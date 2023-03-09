Annette Charles
Annette Charles, 56, of Hazard died Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Clear Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Lotts Creek with Jeff Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Grigsby Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Marvin Engle
Marvin Engle, 61, of Viper, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born May 18, 1961, the son of Eileen Hamilton of Cornettsville and the late Columbus Engle. He was a retired rock truck driver at Big Elk Creek Coal Company. He was a passionate outdoorsman; he enjoyed landscaping, hunting for dry land fish, fishing and other outdoor activities. He was a talented woodcrafter and was an avid collector. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile, sense of humor, storytelling abilities and most of all his love to help those in need.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mervin “Junior” and Christopher Engle; and one sister, Julie Mae Hester.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Audrey Engle; one daughter, Tabatha Lewis (Michael) of Hazard; one son, Hershel Layne of Vicco; three brothers, Billy Darrell Hamilton of Washington, DC, David Engle of Jackson and Mark Thomas of Whitesburg; one granddaughter, McKinley “M&M” Lewis; three special nieces, Heather Huff (Scotty) of Red Fox, Jennifer Helton (Jon) of Hazard and Jessica Engle (Joey) of Jackson; four special brothers-in-law, Scotty Hester of Auburn, Pete Layne of Happy, James Layne of Vicco and Clyde Gibson of Happy; special cousin, Maggie Owens of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Calvary Bible Church with Eldon Wall officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Forrest Warfield
Forrest “Mike” Warfield, 74, of Lost Creek died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, May 20, 1948, the son of the late Forrest C. Warfield and the late Margaret Childers Warfield. He was a member of the Blair Memorial Baptist Church and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was the very best husband as well as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather and loved spending time with his family, church family, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Forrest Michael Warfield, Jr.; and one Brother, Gary Warfield.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Warfield of Lost Creek; daughters, Mickey D. Warfield (Denny Wayne), Tina Napier (Robert) of Lost Creek, Christina Warfield of Lost Creek, Margaret Wooton (Michael) of Lost Creek; brothers, Richard Warfield of Lost Creek, Keith Warfield of Stanton; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Joe Engle and Travis France officiating. Burial followed in the Childers Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Hazel Williams
Hazel Nicole Williams, 34, of Viper, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 28, 1988, the daughter of Verma Caudill Williams. She has an outgoing personality that everyone loved. She made everyone she came into contact with fall in love with her.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Jimmie Dickerson
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one sister, Sharon Fugate (Larry) of Lower Second Creek; one brother, Ritchie Noble of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Dewey Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
