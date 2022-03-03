Janice Banks
Janice Sue Banks, 75, of Hazard, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Harrison Banks and the late Maza Combs Banks. He enjoyed waling and working puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family and best friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Billy Ray Banks; one brother, Harrison Banks Jr.; one sister, Shirley McConahay; and one grandson, Dustin Buckner.
She is survived by one daughter, Darlene Buckner (John); one son, William Gregory Banks; two sisters, Irene Hensley, Louanna Arnett; two brothers, Arlie Banks, J.W. Banks; one grandson, Brandon Buckner; three great grandchildren, Breonna, Kaidence and Aubrey; special friend, Gladys Slone; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
“Jerry” Callahan Jr.
Corbin "Jerry" Callahan Jr., 83, of Westport, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on November 18, 1938 in Viper, the son of Corbin and Raney (Stacy) Callahan. He was a farmer and had been a Westport area resident since 1953. He enjoyed coon hunting and squirrel hunting. He married Mary Kathy Powers on December 5, 1981 in Westport. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sisters, Vada Tucker and Emily Brancamp and his brother, Leonard Callahan.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim (Greg) Thompson of Indianapolis; his sons, Rick (Valeria) Callahan of Edinburgh, Tim (Robin Carmer) Callahan of North Vernon; his sisters, Rose Pratt of Viper, Rachel (Ronnie) Moffett of Greensburg and Berniece (Tom) Vanderpohl of Laurel; his brothers, Johnnie (Ellen) Callahan of Westport, James (Bertha) Callahan of North Vernon, Isaac (Bonnie) Callahan of Westport, Harold Callahan of Westport and Coolie (Joyce) Callahan of Missouri; his 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Following his wishes he will be cremated. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or Our Hospice of South Central Indiana through the funeral home.
Lylah Combs
Lylah McKinsley Combs, 2, of Salt Lick, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jerry Wayne Fletcher
Jerry Wayne Fletcher, 42, of Bulan, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 18, 1979, the son of the late Roy Fletcher and the late Dixie Williams Fletcher. He was a former member with the Sheriff Department and Jakes Branch Fire Department.
He is survived by his husband, Justin Fletcher; two sons, Jarred Wayne Fletcher, Roy Mason Fletcher; one sister, Mary Grigsby; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Denver Huff
Denver Huff, 74, of Lothair, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, February 10, 1948, the son of the late Horace Huff and the late Cappie Fletcher Huff. He was a retired painter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Perry; four sisters, Julie, Velma, Gladys and Fannie; and two brothers, Rutherford and Ray.
He is survived by four sisters, Kathy Barnett, Wilma Barnett, Vickie Williams, Betty Strong; two brothers, Eli Huff (Peggy), Jr Huff (Dorothy); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff, with Carl Strong officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Print (P.I.) Ison
Print (P.I) Ison, 79, of Viper, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 4, 1942, the son of the late Print Ison, Sr. and the late Reda Morgan Ison. He was a retired carpenter and lifetime member of the Community Baptist Church and loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Ison.
He is survived by his son, Doyle Ison (Lisa) of Cornettsville; daughter, Kimberly Hillman (Warren) of Viper; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Lynn Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Connie Johnson
Connie Wayne Johnson, 87 of Nicholasville, died Saturday, February 28, 2022 in Lexington surrounded by his family.
He was born in Fleming Neon, January 28, 1935, the son of the late Morgan and Baby Johnson. He served as the Assistant Director and/or Director of Hazard Vocational School for more than 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Thelma; daughter, Judy (Randy) Combs; son, Terry (Barbie) Johnson; six grandchildren, Amanda (Shawn) Stacy, Len (Charlinda) Brashear, Connie (Michael) Couch, Andee (Lindsey) Stevens, Emmy (Kevin) Hammons, Dustin (Tabetha) Johnson and eight great grandchildren.
Services will be held by Milward Funeral Directors ManO’War location in Lexington Thursday, March 3, with visitation at 11AM and service to follow at 1pm. Entombment will be at Lexington Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Milward Funeral Directors of Lexington.
Ellen Neace
Ellen C. Neace, 69, of Hazard, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 20, 1953, the daughter of the late William Coy Combs and the late Mary Miller Combs. She loved God, her children and grandchildren, and cherished her late husband’s memory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Neace, Jr.; brother, Eddie Combs.
She is survived by two daughters, Emma Sizemore (Bo) of Georgetown, Mary Neace (Phil) of Lexington; son, Zackie Neace of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of brothers, sisters, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller and Eldon Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Cemetery, Cockrell’s Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Fred Pratt
Fred Pratt, 72, of Winamac, Indiana, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. He was born March 25, 1949 in Vicco, the son of Hiram Pratt and Annie (Bailey) Pratt. First and fore most Fred was a military man. He served with the Army as well as the Navy. In the Army he won the National Service Metal of Defense, Aircraft Crewman Badge, MKM (M-14) award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, Vietnam Service Metal, Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Metal, and Army Commendation Medal. In the Navy he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0403, Life Member of the VFW 45 years Post 1130 in La Porte. Fred also spent many years as a foreman on the Conrail Railroad system before retiring. In addition, Fred loved to cook, being in nature, and a special love for animals, enjoyed time in his garden. He loved to fish and play KENO. But most importantly Fred loved his family. He is survived by his wife Dina, Daughter, Elizabeth Gautier of LaPorte, IN; son, Bruce (Becky) Garwood of Michigan City, IN; grandchildren, Christopher Garwood, Tiffani Martin, Heather Ligda, Sarah Garwood, Jay Gautier, Hunter Hudson, Huxley Lidga; great-grandchildren, Claire Garwood, Benjamin Garwood, Kaytlyn Reed, Avery Hendrixson, Addison Hendrixson, Zoey Garwood, Wyatt Schoff; and a great-great-grandchild, Maverick Hunter; and many nieces and nephews of Kentucky and Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Glenora Werner; Brothers, Luther, Evertt, Frank Pratt; sisters, Thelma and Minnie Ann, great-grandson Zane Garwood.
A life celebration service was held at 5 p.m. Monday, February 28 at Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Ind., with Bob Vale officiating. Cremation to take place. Arrangements were under the direction of Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services of La Porte, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes and a local Animal Shelter of your choice.
This is a paid obituary.
Jessie White
Jessie White, 83, of Hazard, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at White Cemetery, Clear Fork, with Sue Stacy officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
