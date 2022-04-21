Dustin Benningfield
Dustin Calvin Benningfield, 38, of Viper, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 13, 1983, the son of Wilburn Benningfield and Tina Malone Benningfield.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sara Brown Benningfield; three daughters, Bayla Burton, Emberly Burton, Clara Caudill; three sons, Parker Gyette, Revalie Benningfield, Archer Benningfield; two sisters, Jennifer Davis, Larissa Benningfield; one brother, Scotty Benningfield; special cousin, Allen Benningfiled.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Tonya Combs
Tonya Gail Combs, 43, of Hazard, died Friday, April 8, 2022, in Cook County Ill.
She was born October 30, 1978, the daughter of the late Denny Wayne Deaton and the late Janice Brewer Deaton. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tim Deaton.
She is survived by two sons, Austin Combs and Dylan Combs; and their father, Michael Combs; one sister, Nicole Green; mother-in-law, Barbara Standafer; father-in-law, Junior Quillon; special friend, TG Neace; four nephews, Isaac Deaton, Tyler Standafer, Evan Deaton and Toby Green; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Kilburn Family Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wayne Combs
Wayne L. Combs, 80, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Christin L. Whitehead (nee Combs) of Wright City, MO and his sister Priscilla C. (Joe) Addison of Richmond, KY, his brother-in-law Danny Akers of West Liberty and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Virginia CAROL Combs (nee Melton), his brother, Quentin C. Combs, his parents Henry C. and Alma L. Combs, his sister-in-law, Dana C. Akers and his son-in-law David N. Whitehead.
He was born on December 30, 1941 in Hazard. He graduated in 1960 from M.C. Napier High School. In 1977 he graduated from Park University with a major in Communications and a Master of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He graduated in 1981 with a Doctor of Ministry also from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He was known for his booming “radio voice”. The majority of his professional life was spent as a broadcaster and radio station manager. He started at age 16 as a DJ in 1958 at his hometown station, but rapidly transitioned to news, where he covered national and political events such as interviewing Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr., celebrity interviews, presidential debates, a Richard Nixon KC presidential visit and a John F. Kennedy visit to a military installation in Norfolk, VA. He was heard on the following radio stations: WKIC (Hazard), WBLG (Lexington), WGH (Norfolk, VA), WSGN (Birmingham, Alabama, WIL (St. Louis, MO), WHB (Kansas City, MO), KBEQ (Kansas City, MO), KZZC (Leavenworth, KS), KCFM (Kansas City, MO), KMZU (Carrollton, MO) and KRES (Moberly, MO)
Wayne was also a man of faith. Not only did he broadcast news events but also the “Good News” as he served as a minister for five different congregations in 2 states. He was pastor of the Dawn Baptist Church (Dawn, Missouri), served as a Southern Baptist home missionary of the Lincoln County Chapel in WV, the Horsepen Baptist Church in Horsepen, WV, the White Ridge Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit, MO and the New Hope Baptist Church in Peculiar, MO using his talents ministering in those communities. Since retirement, he has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit where he served with his late wife on the We Care team visiting shut-ins.
He was also an academic teaching communication courses for Baker University, Avila College and seminary extension courses in West Virginia. He also wrote 2 books, “Singing from the Gallows” about his great grandfather, outlaw, Bad Tom Smith, and an autobiography, Improbable Encounters: Story of a Broadcast Journalist.
Funeral services were held at the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Burial followed at West Union Cemetery in Peculiar, MO
Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Griffie
Ricky Griffie, 55, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Manchester Advent Hospital.
He was born in Cleveland, Oh, March 30, 1967, the son of the late Renis Griffie and the late Linda Griffie. He loved hunting, fishing, U.K. athletics and most of all spending time with family.
He is survived by two sons, Joey Griffie (Tylan) of Hazard, Adam Griffie of Hazard; two brothers, Renis Griffie, Jr., (Jama) of Hazard, Todd Griffie of London; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Jackson
Joyce Cole Jackson, age 74, of Lebanon, Tenn., and formerly of Pineville died April 17, 2022.
Joyce was born in Dayton, OH and was the daughter of the late, Alfred C. Stamper and Dorothy Wigglesworth Stamper. She was a member of Joy Church. Joyce began working for Bell County School System in 1978. She taught Home Economics at Bell County High School for 28 years. She began driving a school bus in 1997 and even after her retirement continued to drive and substitute teach until 2019. As a longtime teacher, she was a second mom to many and taught three generations in several families. Joyce retired in 2019 with over 41 years of service. She enjoyed canning, sewing, quilting, baking, and spending time with her granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jackson; brother, Doug Franklin; son-in-law, Greg Weddle; and nephew, Craig Franklin.
She is survived by Daughters Allison (Deon) Pratt and Andrea Weddle; sister-in-law, Chris Franklin; grandchildren, Jenna Pratt, Jaymen Pratt, Jaya Pratt and Sidney Weddle; several nieces and nephews
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Joyce from 9 a.m. -12 noon Saturday, April 23, at the Bell County High School Auditorium, 9824 US Hwy. 25E, Pineville. A short service will follow at 12 noon. A private graveside service will be held in Williamstown. Arrangements were under the direction of Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663.
The guestbook may be signed at www.bondmemorial.com
This is a paid obituary.
Juanita Nix
Juanita Nix, 75, of Dwarf, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 23, 1946. She was welcomed to Heaven by her late husband Beecher Nix Jr., parents John and Versey Brewer, daughter Kimberly Ann Nix, grandson Trevor Nix, five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Nix and Michael Nix; one daughter, Kristi Nix; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She shared a special relationship with her grandson Shade Nix. She spent her life as a caregiver, selflessly concerned with others. She would have wanted to express her gratitude for Patricia Caudill, Ann Gloser, Derek and Kat Mills as well as the Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lona Polly
Lona Mae Polly, 86, of Slemp, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Harlan ARH Hospital.
She was born October 8, 1935, the daughter of the late Leslie Cornett and the late Delia Melton Cornett. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she sand in the choir for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Polly; one brother, Paul Cornett; sister-in-law, Loretta Cornett; and bother-in-law, Kenneth Goins.
She is survived by two sisters, Beulah Goins of Cumberland, Christina Caudill (Larry); two brothers, Ruben Cornett (Phyllis) of S. Car., Les Cornett (Mary) of Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church with Kenny Salmons and Jared Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Maxine Shepherd
Maxine Shepherd, 65, of Viper, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born January 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Leonard Callahan and the late Millie Adams Callahan. She was a caregiver for New Beginning Daycare. She was a member of Lower Second Creek Church of God. Maxine enjoyed going to church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Shepherd; one son, Jeremy Jason Shepherd; and three brothers, Leon, Tommy and Corbin Callahan.
She is survived by one daughter, Christy Jones (Terry) of Hazard; one son, Michael Shepherd (Shae) of Viper; five grandchildren, Jason Grigsby, Austin Grigsby, Mikayla Shepherd, McKinley Shepherd and Christopher Jones; special caregivers, Marilyn Pratt and Lesia Feltner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Woolum
Bessie Woolum, 50, of Bonnyman, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born May 17, 1971, the daughter of James Edward Woolum and Anita Deaton. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sons, James Bradley Woolum (Hunter Faith) and Donnie Noble Woolum; one sister, Ozma Woolum; nephew, Ronnie Sebastian (Kalyn); nieces, Pamela and Shannon Sebastian; best friend, James Noble; special cousin, Kailyn Webb; and six grandchildren, Holden Woolum, Honour Woolum, Piaslee Miller, Remi Miller, Adalyn Sebastian and Everlee Sebastian.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elbert Wooton
Elbert Wooton, 49, of Busy, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born January 17, 1973, the son of the late Clifford Wooton and the late Betty Jean Colwell Wooton. He was a coal miner. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Wooton; and one nephew, Connor Wooton.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Wooton; three sisters, Winnie Baker (Beecher), Henrietta Roberts (Tony), Savanna Combs (Ray); one brother, George Wooton (Wanda); sister-in-law, Darlene Wooton; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Sulky Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
