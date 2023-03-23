Larry Akers
Larry Akers, 75, of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, August 29, 1947, the son of the late Dillard Akers and the late Rosa Lee Lewis Akers. He was a gun retailer and gun enthusiast. He was very athletic and loved to hike, hunt and fish, and go water skiing, four wheeling and motorcycles. He was very dedicated to his high school years as an athlete at Dilce Combs High School and was very dedicated to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter Akers, Eddie Akers, and Sammy Akers; beloved best friend, Beano.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Akers; loving father to Tammy Cook Akers and Daniel Akers; special mother-in-law, Faith Garland; manÕs best friend, Valentine; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Johnie Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Charles Brotherton
Charles Brotherton, 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born February 18, 1953, the son of the late Homer Brothererton and the late Roberta Wagers Brotherton. He retired from the Hazard Police Department after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. One of his greatest joys was serving as a school resource officer for the Hazard City Schools. He loved the City of Hazard; he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for old cars, race cars and enjoyed his car buddies. He was a simple man. He was easy going and loved by many. He made road trips an adventure, traveling the backroads while looking forward to finding places to eat.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Earl Brotherton.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Brotherton; one daughter, Rebecca McLean (Stuart) of Hazard; one son, Shonie Brotherton (Dorlinda) of Lexington; one brother, Danny Brotherton (Sandy) of Owingsville; six grandchildren, Jordan (Faith), Taylar, Havok, Eisley, Stark and Trixie; one great grandchild, Haven; and a host of dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds and Leigh Ann Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the D.Y. Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center or the Hazard High School Bulldog family fund.
Bransford Couch
Bransford Couch, 73, of Versailles, Ind., died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, November 3, 1949, the son of the late Victor Couch and the late Phronia Eversole Couch. He served as a Pentecostal Minister for many years and was a member of the First Born Pentecostal Church. He loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Asa Couch, Noah Couch, Denver Couch, Bige Couch, and Alan Couch; three sisters, Rosalee Couch, Charlene Couch, and Imogene Langdon.
He is survived by sons, Wallace Couch (Courtney) of Oh, Tim Couch (Karen) of Hazard and Bransford Couch of Ind.; daughters, Donna Newberry (Donald) of Ind., Tara Couch (Shawn) of Ind., Neda Couch (Shane) of Ind., Melissa Wilson of Ky., Teresa Back of Ky., and Lynn Perry of Ky.; sister, Sheila Langdon (James) of Tex.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Denver Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jona Fields
Jona Cheyenne Kay Fields (Chybug), 21, of Happy, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, June 9, 2001, the daughter of the late Sheila Ann Caudill Fields and Johnny Fields. She was a loving, kind, daughter and sister.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Della Fields and Lee; maternal grandparents, Edna Caudill and Verlin.
In addition to her father, she is survived by sister, Candice Thies (Josh) of Lexington; special friends, Janice Fields, Deb Sturgill, Alice Collins, Nicole Spencer, Carrie Reed and Lisa Baker; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Glenn Gross officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Andra Lee Harvey
Andra Lee Harvey, 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 11, 1953, the daughter of the late Dewayne Dials and the late Peggy Keathley Dials. She was a retired medical clerk at Hazard Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Dean Dials and Danny Ray Dials.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Harvey; two sons, Jason Harvey (Heather) of Hazard, Jonathan Harvey of Hazard; two sisters, Vonda Hall (Ronnie) of London, Robyn Back (Keith) of London; four grandchildren, Kash, Kynslee, Grayson and Rowan; beloved pet, Ace; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Georgie Manning
Georgie Jean Manning, 91, of Fairfield Township, Oh died on March 14, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati-Hamilton.
She was born on January 12, 1932, in Busy, the daughter of the late John E. Baker and Nannie (Morgan) Baker. In 1952, on December 26th, she married the love of her life, James E. Manning (Jimmy). Jean and Jim set out on a lifetime of adventure together. She was a 1949 graduate of Combs High School. In the mid 1950Õs, Jean and Jim moved to Cincinnati, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, upon Jim completing military service (Army). In 1957, Jean found her lifetime passion, caring for those challenged by mental health, physical disability and advanced age. Longview State Hospital was her opportunity to give unendingly. This passion continued and extended into her personal life. The amount of love that she provided to her family and so many others was unbound.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James E. Manning (Jimmy); siblings, Mildred Crawford, Floyd Baker, Henry Baker, Janice Brock, Janie Baker and Larry Baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Reuter (Jeff) and son, Jeff Manning (Jean); her grandchildren Nicholas Reuter, Andrew Reuter, Brady James Manning, Sidney Anne Manning and great-granddaughter Norah Jean Reuter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Thanks to Jean, there is a dearth of trash cans being raided by raccoons in Butler County.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Cincinnati, Oh. Burial followed in the Arlington Memorial Gardens, Compton Road, Cincinnati, Oh.
Nora Lee Raleigh
Nora Lee Raleigh, 72, of Vicco, died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, February 25, 1951, the daughter of the late Cecil Williams and the late Mavis Sexton. She loved to garden and work in her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Nicole Raleigh; one brother, Johnny ÒBubÓ Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Sumner and Winfred.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Elmer Raleigh of Vicco; two sons, Joshua Ray Raleigh (Andrea) of Pikeville, Jason Wayne Raleigh (Ashley) of Acup; three brothers, Cecil Williams (Janice) of Fla., Wayne Williams (Wilma) of Kodak and Alger ÒDocÓ Williams of Kodak; sister, Peggy Sue Baker (Kenneth) of Colson; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 at Raleigh Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmy Ritchie
Jimmy Darrell Ritchie, 65, of Delphia, died Saturday, March 18, 2023.
He was born February 11, 1958, the son of Samuel Kell Ritchie and the late Daisy Smith Ritchie. He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles. He loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie and Donna.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Cress Ritchie; two sons, Bruce Allen Ritchie of Delphia, Brian Keith Ritchie (Emily) 0f Viper; three brothers, JR Ritchie of Jeff, Wayne Ritchie of Slemp and David Ritchie of Slemp; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Whispering Pines Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of MaggardÕs Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
