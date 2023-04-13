Christine Baird
Christine Pollard Baird, 71, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 29, 1951, the daughter of the late Estill Pollard and the late Stella Napier Pollard. She was a homemaker who enjoyed working out in the yard with her flowers. She attended Gospel Light Baptist Church. She loved to shop. She was an avid antique collector.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Ronald Hudson; second husband, Ben Dru Baird; and three nephews, Willie, Scott and Doug Pollard.
She is survived by one daughter, Estella Michelle Campbell (David) of Hazard; two sisters, Bonnie Noplies of Winchester and Carol Havill of Oh; three brothers, Ralph Pollard, Bill Pollard and Jimmie Pollard all of Hazard; two grandchildren, Seth Campbell (Kayla) and Hailey Dru Robinson (Matt); six great grandchildren, Lucas, Colton, Jalyn, Gatlyn, Lincoln and Paxton; special family, Devin Campbell, Adrian and Archie; caregivers, Tracie Jones, Linda Ambrose and Karen Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Sixteen Mile Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Baker
William “Bill” Baker, 84, of Hazard, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born December 7, 1938, the son of the late Curtis Baker and the late Effie Fugate Baker. He was a member of Lothair Church of Christ. He was a retired mechanic and truck driver. Bill enjoyed working with computers and doing boat repairs. Being an avid animal lover is just one way to describe him. Spending time with his family and friends was a huge part of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David Baker; two brothers, Curtis Jr and G.C. Baker; and four sisters, Geraldine Campbell, Eva Bryant, Nell Haslip and Christine Jent.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Baker; one daughter, Kim Conley (Robert) of Prestonsburg; two sons, Kenneth Combs (Tracey) of Hazard and Jimmy Baker of Ind.; one brother, Bert Baker of Hazard; one sister, Nancy Campbell (Carl) of Ind.; nine grandchildren, Austin Crawford, Sierra Crawford, Wyll Conley, Jayden Conley, Corey Conley, Nicholas Combs, Misty Combs, Sydney Combs and Miranda Cochran; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Larry Handrix and Mark Tabata officiating. Burial followed in the Nicholas Couch Family Cemetery, Hazard. Pallbearers were Austin Crawford, Nicholas Combs, Tyler York, Cage Watts, Caleb Dollarhide and Jacob Howard. Honorary Pallbearer, Riley Hendrix. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gregory Culley
On March 23, 2023, Gregory Allen Culley, beloved husband and father passed away at the age of 84 years.
He was born to Hallie America Roberts and Harry B. Culley on August 10, 1938 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the fourth of five children. After graduating from Dubois High School, he attended Lafayette College and later Yale University School of Medicine. He spent a year in the UK at Cambridge University, Gonville & Caius college. He completed his residency in Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota, followed by his military service where he attained the rank of Major in the United States Air Force
During this early journey in his life, he was accompanied by his first wife and high school sweetheart Donna Lee Milliren. They shared many happy adventures traipsing across the US and Europe, and welcomed two daughters together. His career took him from Madrid, Spain to Eastern Kentucky, where he met his second wife Donna Bass and welcomed another son and daughter. When he arrived in Hazard, Kentucky he was the only Pediatrician in a 100-mile radius and was known for tearing up and down the hills and hollers in his Porsche. From there, he went to Louisville, and finally to Boston. Throughout his life, he was a champion for children’s rights and a vocal healthcare advocate for the marginalized and underserved.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Donna Bass Culley; daughters Jennifer (Sagar), Alison (Ed) and Grace (Matt); grandchildren Emma, Hallie, Ben and River; brother, Kent Culley; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his son Todd and his siblings Doris, Mary Ellen and David.
He was a big kid at heart who loved rolling down the hill with his grandkids and his annual birthday trip to Oak Bluffs ride The Flying Horses Carousel (followed by fried clams at Nancy’s, of course). We know you’ll catch the brass ring on this last ride Dad.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by his family on Sunday, May 7 in Atlanta, Georgia
In lieu of flowers, the Culley family kindly requests that memorial gifts be made in Greg's name to “The Dementia Caregiver Support Program 024401” at Massachusetts General Hospital. Greg was so grateful to this Program’s support when he was a caregiver to his mother-in-law from 2018-2021. Gifts may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org or by checks made payable to “Mass General Hospital” that can be mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office Attention: Patrick Rooney/Culley Family 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114 office, (857) 260-4873
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Dorsey
Phyllis Dorsey, 71, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, May 26, 1951, the daughter of the late Walden Salyers and the late Mayme Marshall Salyers. She had worked for the City of Hazard at the Pavilion for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dorsey; brother, Walden Salyers, Jr.; and three sisters, Lois Johnston, Shirley Dorsey and Betty Farris.
She is survived by four sons, David Smith of San Antonio, Tex., Danny Smith of Roanoke, La., Tony Smith of Hazard, and James Brewer of Hazard; two brothers, Billy Ray Salyers of Hazard, Tommy Salyers of Geneva, Oh; five sisters, Edna Grimmett of Geneva, Oh, Virgie Davis of Geneva, Oh, Maudie Ritchie of Hazard, Pauletta Deaton of Buckhorn, and Mary Jane Way of Geneva, Oh; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Charlie Sizemore
Charlie Sizemore, 74, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, March 10, 1949, the son of the late Elijah Sizemore and the late Millie Neace Sizemore. He loved bluegrass and gospel music, enjoyed playing music, hunting and fishing. He retired from working in Park Maintenance at Buckhorn Lake State Park.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four children, Carlos Sizemore, Noah Ben Sizemore, Charles Sizemore and Melissa Johnson; special niece, Bonita Smith; also a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Sizemore of Busy; six sons, James Sizemore, Dewey Sizemore (Gabrielle), Tony Deaton (Cody Mae), Sammy Deaton, Jr., Samuel Noble, and Barney Lee Smith (Daesha Moore); three daughters, Tricia Crank (Adam), Lillie Sizemore, and Nadine Bush (Donnie); brothers, Mitchell Sizemore and Roy Sizemore; sisters, Cloay Campbell and Dora Baker; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Community Harvest Church, Buckhorn with Calvin Bowling, Carol Bowling and Christ Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Keith Warfield
Keith “Papaw” Warfield, 69, of Stanton, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Joe Engle and B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Childers Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Kathy Williams
Kathy Jo Williams, 68, of Viper, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 19, 1954, the daughter of the late Bentee Dillon and the late Leona Flannery Dillon. She was always active in the church, playing the piano most of her life, serving and playing music for the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alonzo Williams, Jr.; infant daughter, Leanne Williams; and brother, Bentee Dillon.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Williams (Steven) of Viper; sister, Donna Franco of Viper; brother, James Dillon (Aurora) of Woodstock, Ill.; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Alfred Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
