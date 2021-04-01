Charles Couch
Charles Edward Couch, 65, of Browns Fork, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at the Nicholas Couch Family Cemetery with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Laura Grigsby
Laura Grigsby, 92, of Hazard, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Eastern KY Veterans Center.
She was born in Perry County, July 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Roy Grigsby and the late Harriet Napier Grigsby. She was an Untied States Air Force Veteran. She was a former postmaster and a member of the Hull Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Hurst Grigsby; and four sisters, Opsie Hoffman, Minta Skaggs, Jeanette Barker and Elizabeth Begley.
She is survived by one son, Christopher Shipley of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Eddie Jones
Eddie E. Jones, 93, of Lost Creek, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Baptist Health.
She was born In Chavies, August 8, 1927 the daughter of the late John Bolen and the late Hulda Bolen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlene Jones; one son, Dwayne Jones; one grandson, Randall Todd Patterson.
She is survived by son, Roy Jones (Mona) of Rowdy; daughter, Martina J. Patterson of Lost Creek; half-sister, Ruth Fields of Williamsburg, OH; four brothers, four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held a 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donald Maggard
Donald Ray Maggard, 69, of Viper, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, November 25, 1951, the son of the late Homer Maggard and the late Effie Caudill Maggard. He worked as a coal miner for many years, enjoyed farming and was a member of the Letcher County Farmer’s Market and Grow Appalachia. He became an active member of the Happy Freewill Baptist Church in April 1979 and became a Deacon of the Church in 1982.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Halcomb Maggard; two brothers, Taylor and Charlie Maggard.
He is survived by two daughters, Abigall Maggard of Viper, Gina Honeycutt (Mike) of Pinetop; four sisters, Wilma Brashears of Cowan, Mary Mrashears of Cowan, Betty Maggard of Viper, Barb Moore (Kenneth) of Viper; five brothers, Homer Maggard Jr. (Mary Rose), James Maggard, Ronnie Maggard (Linda), Dan Maggard (Paulette), Jack Maggard (Debbie) all of Viper; four grandchildren, Jaydon Tolliver, Sheldon Tolliver, Landon Tolliver and Kaydence “K.J.” Honeycutt; and a loving host of family, friends and church family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Maggard Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Pauline Mitchell
Pauline Mitchell, 65, of Jackson, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Hazard, January 17, 1956, the daughter of the late Claude White and the late Nancy Henson White.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde White; one sister, Lillian Bradley; one grandchild, Breanna Combs. She loved to trade in her spare time.
She is survived by her significant other, Wikie Noble of Jackson; six sons, Midas Gilbert (Brandie) of Jackson, BJ Gilbert (Tiffany) of Jackson, Michael Mitchell (Natasha) of Jackson, Robert Mitchell (Kelsea) of Jackson, Claude Sizemore (Jessica) of Clayhole, Roman Sizemore (Anna) of Jackson; five daughters, Jessie Stidham (Russell) of Buckhorn, Deborah Neace (James) of Buckhorn, Nancy Sizemore of Jackson, Brenda Sizemore (Kevin) of Jackson, Pearl Noble (Bobby) of Jackson; one brother, James C. White of Buckhorn; one sister, Armine Smith of Buckhorn; 30 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at the Altro Church of God with Christ Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Glenda Napier
Glenda Combs Napier, 86, of Hazard, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 23, 2021 surrounded by those that loved her deeply.
She was born on March 15th 1935, the daughter of the late Eli Francis Combs and the late Grace Walker Combs. She lived her life in Hazard where she attended Walkertown Elementary School, and graduated from Hazard High School. After graduation she went to work as a legal secretary for attorney Joe Craft. During this time she met Rommel Napier at Sandy Beach and the pair quickly concluded that they could not live without each other. They were wed on June 8th 1957 and so began a life filled with love, laughter, and devout faith that lasted over 63 years. She remained employed at the law firm throughout her life even as they welcomed their daughter Rhonda into the world and accepted the task of working mother and homemaker alongside her husband. Their home was a shining example of loving kindness built on the bedrock of their faith. The love that she showed as a mother during her long life echoed down through her daughter, grandchildren, siblings, and beloved nieces and nephews. She loved music with tastes ranging from gospel to jazz with a particular love for Nat King Cole. She was also an avid sports fan showing tenacious support for both local and statewide teams for all of her days. Though she had many joys in life, those that knew her best found her particularly passionate when involved with her church life. She attended church her entire life, where she taught Sunday School side by side with her husband, and served as the Church secretary for many years. She also took great joy in singing in the church choir and the sound of her voice remains ever present in the memory of those she knew and loved. In death she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hazard.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her older brother Lou Gehrig; and her younger sister Valeria.
She is survived by her husband Rommel Napier; daughter Rhonda Napier Shrum (Terry L. Shrum) of Summerville, S. Car.; grandsons Brandon Eli Shrum ( Ann Harvey Shrum); and Darren Lee Shrum ( Kristen Shrum); great grandchildren Hudson Lee Shrum, Henry Barter Shrum, Griffin Wheeler Shrum and Norah Claire Shrum. She is also survived by her younger sister, Ella Francis Combs; younger brother, Norman David Combs; younger sister, Beverly Combs Maggard; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Family Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
John Riley
John Squire Riley, 75, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton, OH.
He was born in Perry Co., February 3, 1946, the son of Samuel and Isabelle (Smith) Riley in Perry Co. He graduated from Buckhorn High School in 1964. Ten days later he joined the US Air Force and trained in Texas. He served in Panama, Oklahoma and Vietnam as an Air Policeman. He worked as a police officer in Hazard from 1968-69. He came to Ohio in 1969 for work. He worked at Avon for 24 years and Fairfield Township Police Department for 26 years. He retired in 1995 due to blindness caused by Agent Orange.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers Bert, Ed, Billy, Charlie, Glenn; and a sister Helen.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Eva Carol (McIntosh) Riley; their three children Greg (Jackie) Riley, Michelle Riley, Amanda (Brian) Teates; six grandkids Kerina, Chase, Dryden, Contessa, Evander and Kyle, one great grandkid Denali; a brother Sam and a sister Ruth; a best friend Vernon Shobe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, Hamilton, OH. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Burial Park with military rites held. Arrangements were under the direction of Rose Hill Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH.
Roscoe Shepherd
Roscoe Shepherd, 74, of Slemp, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Tri-Cities Nursing & Rehab.
He was born in Leatherwood, November 18, 1946 the Son of the late William “Bud” Shepherd and the late Della Shepherd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Shepherd; one sister, Lula Hogue. He worked at the Blue Diamond Coal Company for 26 years as a Locomotive Engineer and loved fishing, buying, selling, and trading, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Shepherd of Leatherwood; two sons, Harold Shepherd (Debbie) of Leatherwood, Tony Shepherd (Cathy) of Leatherwood; two step-sons, Mike L. Smith of Dayton, OH, Alex M. Smith (Jaimie) of Maineville, OH; daughter, Teresa Wade (Vince) of Leatherwood; step-daughter, Sondra Clark (Ty) of Winchester; one brother, Howard Shepherd (Juanita) of Leatherwood; five sisters, Myrtle Turner of Big Laurel, Dorothy Ashley of Big Laurel, Sophia Turner of Big Laurel, Opal Gray of LaFollette, Tenn., Audrey Chesser of Bardstown; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with Eddie Williams and Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
