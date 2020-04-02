William Greer II
William HalliBurton Greer II, known by many and loved by most, finished his journey here on earth on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to go to be with his Lord and Master Jesus Christ.
He was born and raised in Hazard, April 9th, 1926, the third (middle) child of H.E. and Mary Lee Greer. His name the same as his father’s older brother. In 1957, having completed his Vocational Agriculture degree at UT at Knoxville, he accepted a teaching position at Tipton Hill High School, Relief, NC (Mitchell County. In 1972, he returned to Hazard to care for his aging parents. There he taught at Hazard High School and later accepted a position of Principal at Jenkins High School, Jenkins, where he remained until his retirement in 1993. Throughout the years though his career was in education, he proclaimed the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. He began his “journey” in the pulpit from the encouragement of Wade Kegley at Broyles Ave Church of Christ in Erwin, Tn. In Hazard, he was a member of the body of Christ that met at Lothair Church of Christ and later at Hazard Village Church of Christ. At both congregations he would often serve as a minister.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ben Wyley; his grandson Wm HalliBurton (Burton) Greer IV.
He is survived by daughter, Mary Emma Tissue; son, William HalliBurton Greer (Glenda); two granddaughters, Tabitha Lynn Willes (Rex), Meghan E. Greer; two great grandchildren, William and Fiona Willes; among his siblings, he is survived by his youngest brother, Col. James McKay Greer.
The time and place for a memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel of Hazard.
Michael Herald
Michael Anthony Herald, 52, of Florida, formerly of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Orlando, Fla.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy with Larry Gross and James Noyes officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Fannie Imel
Fannie Imel, 52, of Jackson, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born August 17, 1967, the daughter of the late Ray Gene Johnson and the late Mary Elizabeth Hall Johnson. He was a retired CAN and a member of the Altro Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, Leonard Mullins; one sister, Opal R. Herald; and three brothers, Ellis, Matt and Henry Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Imel; one brother, Andrew Johnson; sister/niece, Cloay White; sister/best friend, Jamie McIntosh; 10 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Private family services were held with burial at the M.H.W. Family Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
French Noble Jr.
French Noble Jr., 54, of Hazard, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born September 7, 1965, the son of the late French Combs; two brothers, Dickey Combs and Andrew Combs; paternal grandparents; Andy and Polly Combs and maternal grandparents; Goodloe and Hazel Noble. He worked in construction industry
He is survived by his wife, Susan Noble; mother and stepfather, Rosa and Luther Combs; one daughter, Brittany Noble; special daughter, Kendall Whitley; three sons, Joey Fugate, James Noble (Amanda), Anthony Noble; one sister, Buffy Lindsey; one brother, Mickey Joe Combs (Melissa); special nephew, Kenny Dean; 11 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Private family services were held with burial at the Jones Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
