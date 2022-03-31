Alex Beverly
Alex Beverly, 83, of Vicco, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born November 16, 1938, the son of the late Shelvin Beverly and the late Zola Couch Beverly. He was a retired coal miner. He loved to garden and spending time with family. He enjoyed playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Sumner Beverly; one daughter; Teresa Marie Hurley; and two grandsons, Olen Crit Beverly and Dustin Paul Beverly.
He is survived by five daughters, Donna Sturgill (Randall), Vickie Erskine (Bobby), Becky Combs (Phillip), Sarah Beverly (Arrick) and Miranda Beverly (James); five sons, Mark Beverly (Daisy), Kevin Beverly (Arlene), Jonathan Beverly, Zachary Beverly and Patrick Beverly; three sisters, Linda Fay Cress, Brenda Kay Couch and Bonnie Lou Sumner; 30 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Freddy Grubbs and Mark Beverly officiating. Burial followed in the Crit Couch Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Janet Bowling
Janet Lee Bowling, 57, of Busy, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Johnny Ambrose officiating. Burial followed in the Ambrose Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Arthur Browning
Arthur Ray Browning, 70, of Cutshin, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born October 9, 1951, the son of the late Clem Browning and the late Marie Hall. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a retired cook. He was a member of Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Browning and Clem Browning Jr.
He is survived by his wife Velma Browning; one step daughter, Heather Lewis (Aaron) of Chavies; two step sons, Adam Wilmoth of Tex., George Wilmoth (Rebecca) of Wooton; two sisters, Oma Jean Dixon (Bill) of Hazard, Rosa Bates (Bobby) of Whitesburg; two brothers, John Charles Browning (Angie) of Winchester, Chester Browning of Buckhorn; four step grandchildren, Chad, Austin, Matt and Angie; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Danny Day officiating. Burial followed at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Billie Colwell
Billie Jean Colwell, 40, of Combs, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born February 15, 1982, the daughter of Wanda Bradley (Chester Miller) and the late Billy Joe Smith. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nikki Colwell.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Donald Colwell; four sons, Jordan Scott Colwell, Derrick Lee Colwell, Kyle Scott Colwell, Kasey Lee Colwell; one sister, Lynn Davis; two brothers, Anthony Smith, Bobby Joe Smith; mother-in-law, Sally Gail Colwell; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the White John Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Cornett
Betty Cornett, 78, of Hazard, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 9, 1943, the daughter of the late James H. Brewer and the late Cindy Williams Brewer. She worked in the maintenance department at Hazard Medical Center. A position she enjoyed and loved. She took pride in all the things she done. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and cook. She is well known for her great tasting chicken and dumplings. She was such a hard worker and she stood up for what she believed in.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Golda Faye Stacy; and five brothers, Columbus, Kelsey Moses, Eldon Ray, James Harry and Dewey Lee Brewer.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmond Cornett; two daughters, Kathy Cornett of Somerset, Marie Farris of Corbin; three sons, Eddie Duane Cornett, Danny Cornett, Darrell Cornett, all of Bulan; one sister, Alma Peters of Oh; one brother, Curtis Brewer of Bulan; and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer-Smith Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Su Gayhart
Su Baird Gayhart, 63, of Hazard, ended her brave battle with cancer on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Harlan, November 11, 1958, the daughter of the late William and Faye Baird. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and many pets. She spent a large portion of her career working as an employee of Locust Grove Inc. but also worked tirelessly for Su Trucking, Inc., her family ran small business. She was devoted member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church for 48 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher and vacation bible school director.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Dru Baird; and her daughter, Wendy Gayhart Fugate.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years David Gayhart; four sons, Sean Allen, Tim Gayhart (Terri), Dale Gayhart and Will Gayhart (Carli); one daughter, Kara Gayhart Deaton (Jerry); one sister, Sharon Adams (Thomas); sister-in-law, Christene Baird; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Gayhart, Elijah Gayhart, Devin Gayhart, John David Sparkman, Karidyn Sparkman and Easton Gayhart; one great-grandchild, Langston Baker; and a host of special nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Sam Stacy and Butch Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in the Gayhart Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
On behalf of our Mother, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to those that cared for her and gave her hope during her battle with cancer: Dr. Brett Muha of Quantum Healthcare, Dr. Amy Schell of Baptist Health, the providers and staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators, and the many people who uttered prayer on her behalf.
In lieu of flowers, Su wished that donations to be made to any animal rescue group or to the Petery Memorial Baptist Church vacation bible school fund.
Lon Hendrickson Sr.
Lon Lewis Hendrickson Sr., 82, of Hazard, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 17, 1940, the son of the late Bill Hendrickson and the late Addie Hogston Hendrickson. He was a member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge #676. He was retired from CSX Railroad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Hendrickson; one son, Lon Hendrickson Jr.; two sisters, Otha White and Gail Day; and one brother, Alfred Hendrickson.
He is survived by one son, Lon Hendrickson III of Hazard; two sisters, Faye Begley of Hazard, Diane Smith (Joe) of Elizabethtown; one brother, Charles Hendrickson of Hazard; two grandchildren, Alyssa Hendrickson and Odin Hendrickson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Masonic Rites were performed by the Hazard Lodge #676
Margie Hooker
Margie Hooker, 79, of Slemp, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Slemp, October 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Gordon Williams and the late Thelma Cornett Williams. She was a member of the Lynn Fork Church and loved fishing and talking about the Bible.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her sister, Cleressa Coots; one brother, Raleigh Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Marshall Hooker of Slemp; daughter, Donna Eversole of Slemp; two brothers, Howard Williams (Pat) of Viper, Harold Williams (Dena) of Fla.; three sisters, Alcine Neace (Jeff) of Slemp, Justine Bowling (Gary) of Slemp, Kathleen Lewis (Jerry) of Slemp; special sister-in-law, Sue Hibbard Williams; one granddogger, Odie; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31 at Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with Jefferson Neace and Jerry Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lewis Hopper
Lewis Winston Hopper, 82, of East Bernstadt, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Hazard.
He was born May 16, 1939, in Knox County; the son of the late Lewis A. and Elizabeth Barbieux Hopper. He was united in marriage to Peggy Collins Hopper; who preceded him in death.
He was commonly referred to as “Big Daddy” by his loved ones. And if you knew Big Daddy, you knew he was a very wise, hardworking man. You would also know that he did not go anywhere unless he was wearing a shirt with a pocket, tucked into jeans, with a leather belt, the finest cowboy boots, and of course, his Winstons. He showed his care and love by encouraging you to be the best you could be. He was extremely proud of the family he had built and the legacy he has left behind.
He is survived by his sister Vera Hopper, of Hazard; two daughters, Robin Hopper Howard, of Pell City, Ala. and Renee Deason Tapscott (Gary Tapscott) of Pelham, Ala.; two grandchildren, Joshua Winston Deason of Pelham, Ala. and Makenzie Black (Hunter Black) of Headland, Ala.; one great-grandchild, Chloe Lynn Deason; his niece Peggy Hoppy Steele and two great nieces Abby and Presley Steele, of Hazard; and his fur-baby, Rudy Hopper.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Hopper Family Scholarship Fund at Hazard Community and Technical College, Attn: Carla Seals, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.
Jesse Jackson
Jesse Jamal Jackson, 28, of Avawam, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his residence.
Visitations were held Sunday, March 27 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Polly Oliver
Polly Oliver, 72, of Krypton, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 4, 1950, the daughter of the late Joe Williams and the late Maggie Baker Williams. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Huff Island Old Regular Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, cooking, sewing and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Christine Williams, Rita Stephens, Glenna Combs and Donna Colwell; one brother, Curt Eversole; and one grandson, Noah Fugate.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenny Oliver; two daughters, Kendra Perkins of Krypton, Kristen Johnson (Michael) of Krypton; one sister, Ruby Pickard of Tenn.; one brother, John Williams of Ind.; seven grandchildren, Tanner Perkins, Connor Perkins, Katie Fugate, Lucas Fugate, Sawyer Johnson, Skylar Johnson & Brooke Johnson; Special Family Friend, Nathaniel Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Little Zion Old Regular Baptist Church with Jim Fields, Ronnie Robinson and others officiating. Burial followed in the Oliver Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Roger Turner Sr.
Roger Lee”Rodney” Turner Sr., 75, of Busy, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Smith and B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
