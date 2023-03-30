Bill Baker
Bill Baker (94), of Bristol, CT, died peacefully on March 19, 2023, after a long illness.
Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his parents, Green and Mattie (Fields) Baker, and his siblings, Lloyd, Alpha, Edith, June, Eva Lee, Fred and Jack. His childhood was an idyllic time in his life, in which he recalled fondly the mountains where he grew up. Bill loved to tell entertaining stories, sometimes with a hint of exaggeration for extra flavor! He never knew a stranger and always made everyone feel welcome. He was a compassionate and generous man who cared deeply for others. Bill worked hard his entire life as a commercial painter, but his passions were his garden and finding treasures at tag sales. He also collected and tinkered with old clocks which he loved to show anyone who visited. Bill was a devoted member of Prospect United Methodist Church and happily volunteered many hours there. He also volunteered at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church’s soup kitchen for many years serving meals to the needy. Bill served in the Korean War as a Sergeant Co. L. 14th Infantry Regt and earned a Purple Heart, along with other service awards. While he received many commendations throughout his life, he was especially honored to be named a Kentucky Colonel in 2013 in recognition of his many civic contributions. Bill was also a long-time member of the Frederick Franklin Masonic Lodge #14 and was awarded his 55-year service pin in 2022.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Charlene and their four daughters, Carol, Jeanette, and Sandra Kaye Baker, and Jo Anne (Ken) Williams of CT; his grandchildren, all of whom he was so proud of, Blaine Williams (Shannon Simmons) of SC, Kristin Williams (Doug Bisson) and Caitlin Williams of MA. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Kensey, Kira and Callen Williams. Because Bill celebrated life to the fullest, his family has chosen to honor him with a Celebration of Life Service at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer Street, Bristol, on April 15th at 10 a.m. They welcome all who can join them. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Love to the Rescue or to Prospect United Methodist Church, Church General Fund.
Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gladys Coots
Gladys Marie Coots, 62, of Combs, died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington, W. Va.
She was born in Combs, January 28, 1961, the daughter of the late Herman Strunk and the late Sarah Feltner Strunk. She was a life-long resident of Combs and loved sitting on her porch talking to people as they passed bye.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marion Strunk and Sister, Mary Ann Hughes.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Combs of Combs; daughter, Malissa Combs of Combs; two sisters, Brenda Couch of Yerkes, Janet Booker (Robert) of Combs; three brothers, Bobby Struck of Combs, Jackie Struck of Combs and Rex Strunk (Wanda Faye) of Combs; two grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Combs Church of God with Kenny Smith and Portia Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Keith Cornett
Keith Cornett, 74, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Jeff, March 8, 1949, the son of the late Orris Cornett and the late Joyce Brashear Cornett. He had served the community, small businesses and individuals with accounting and income tax services for 40-years, and was a member of the Lothair Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Adrian and Thelma Brashear.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ernestine Cornett of Hazard; daughter, Ashley Cornett Vanover (Steven) of Hazard; sister, Kay Ferguson (Gary) of Seymour, Tenn.; one grandson, Gatlin Keith Vanover; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Goins
Ricky Goins, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard November 25, 1967, the son of the late Donald Goins and the late Jennifer Goins. He loved to play basketball, spending time outside, was a loving husband, father, brother and avid U.K. fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willard Goins and Margaret; maternal grandparents, Thomas Jefferson Collett and Agnes Couch.
He is survived by wife, Kelly Goins of Hazard; three sons, Dylan Goins of Hazard, Dalton Bryce Goins of Hazard and Dakota Blake Rusty Goins of Hazard; sister, Donna Lewis (Abe) of Hazard; brother, Jamie Goins (Jennifer) of Hazard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Tyler Maggard
Tyler Scott Maggard, 18, of Mosheim, Tenn., died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Greeneville Community Hospital in Greeneville, Tenn.
He was born August 28, 2004, the son of Vena Burns (Tim) and Scotty Maggard. She was a fan of country music. He loved hanging with friends, playing ball and video games. She especially loved kids and old people.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Taylor and Delph Maggard.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Kagan Bowling (Caleb); one brother, Jordan Stacy; two nieces, Amelia Bowling and Liliana Mosley; two nephews, Houston Mosley and Liam Mosley; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Pam Sumner; two step-sisters, Madleyn Stivers and Anna Bell Burns; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kari Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Chester Patrick
Chester Patrick, 83, of Happy, died Monday, March 27, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Knott County, July 27, 1939, the son of the late Nim Patrick and the late Allie Everage Patrick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tamela Asher; brothers, Kermit Patrick, Odis Patrick and Dan Patrick; sisters, Sue Sammons and Clara Napier; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Isabella Asher.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Evalee Patrick of Happy; daughter, Angie Collins (Sam) of Happy; brother, Curt Patrick of Bulan; sisters, Evelyn Owens of Clear Creek, Vivian Cornett of Hazard; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jack Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Patrick Family Cemetery, Knott County. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Guy Pratt
Guy Russell Pratt, 86, of Lexington, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home with David W. Slusher officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington. Courtesy obit of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Beulah Sturgill
Beulah Sturgill, 77, of Vicco, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, November 23, 1945, the daughter of the late Earl Kilburn and the late Adeline Gibson Kilburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Sturgill; and son, Kenneth Ray Sturgill.
She is survived by her sons, David Sturgill (Lisa) of Middletown, Oh, Ed Sturgill (Charlotte) of Vicco, Wade Sturgill (Shelly) of Viper, Michael Sturgill (Lauren) of Lexington; daughters, Janice Gross of Vicco, Jessica Wright (John) of Louisville, Kathy Boggs (Darrell) of Sassafrass, Sue Mullins (Jeff) of Vicco and Tammie Yonts (Tommy) of Letcher County; two brothers, Jackie Kilburn and Roy Kilburn both of Acup; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Sale officiating. Burial followed in the Sturgill Family Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Walker
Wanda Faye Miller Walker, 90, of Hazard, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Whitesburg ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 23, 1932, the daughter of the late Beatrice Salyers Epperson. She was a member of the Wabaco Pentecostal Church. She loved visiting the Senior Citizens Center where she was passionate about playing games. The game of cornhole was her all-time favorite. Through the years she enjoyed bowling.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Lacy Walker; and one daughter, Deborah Walker.
She is survived by one daughter, Janice Brown of Hazard; three sons, Danny Walker (Terri) of Pikeville, Sam Lacy Walker Jr. (Judy) of Hazard and Troy Walker (Tammy) of Hazard; three sisters, Janelle Banks of Hazard, Helen Clark (Clay) of Morehead and Wilma Jean Smith of Hazard; six grandchildren, Sandy Dixon (Anthony), Cindy Dany (Leonard), Charlie Walker, Jamie Walker, Ross Walker (Anna) and Leslie Walker; and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed at Walker Family Cemetery, Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.