late Steve Sumner and the late Illa Smith Sumner. She was a member of the Vicco Worship Center. She loved spending time reading her bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cawley Lewis; one son, Randy Lewis; five sisters, Myrtle Combs, Sadie Roark, Dorothy Anderson, Sheila Yonts and Dora Mullins; and one brother, Marvin Sumner.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Stump (Shawn) of Salt Lick, Paula Lewis (Randy) of Owingsville; three sons, Marty Lewis (Missy) of Happy, Karl Lewis of Happy, Paul Lewis (Amber) of Happy; two sisters, Esse Erskine of Cynthiana, Geraldine Moore of Ind,; one brother, John Sumner of Scuddy; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February, 27 at the Vicco Baptist Worship Center with Victor Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Sumner Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Frank Lowell Noble
Frank Lowell Noble, 74, of Lost Creek, died Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brenda Pratt
Brenda Pratt, 79, of Viper, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Rockcastle Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Virgil David Howe and the late Emma Lou Lafoe Howe. She was retired from the Perry County Board of Education.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Pratt; and infant daughter, Andrea Kathleen Pratt.
She is survived by two sons, Clyde Bradley Pratt (Barbara) of Viper, Michael David “Pickle” Pratt (Fallon) of Viper; one sister, Donna Buckles (Dwight) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Hayden Bradley Pratt, Benjamin Tyler Pratt and Bryson Chase Pratt; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Felix Shepherd officiating. Burial followed in the Ben Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Monice Smith
Monice Smith, 80, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
She was born October 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Van Smith and the late Myrtle Olinger Smith.
She is survived by one sister, Virginia Maniece; three brothers, James Smith (Georgetta), Don Smith (Carol), Sam Smith (Helen); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
