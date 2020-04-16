Carl Herd
Carl Herd, 85, of Berea, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
He was a Hazard, Kentucky native born June 24, 1934, son of the late Hiram and Marie Daniels Herd, retired Reclamation Engineer with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and resident of the Berea area for many years. He was an avid model train collector, member of L & N Railroad Club, Kentucky Watershed Commission, Honorable Kentucky Colonel, Duke of Hazard and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings, Daisey Cates and Charles Herd. He is survived by his loving wife, Nannie Hamblin Herd; four children, Ron Herd (Lisa), Ken Herd (Melissa), Carlos Herd (Fair), Debbie Lamb (Kenny); nine grandchildren, Casey, Brody, Kyle, Taylor, Whitney, Brandon, Brittany, Courtney, Megan; two great grandchildren, Ellie Mae and Kasen.
In accordance with the executive order by the Governor of Kentucky and guidelines set forth by the CDC due to the Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorial Contributions to Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Share memories, light a candle or leave condolences for the family at www.reppertfuneralhome.com
Bee Ison
Bee Ison, 92, of Little Leatherwood, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at V.A. Healthcare System, Lexington.
He was born in Little Leatherwood, August 2, 1927, son of the late Eligah Ison and the late Mary Logan Ison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Ison; five brothers; and five sisters. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his son, Greg Ison (Von) of Little Leatherwood; four daughters, Mona Watts (Mickey) of Lexington, Glenna Huff (James) of Little Leatherwood, De De Turner (Greg) of Nicholasville, Lela Stevens (Steve) of Nicholasville; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services were held Thursday, April 9. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Garfield Mullins
Garfield Lynn Mullins, 54, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born October 8, 1965, the son of the late Garfield Mullins and Katie Mullins. He was a Crisis Community Support Associate at KRCC, owner and operator of Dammit Boy Lures and Boneyard Taxidermy.
In addition to his father, she was preceded in death by one nephew, James Feltner; and father-in-law, Tyler Cornett.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Allison Mullins; one daughter, Megan Martin (Anthony) of Lost Creek; two sons, Landry Mullins of Hazard, Colby Hoskins (Alexa) of Lancaster; one sister, Sherri McCoy (Tim) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Preston, Kasen and Blake; special in-laws, Betsy Cornett, Andy Cornett (Linda), Catherine Cornett and Seth Davis; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Beecher Nix Jr.
Beecher Nix, Jr., 72 of Dwarf, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Harburly, October 14, 1947, the son of the late Beecher Nix and the late Hattie Combs Nix. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the coal mines for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Colwell; as well as special friend, Benny Spencer.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Brewer Nix; two sons, Michael Nix (Kristi) of Bulan, Greg Nix of Hazard; one sister, Janice Burkhart of Hardburly; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Vonda Richardson
Vonda Lee Richardson, 73, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Hazard.
She was born in Hindman, January 24, 1947, the daughter of the late William Roberts and the late Flora Shepherd Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Richardson; one son, Morgan Slone; one sister, Magaline Roberts; two brothers, Shelby Roberts and Denzil Roberts.
She is survived by one daughter, Ruthena Combs (Kenneth) of Hazard; two sisters, Alice Clary of Fla., Pauline Hawkins (Bernard) of Fla.; one brother, Gregory Roberts of Ind.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Fugate, Ashley Slone and Keisha Slone; one great grandchild, Raegan Fugate; and a host of loving family and friends.
The family will be holding private services. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Thelma Sanders
Thelma Jeannette Sanders, 89, of Chavies, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Tom Stidham and Lottie Watts Stidham. She was a member of Chavies First Church of God, 35 year member of Krypton Eastern Star and was employed as a cook for Chavies Elementary for 26 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Sanders; one grandson, Bryan Dean Carroll; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Carlotta Sanders of Chavies, Ginger Carroll of Chavies; two sons, Anthony Sanders (Kaye) of Krypton, Robert Sanders of Chavies; one sister, Mary Ann McIntosh of Chavies; one brother, Thomas Stidham (Suedell) of Chavies; one grandchild, Jessica Carroll; two step grandchildren, Dustin Bowling (Becky), Megan Sims (DJ); four great grandchildren, Jailyn Sims, Luke Sims, Madyson Bowling and Mia Bowling; special family, Jamie Melton (Josh), Shasta Melton, Kaylee Melton, Breanna Melton, Savannah Melton, Pam Stamper and Alicia Hoskins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Dr. Daniel Watkins
Dr. Daniel Watkins, 69, of Nicholasville, formerly of Perry County, died suddenly Sunday, April 5, 2020 from complications related to congestive heart failure.
He was born in Hazard, January 7, 1951, the son of the late Russell Paul and Frances Rose Watkins. He was a 1969 graduate of Hazard High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. Dr. Watkins served the community of Hazard for over 30 years and Nicholasville for the last 15 years. He finished his career working alongside his beloved daughter at Witty Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Jessamine County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelia Dees and Deborah Ann Watkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Casey Danielle (Tyler) Witty, Nicholasville; and grandchildren, Danielle and Lawson Witty.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.clarklegacycenter.com
