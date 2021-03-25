Jane Bowen
Jane Bowen, 69, of Hazard, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born November 18, 1951 the daughter of the late Finis Marable and the late Marie Duff Marable. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hazard and a member of D.A.R.. She was a mental health nurse practitioner. She enjoyed spending her time studying genealogy, reading and doing research. She was a dedicated Hazard Bulldog Fan.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Bowen; one daughter, Rebecca Bowen; two grandchildren, Jasmine Jent and Jacklyn Jent; two great grandchildren, Sophia Jent and Aiden Breeding; brother-in-law, Scott Bowen; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at the Hal Rogers Center-The Forum with Rev. Tim Reynolds officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Hazard High School.
Zachary Caudill Sr.
Zachary Caudill Sr., 35, of Viper, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Leslie County, February 20, 1986 the son of the late James Caudill Sr. and Glenna Ann Fields Caudill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Lisa Marie Caudill.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Clark Caudill; four daughters, Harley MaKayla Caudill (David Holbrook) of Cumberland, Heavenly Egan of Viper, Emily Egan of Ga., Shylene Caudill of Ga.; one son, Zachary Caudill Jr., of Viper; two sisters, Sheila Caudill of Frankfort, Jennifer Caudill of Australia; three brothers, Ricky Caudill (Rhonda) of Viper, Farmer Caudill of Viper, James Caudill Jr., (Emma) of Viper; sister-in-law’s, Carolyn Badger and Peanut Minchin; and a loving host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nick Gay
Nick Gay, 77, of Buckhorn, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Gays Creek, October 12, 1943, the son late Frank Gay and the late Mae Anderson Gay. He was a member of the Johnson United Baptist Church, and a member of the Army National Guard. In his spare time he loved music and could play various types of instruments. He also loved sports and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Franklin Gay; three sisters, Margaret Riley, Geneva Gay and Creta Rose Amis. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Amis Gay; special nephew, Mikey Riley; special brother-in-law, Vernon Amis; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Johnson United Baptist Church with Kenneth Amis and Gary Riley officiating. Burial followed in the Amis Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Johnson United Baptist Church.
Marion Lewis
Marion Lewis, 67, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was the son of the late Chrisley Lewis and the late Pauline Hodge Lewis. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Lewis; one brother, Kenneth Ray Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Velda Lewis; three sons, Christopher Lewis of Berea, Paul Melton of Hazard, David Melton of Hazard; two sisters, Shirley Lowe (Tommy) of Leslie County, Minnie Neace (Herman) of Georgetown; one brother, Jesse Boy Lewis of Leslie County; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Church of the Lord Jesus at Brownsfork with Della Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Melton Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Earl Maggard Jr.
Earl Maggard Jr., 65, of Jeff, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Perry County, April 17, 1955, the son of Mary Rose Deaton Maggard and the late Earl Maggard Sr. He was a coal miner for many years, a member of the Community Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Maggard; one sister, Donna Griffith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Patricia Sizemore Maggard; one daughter, Missy Maggard of Jeff; two sons, James Maggard (Lori) of Berea, Michael Maggard of Jeff; one brother, Ricky Maggard (Donna Gail) of Viper; brother-in-law, Robert Griffith; six grandchildren, Jessica, Tyler, Jordan, Steven, Rylan and Kinsley; special friend, Paul Shepherd; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Adkins and Charles Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Deaton Maggard Cemetery, Big Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sandra McIntyre
Sandra Carolyn McIntyre, 74, of Viper, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Chester Sizemore Jr.
Chester Sizemore Jr., 41, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the UK Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, May 30, 1979, the son of the late Chester Sizemore and the late Shirley Campbell Wooton.
He is survived by one sister, Brenda Campbell (Tracey Napier) of Bonnyman; one brother, Ralph Sizemore of Bonnyman; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Christ Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Smith
Bobby Ralph Smith, 79, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 7, 1942, the son of the late Ralph Smith and the late Ada Grigsby Smith. He was the Principal for Cordia High School for 25 years, a member of the Lotts Creek Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed gardening, baseball and spending time with his grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol R. Smith.
He is survived by one son, Jeffrey Smith (Lynn) of Hazard; one grandson, Ryan Smith (Madison Briley) of Hazard; two brothers-in-law, Bud Russell (Clella) and Richard Russell (Margaret); five sisters-in-law, Sue Karatz, Vivian Estepp (Ron), Blanche Caudill (Bobby), Linda Combs (Buddy) and Ruth Slone (Vernon)l aunt, Angie Sue Singleton (J.B.); and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker and Mark Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Russell Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bethana Watts
Bethana Campbell Watts, 95, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Hazard Nursing Home.
She was born in Perry County, January 13, 1926, the daughter of the late James Campbell and the late Hester Campbell. Before retirement she worked as a school teacher for Robinson Elementary for 40 years. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton Watts; one son, Eddie Watts; five brothers, Edward, Willard, Millard, Emory and Willis Campbell; three sisters, Ida Ward, Rosalee Allen and Elvira Jones; one daughter-in-law, Lula Watts.
She is survived by one sister, Joy Locke (Sonny) of Oh; two grandchildren, Hester Watts (Caleb) of Hazard, Tracy Williams of Lotts Creek; four great grandchildren, Kelsi Wilson (D.J.), Keith Caudill, Edison Williams and Edy Rose Williams; one great-great-grandchild, Landon Caudill; and a large loving host of family, friends, and all of her past students.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 22 at Mt. Caramel Church Cemetery with Rev. Eldon Miller officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Caramel Church Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
