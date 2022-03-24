Kenneth Eversole
Kenneth Eversole, 80, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 3, 1941, the son of the late Millard Stidham and the late Myrtle Eversole Sparkman. He was a member of the Avawam Pentecostal Church and loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and playing music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Miller Eversole; one infant daughter; one brother, Mike Eversole.
He is survived by one son, David Eversole (Samantha) of Thousandsticks; two daughters, Teresa Lewis (Daniel) of Yeaddiss, Kristy Epperson (Ancil) of Big Creek; two brothers, Leon Stidham (Gail) of Lexington, Lester Stidham (Shirley) of Richmond; sister, Bobbie Baker (Richard) of Big Creek; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Johnie Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Ken and Shirley Eversole Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shelia Fletcher
Shelia Elaine Fletcher, 65, of Hazard, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born February 15, 1957, the daughter of the late Sam Whitaker and the late Beatrice “Bea” Newman Whitaker. In her spare time she enjoyed being outdoors, boating, camping and lying out in the sun. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Vincent; and three brothers, Jerry and Bobby Whitaker.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gene Charles Fletcher; two sons, James Anthony Fletcher of Hazard, Charles Eugene Fletcher (Samantha) of Somerset; two sisters, Zola Vires of Chavies, Harriet Smith (Troy) Grapevine; one brother, James Whitaker (Ramonda) of Hazard; two grandchildren, Cassidy Fletcher and Rayna Fletcher; special aunt, Glenna Dunn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Troy Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Clyde Herald
Clyde Willis Herald, 58, of Combs, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born February 20, 1964, the son of the late Willis and Bessie. He married Mae on April 7th, 1984. Together they built a beautiful life with three children and eight grandchildren here, and one grandchild born in Heaven. He was the rock for his family; he loved and provided for us all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Clarence and Felix; brother, Wayne; father in law, Jess; brother in laws, Donald and Willie; his sister in law, Lula; and to hold the grandchild he never got to in this life.
He is survived by his wife, Mae Herald; daughter, Adna; three brothers, Harold (Marla), James (Karen), Felix (Anna Faye); three sisters, Carol Sue (Donald), Ruthie (Donnie), Hazel (Glenn); eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ruben Holland
Ruben “Wheelbarrow” Holland, 56, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, March 10, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, January 7, 1966, the son of the late Herbert Holland and the late Sally Holland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Marie Sandlin; one sister, Nola Morris; one grandson, Ruben Phillip Sandlin; nephew, Brian Mullins; niece, Sandy (Bertha) Morris.
He is survived by two daughters, Lina (Shannon) Holland, Krystal Holland; two brothers, Darrell (Brenda) Holland, Dorris (Crystal) Holland; two sisters, Joyce (Steve) Mullins, Juanita (Kenny) Anderson; special friend, Denny and Tina Hurt; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Bobby Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stidham Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Beulah Jent
Beulah Mae Jent, 80, of Viper, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born February 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Little Lewis and the late Floie Johnson Lewis. She was a member of Vicco Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles, playing card games and walking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Jent; one daughter, Angela Jent; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Valarie Meredith (Terry) of Tenn., Anita Gibson (Danny) of Viper; one son, Gary Jent (Anna) of Jeff; two brothers, Pearl Dean Lewis of Somerset, Carl Edward Lewis of Viper; seven grandchildren, Jamie Tuck, Emmanuel Salley, Nathan Salley, Jason Salley, Jordan Meredith, Gary Jent and Eric Jent; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Arthur Holland officiating. Burial followed in the Jent Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
John Peck
John Walter Peck, 80, of Daisy, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 22, 1942 in Billings, Montana, the son of the late John Addison and the late Rose Selma Schaff Peck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Jean Peck; son, Robin Walter Peck; brothers, Mabon and Anthony Peck and step-son, Carey David Cornett. He was a veteran of the Army having served in the European Theater. He was an underground mine inspector with the Mine Safety and Health Administration. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Cornettsville, KY. He was a member of the Gideon's International; he was one of the founding members of the Battle of Leatherwood Reenactment Group and a long time Civil War enthusiast.
He is survived by two daughters, JoAnne Bodner (Roger) of Billings, Mont., Amanda Kristene Adams (Wade) of Park City, Mont.; one step-son, Michael Blaine Cornett (Pam) of Calera, Ala.; two step daughters, Carol Brashear (Byron) of Hazard, Pamela Cornett Banks of Hazard; 16 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church with Kenny Salmons officiating. Burial followed in the Cornett Cemetery, Daisy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites by Hazard Chapter 64 and Masonic Rites were performed.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to the Bluegrass Care Navigators or Gideon’s International.
Dennis Smith
Dennis Smith, 91, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 1, 1930, the son of the late Harlan Edward Smith and the late Stella Taylor Smith. He was a United States Air Force Veteran where he retired after 20 plus years as a Msgt (Ret.). After retiring from the Air Force he went on to become a tech repairman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Smith; one granddaughter, Taylor Cornett; son-in-law, Doug Cornett; five brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie Smith; two daughters, Patti Lassio (Mike) of Hazard, Missy Jones (David) of Hazard; three grandchildren, Nick Lasslo (Kim), Tyler Lassio and Cassey Meredith (Zach); four great grandchildren, Jordyn, Gavin, Elijah and Tucker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Butch Pennington officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Denny Stidham
Denny Stidham, 61, of Busy, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born October 9, 1960, the son of the late Millard Filmore Stidham and the late Shirley Hamblin. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and was there every time the doors were opened. He enjoyed fishing, being able to help others and he had a love for U.K. Basketball.
He is survived by four brothers, Lester Stidham (Ruby) of Busy, John M. Stidham (Kathleen) of Lexington, Scott Hamblin (Rebecca) of Hazard, Richard Morgan (Sonya) of Georgetown; beloved special friends, Chris Fugate, Joe Engle and Richie Miller; special nieces, Brooklyn and Breonna; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Woodrow Walker
Woodrow “Woody” Walker, 56, of Hazard, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 12, 1965, the son of the late Billy Walker and the late Martha Jayne E. Hake Walker.
He is survived by one daughter, Emily Wooton; two sons, Woodrow Travis Walker; six brothers, Billy Walker Jr., John Walker, Greg Walker, Rick Walker, Charlie Walker and Amos Walker; one sister, Linda Walker; nine grandchildren, Michael, Coy, Malachi, Aria, Ariana, Marley, Koda, Nicholai and Bonnie; special friends, Bo Neace and Martha Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Wabaco Pentecostal Church of God with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
James Wheeler
James Robert Wheeler, 67, of Chavies, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 27, 1954, the son of the late Louis Jesse Wheeler and the late Udeane Patricia Goodliffe Hansean. He was a United State Air Force Veteran. He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mathew James Wheeler; one sister, Kathleen Ann Perry; and one brother, John Wayne Wheeler.
He is survived by his wife, Iris Wheeler; three daughters, Amanda Leigh Wheeler, Jessica Ann Meacham, Brandy Lee Cafalo; one sister, Marsha Stevens; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
Joan Whitaker
Joan E. (Combs) Whitaker, 77, beloved wife of Reverend Jack E. Whitaker, died Thursday, March 17th, 2022.
She was born May 17th, 1944 in Hazard, daughter of the late Albert and Mary L. (Kilgore) Combs. Joan was a founding member of the Pastoral team that started The Old Paris Road Church Of God and she ministered alongside her husband. She was devoted to her church and was active in the ladies ministry. She enjoyed sewing and was a founding member of the Yak & Sew Group. Joan loved family gatherings and she adored her children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Gay P. Combs Jr.
In addition to her husband Jack, she is survived by her children, Anna (Bill) Lake, Jacquelin (Joe) Murphy, Elmer K. (Briget) Whitaker and John (Misty) Whitaker; ten grandchildren, Ethan (Kelli) Lake, Nathan Lake, Joseph Murphy, Jack Murphy, Mary Grace Murphy, Hannah Whitaker, Allison Whitaker, Natalie Whitaker, Harley Whitaker and Mason Whitaker.
Funeral services were held at 11 am Monday, March 21, at The Old Paris Road Church Of God, Lexington with Pastor Joseph Grant and Pastor George Moxley officiating. Private burial will be at The Lexington Cemetery. Joan’s grandchildren served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Old Paris Road Church Of God, Post Office Box 12822, Lexington, Kentucky 40583.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ladies that so lovingly cared for Joan and became dear friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home of Georgetown.
