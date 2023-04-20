Cecil Back
Cecil Lee “Bub” Back, 60, of Cornettsville, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Bristol, Tenn.
He was born in Hazard, November 29, 1962, the son of the late Jesse Cleve Back and the late Ora Bush Back. He loved hunting, fishing, old cars and heavy equipment. He was a heavy equipment operator on the CAT D6R Dozer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dovie Madsen, Irene Cornett, Thelma Brown; brother-in-law, Darrel Couch; Nephews, Darrick Madsen, Brandon Back; Niece, Brandi Back; Baby, Jamie Brown; great nephew, Gage Asher; three angel babies that were nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna Back of Cornettsville; two sons, William (Silo) Back of Cornettsville, Dustin Back of Cornettsville; two daughters, Natasha Back of Cornettsville, Katessa Back of Cornettsville; brother, Herman Back (Mia) of Cornettsville; brother-in-law, Wiley Brown; sisters, Joyce Shepherd (Paul) of Cornettsville, Violet Couch of Cornettsville; sister-in-law, Teresa Owens of Viper; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lewis Baker
Lewis “Cuz” Baker, 84, of Hazard, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Hazard Health & Rehab.
He was born September 3, 1938, the son of the late Elisha Baker and the late Effie Johnson Baker. He worked for the Kentucky State Highway Department for 15 years and was a Perry County Jailer for eight years. He enjoyed high school basketball and politics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tara Nicole Baker; grandson, David Andrew Nolan; four brothers, Bob, Brad, Henry and Tommy; and two sisters, Nancy and Bertha.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Baker Nolan (David) of Lexington; two sons, Johnny “Hooker” Baker of Hazard and Gary Baker of Hazard; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lois Begley
Lois Gail Begley, age 85, of Somerset, died Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home, Somerset. Burial followed in the Southern Oaks Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Southern Oaks Funeral Home of Somerset.
The guestbook may be signed at www. Southernoaksfuneralservice.com
Niki Boardwine
Niki Boardwine, 45, of Hazard, died Friday, April 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with William Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Lorene Couch
Lorene “Dabber” Couch, 44 of Yerkes, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard August 16, 1978, the daughter of the late Roy Combs and the late Carol Sue Scheffler Combs. She was a member of the Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church and loved serving the Lord and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Buddy Everidge.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert Couch of Yerkes; son, Joshua Robert Chad Couch of Pigeon Roost; daughter, Ashley Nicole Oliver (Samuel) of Jeff; three brothers, Roy Combs, Jr. (Melinda) of Somerset, Ronald Combs (Rosemarie) of Jackson, Emmanuel Combs (Lora) of Grapevine; two sisters, Goldie Everidge of Hiner, Corrina Farley (Dustin) of Harlan; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church with Pastor Keith Stidham officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mary McIntosh
Mary Ann McIntosh, 95, of Hazard, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born June 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Tom Stidham and the late Lottie Watts Stidham. She worked as a cook for the Perry County School System. She was known to have a green thumb; she grew beautiful flowers. She enjoyed watching black & white westerns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McIntosh; one son, David Clay McIntosh; and siblings, Carl Stidham, Jeanette Sanders, Charles Stidham, Mildred Stidham, Benjamin Stidham and June Hurley.
She is survived by four daughters, Edwina Burke of Hazard, Karen Bentley (Kirby) of Stamping Ground, Cathy Ann McIntosh of Chavies and April Sue McIntosh of Chavies; four sons, T.J. McIntosh (Rena) of Chavies, Terry McIntosh of Chavies, Williams McIntosh of Chavies and Carl McIntosh of Chavies; four grandchildren, Charlotte Combs Sandlin (Justin), Jeff McIntosh (Susie), Ryan Hall and Cameron Bentley; three great grandchildren, Isaiah McIntosh, Mason Sandlin and Willa Sandlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Ritchie
Betty Lorraine Ritchie, 66, of Jeff, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born April 3, 1957, the daughter of the late Paul Adams and the late Pearlie Blevins Adams. She loved to work, read and watch true crime TV shows. She enjoyed her animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Adams and Danny Adams; and one sister, Connie Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Ritchie; one son, Jason Ritchie of Lexington; one sister, Carolyn Kilburn of Leslie County; special friends, Ronnie and Nell Bedwell, Tim and Maxie Reynolds, Shug and Carol Brashear and Kaleb and Jess Cornett; and beloved dog, Peanut.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Paula Rogers
Paula J. Rogers, 80, formerly of Hazard, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born February 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Leonard Jones and the late Clyda Gayheart Jones. She was the Manager of Kentucky Finance Company for many years. She enjoyed U.K. Basketball and going to Hazard High School sporting events especially to watch her grandson play. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudy Akemon; second husband, Jamie Rogers; brother, Chester Jones; niece, Leann Jones; and stepson, Jamie “Doodle” Rogers.
She is survived by one son, Keenan Akemon (Dionna) of Lexington; one sister, Brenda Akemon of Hazard; two brothers, Tom Jones (Diane) of Viper, Bobbie Jones (Peggy) of Lexington; one half brother, Paul Jones of W. Va.; four grandchildren, Sydney Ali (Amr), Ruby Akemon (Kendall), Kyle Bailey (Stephanie) and Kaden Miller; four great grandchildren, Hannah, Amir, Jayden and Luke; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Happy Russell
Happy Chandler Russell, 87, of Hazard, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Perry County, March 10, 1936, the son of the late Charlie Russell and the late Elsie Fugate Russell. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was employed by A&P Grocer in Hazard. He enjoyed making others happy by being uplifting and funny. He enjoyed being with his family and friends; and was a big U.K. basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Alma Ison Russell; one son, Rick Russell; three brothers, Billy, Ollie and Ransell; four sisters, Reva, Treva, Martha and Unaiv.
He is survived by one son, Charlie “Chuck” Russell of Hazard; two daughters, Debbie Stevens of N. Car., Melissa Reed of Ind.; one sister, Thelma Price of Danville; beloved friend, Kenny Smith; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
LeAndrea Smith
LeAndrea Renee’ Robinson Smith, 45, of Bulan, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, May 5, 1977, the daughter of the late Harold Dean Robinson and the late Jewel Lucas Robinson. She was a hair stylist and part owner of Village Salon for 17 years. She was full of life and always making people smile. She most treasured gifts will be received through the gift of life by organ donation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Dean Robinson, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Smith; one daughter, Whitney Ritchie (Matthew) of Littcarr; two sons, Skyler Ritchie (Emily) of Viper and Parker Smith (Brooke) of Hazard; one sister, Kristi Jill Robinson of Viper; four grandchildren, Trinity Caudill, Preston Caudill, Wrenley Ritchie and Watson Smith; three special sisters, Tayna Engle, Amanda Santos and Christy Lee Sizemore; special uncle, Kenneth Lucas; special friend, Fenicha Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, April 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.