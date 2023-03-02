William Adams Jr.
William M. Adams Jr., 77, of Viper, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Viper, February 2, 1946, the son of the late William M. Adams, Sr. and the late Dora Young. He was a member of the Rogers Branch Church of Christ and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a car enthusiast and love car shows. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ada Adams; brothers, Rant, Steve, Jasper, Abner, Den, and Carl.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwendolyn Adams of Viper; son, William Bradley Adams (Jennifer) of Viper; daughter, Melissa Nicole Adams of Viper; brother, George Herbert Adams (Lois) of Boston; sisters, Ida Cornett of Viper, Hattie Hamilton of Viper; granddaughter, Laura Grace Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Betty Barnett
Betty Lou Barnett, 73, of Hazard, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 22, 1949 the daughter of the late Thomas Earl Cuddy and the late Katherine Gibson Franks. She was a member of the Ira Combs Baptist Church and had worked in the Florist Industry for approximately 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Barnett; step-father, Herschel Franks; brother, Larry Franks.
She is survived by three children, Steve Barnett (Jennifer) of Viper, Angie Crawford (Donnie) of Hazard, Jason Barnett (Amanda) of Hazard; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Craig Daniels, Cody Barnett and Mike Barnett officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Evalee Deaton
Evalee Deaton, 77, of Busy, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ernest Noble
Ernest “Cubby” Noble, 80, of Hazard, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at his residence in Sixteen Mile.
He was born in Perry County, November 25, 1942, the son of the late Jake Noble and the late Harriet Gayheart Noble. He was a retired carpenter. He enjoyed watching WLJC Christian television station.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenna Smith and Kathleen Burwick; and two brothers, Vernon Noble and J.B. Brewer.
He is survived by one sister, Stella Noble of Sixteen Mile; one brother, Thurman Noble of Sixteen Mile; one special niece, Glenna Burwick of Hazard; beloved pet, Oreo; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, February 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Sixteen Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
