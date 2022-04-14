Bobbie Adams
Bobbie Jean Adams, 84, of Hazard, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born July 5, 1937, the daughter of the late Frank Taylor and the late Cassie Hooper Taylor. She was a member of the L & N Yards Church of God. She loved attending church. She was a former board member of Hazard Housing Authority. She enjoyed cooking for everyone especially during the holidays because she loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Napoleon Adams; one son, Anthony Adams; four sisters, Frankie Jones, Gloria Taylor, Parlee Walker and Windola Adams; and two brothers, Johnny and Melvin Taylor.
She is survived by five daughters, Debra Adams of Hazard, Phyllis Williams of Hazard, Sandra Olinger (Jimmy) of Hazard, Denise Beatty of Hazard, Michelle Harris of Lexington; four sons, Napoleon Adams Jr. (Dorothy) of Seattle, Wash., James Adams (Denise) of Lexington, Bobby Adams (Allison) of Seattle, Wash., Gregory Adams (Edwina) of Hazard; one sister, Christian Adams of Hazard; special daughter, Laura Gilbert; special friends, Doncilla Hill, Linda Francis, Donnia Christian and her church family; 28 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Anthony Francis officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice Nurses and Staff.
Genova Collins
Genova Collins, 90, of Chavies, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Caney, March 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Hargis Henson and the late Lula Neace Henson. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday, which despite her declining health, she declared it her best birthday ever. She gave birth to and raised 14 children but was a mother to so many more. She faced many hardships in her life, but never failed to focus on the good in life and worked hard to make things better. The love and strength of this amazing woman will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arch Collins, and four grandchildren, Randall Maggard, Melinda Anderson Day, Irma White and Donny Mize.
She is survived by her 14 children, Dora White of Hazard, Sarah Herald of Wolf Coal, Liz McCoy (Clyde) of Sassafras, Ben Collins (Emma) of Keneva, Juanita Feltner of Busy, John Collins of Chavies, David Collins (Brenda) of Jackson, Melinda Baker (Michael) of Chavies, Phillip Collins (Brenda) of Chavies, Phyllis Anderson of Buckhorn, Jentie Collins (Ricky) of Busy, Nancy Couch (Jerry) of Busy, Tommy Collins (Michael) of Winchester, Danny Collins (Sheila) of Chavies; 30 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dylan Randall Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Collins Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
David Combs
David Chase Combs, 34, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kentucky River Medical Center.
He was born March 9, 1988, the son of Donna Sue Hudson Combs and the late Chester Gary Combs. He enjoyed going to church and going to the flea market. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jacqueline Combs.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Lynn Combs; step brother, Matthew Scott Combs; grandfather, Tony Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Roland Stidham officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made towards the funeral expenses.
Dianna Fugate
Dianna Fugate, 74, of Yerkes, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Namon Campbell and the late Pauline Campbell. She enjoyed attending church. She loved to spend time with her family and she had a big heart for her animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Fugate; and one son, James A. Fugate.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Caudill (Doug) of Viper; one brother, Leon Campbell (Bertha) of Ind.; eight grandchildren, Brittany, Lindsey (Tyler), Jaime (Juan), John, Payton, Zach (Kristin), Peyton and Megan (Isiah); three great grandchildren, Abigail, Everleigh and Paisley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randall Short officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sidney Hurt
Sidney Hurt, 90, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was born September 12, 1931, the son of the late Elisah Hurt and the late Lula Harvey Hurt. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of the Upper Second Creek Missionary Church, a member of Hazard Lodge No. 676 and retired from Faulkner’s Garage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Lena Napier Hurt; four brothers, Lawrence, Albert, Taylor and Arnold; and one sister, Mildred McGinty.
He is survived by one daughter, Sarah C. (Brent) Styer of Lexington; one son, Sidney Lynn (Natausha) Hurt of Mystic, Conn.; three sisters, Florence Weber of MO, Marie Combs and Zora (Roscoe) Sexton of Hazard; two brothers, Marshall (Delores) Hurt and Wilbert (Jan) Hurt of Hazard; three grandchildren; Corey Alexander Hurt, Sydney Taylor Hurt and Jacob Decker Styer; special niece and caregiver, Cheryl Spurlock Lusk; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was a man that found satisfaction in a job well done and great joy in the small experiences of life. He enjoyed squirrel hunting, bird watching, tending to his garden and orchard and telling tall tales. He was a loving dad, proud grandpa, generous friend and neighbor. His smile and warm greetings will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators of Hazard or the National Aphasia Association.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joshua Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Hurt Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Timothy Olinger
Timothy Ray “Bubba” Olinger, 54, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital.
He was born September 26, 1967, the son of Mattie Lucille Olinger Oden. He worked for the Hazard City School for many years. Anyone who knew Timmy Ray “Bubba” Olinger quickly learned that each and every time he entered a room, his infectious smile was going to lead to shared laughs and good memories. It was merely impossible to share any type of conversation or spend any little bit of time with “Bubba” that didn’t end in laughter so contagious that it could literally bring a smile to the saddest face, time and time again. Never once carrying a complaint or burden of his own, Timmy Ray never failed to show his family, his work family, and the community of Hazard the true meaning of support, friendship, kindness, laughter, and most importantly, love. It’s not every day that you will find someone caring enough to stand at the doors of Eversole Elementary School to greet the kids by giving high-fives and making each of them feel special. He was always ready to help wherever he was needed—wearing a Hazard Bulldog shirt wherever he went—never missing an athletic event, whether it be football, basketball, softball, or any other place where he could be with his Bulldog family. There is no greater definition of the word “commitment” than Timmy Ray! His family, his Hazard Independent work family, and the community of Hazard is what Timmy Ray loved the most!
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aaron Olinger and Mary Frances Olinger; three uncles, Ricky, Orville and Mannon Olinger; and two aunts, Gloria Butler and Jennifer Cornett.
He is survived by two sisters, Michelle Oden and Tina Oden; two brothers, Lehman Oden and Montez Oden; eight aunts, Marlene Robinson, Gwenetta Jones (Darrel), Cebretta Olinger, Patricia Olinger, Sharon McCoy, Mary Cornett, Deborah Williams and Teresa Cornett; three uncles; Lawrence Olinger, Leon Olinger (Carol) and Wayne Cornett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Hazard High School Gymnasium with Rev. Lawrence Olinger officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mountain Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Douglas Singleton
Douglas Singleton, 82, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Loretta Swank
Loretta Swank, 75, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
She was born July 12, 1946, the daughter of Bill and Priscilla Gayheart in Hazard. She grew up on the family homestead with her late brother JW Gayheart and sister Millie Overbee. She was a proud alumnus of Cordia High School and Midway College near Lexington. Loretta was happily married for 52 years to her beloved husband Don Swank. She was a loving mother to her three children and especially loving “Mamaw” to her 11 grandchildren. She always made her family feel extra special. She prayed relentlessly for her family and many others that they would know the eternal hope of salvation in Christ. She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church for over 40 years. She will be greatly missed by her family - husband, Don Swank, son Eric (Kelly) Swank, daughter Stacey (Tim) Wilson, daughter Emily (Juan) Medina and 11 grandchildren, T. Luke Wilson, Nathanael Wilson, Kayla Wilson, Grace Wilson, Seth Wilson, Bradley Swank, Matthew Swank, Abigail Swank, Scarlett Medina, Audrey Medina, Calvin Medina.
A graveside service was held Monday, April 11 at Gayheart Cemetery, Hazard with her son-in-law, Pastor Tim Wilson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
