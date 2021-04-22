Bette Baker
Bette J. Baker, 79, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, October 7, 1941, the daughter of the late John Smedley and the late Marie Johnson Smedley.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Baker; one brother, Jerry Smedley.
She is survived by her significant other, Tim Gross of Hazard; two brothers, John Smedley (Simon) of Morehead, James Douglas Smedley of Oh.
A graveside services was held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16 at the Combs Cemetery, Combs, with Kenny Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wanda Beverly
Wanda Fay Combs Beverly, 84, of Hazard, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021.
She was born March 13, 1937, the daughter of the late Ollie Sebe and Bertha Smothers Tyler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Marcus Combs, and second husband, Richard Lee Beverly.
She is survived by her children, William Marcus “Bill” Combs, Jr. and his wife Teresa of Cape Coral, Fla., Cheryl Ann Marsh and her husband Richard A. Marsh of Fort Worth, Tex., Margaret Susan “Susie” Oliver and her husband Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver of Jackson, Tenn., and Jennifer Dianne Caudill of Nicholasville. She had nine wonderful grandchildren, Angela (John) Holbrook, Ashlee (Steven) Bell, Aaron Marsh, Callie (Zach) Bearden, Lizzy Marsh, Austin Caudill, Katie Thacker, Andrew Caudill, and Andrew Thacker. She was also blessed with eleven great grandchildren, Hope Holbrook, Cameron Holbrook, Connor Holbrook, Elizabeth Bell, Lilly Bell, Isaiah Bell, Hudson Bell, Braxton Bell, Betsy Bearden, Oliver Bearden, and Jensen Caudill. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ed Holland, Charles Holland, Ruby Bolin, Gene Tyler, Don Tyler, Gatha Couch, and Glenn Tyler. She is survived by her brothers Ernie Tyler of Mich., and Jimmy Tyler of Ga. Beyond her large family, there are scores of extended family and friends who loved her deeply because of how well she loved them. She was loved as Wanda, Sis, Mama, Aunt, Nanny, and Nana. Serving others fueled her life and brought her joy. She was passionate about her family. She dearly loved her siblings. She cared for her sister Ruby for many years after a tragic accident left her disabled. Wanda was the center of the family gatherings. Her early years working at Gross’s Steakhouse brought her so much pleasure because she helped provide financially for her family. She and her husband, Marcus, owned the Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency serving the community of Hazard. Later, she managed Alexander’s Boutique with the owner, Marty Alexander. Marty, Lisa, and Megan became part of her family. She was also engaged in the community through political activities including running for office, precinct election officer, and supporting her husband’s campaigns. She loved her neighbors and friends and offered to feed everyone who came by her house on Broadway. She loved sports. She could throw a ball like no other, earning the nickname “Peg.” She loved attending sporting events to watch her children, where she always enthusiastically cheered them on. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 17 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to First Baptist Church of Hazard in her honor.
Jerry Brewer
Jerry Isom Brewer, 79, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hiner, July 6, 1941, the son of the late Willie Brewer and the late Nora Hensley Brewer. He loved sports especially football and was employed by Pepsi Cola Company of 26 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Brewer and J.W. Brewer; and one sister, Myrtle Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Elrod Brewer; three daughters, Angela Tucker (Marcus), Lynn Smith (Jeff), Leigh Ann Carroll; five sisters, Sandra Brewer, Sue Goins (Curt), Peggy Drennan, Vera Green, Mary Mullins (Dean); seven brothers, Arnold Brewer (Rae), Lawrence Brewer, Lloyd Brewer, Hager Brewer (Judy), George Brewer (Patty), Willie Brewer Jr. (Kay), James Brewer (Lisa); four grandchildren, Jacob Tucker (Suzanne), Hillary Tucker, Ryan Smith, McKenna Carroll; special sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Jim Hoskins; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16 at Living Water Full Gospel Church with Burt Baker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sidney Brewer
Sidney Ishmael Brewer, 63, of Bonnyman, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Richard Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Arch-Halcomb Cemetery, Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Irene Colwell
Irene Colwell, 67, of Busy, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with BJ Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Colwell Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Carolyn Cornetet
Carolyn Sue Cornetet, 62, of Cincinnati, Oh, died Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence in Cincinnati.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Kirk Kirkland officiating. Burial followed in the Thacker Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donald Cornett
Donald "Don" Cornett, 82, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Harlan ARH.
He was born May 11, 1938, the son of the late Harry Cornett and the late Ada Halcomb. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a retired printer. He was a member of VFW Hazard 7387 and a member of American Legion 16 London. He loved music and enjoyed playing the mandolin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Chesney. He leaves surviving his wife, Lois Sexton Cornett; two daughters, Lynn Cornett of Washington State and DeAnn Hughes (Vern) of Washington State; four sons, Greg Cornett (Rita) of Washington State, Stevie Sexton (James) of Lexington, Bryan Cornett (April) of London and Danial Cornett of London; one brother, Darrell Pratt of Leatherwood; one sisters, Nell Newsome (Harold) of Leatherwood; three grandchildren, April, Sharron and James; five great grandchildren, Jaylenn, Anna, Tasha, Dustin and Jeremiah; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23 at Leatherwood Old Regular Baptist with Danny Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Community Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. DAV Rites will be performed by Hazard Chapter 63. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Timothy Cornett
Timothy Cornett, 60, of Hazard, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Upper Second Creek Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brenda Maggard
Brenda Carol Hudson Maggard, 53, of Bulan, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born April 29, 1967, the daughter of Earl Don Hudson and the late Maxine Morris Hudson. She was a registered nurse. She was a member of Willow Fern Baptist Church. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her companion, Arthur Rodgers; two daughters, Brittany Nichole Maggard-Mobley (Michael), Briana Maxine Maggard of Wooton; two sons, Bobby Newsome III (Mary) of Bulan, Brandon Scott Newsome (Madison); two brothers, Ollie James Hudson (Lisa) of Bulan, Earl Don Hudson Jr. of Bulan; six grandchildren, Amber, Bobby IV, Bryson, Scilyn, Aria and Cullen; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Jody Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Danny McAlarnis
Danny McAlarnis, 77, of Hazard, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
He was the son of the late Dan and Gertrude McQuery McAlarnis. He was a retired school teacher having taught for 27 years, including many years at M.C. Napier. He loved sports and played baseball for Cumberland College and basketball for Sue Bennett College. He had a competitive spirit.
He is survived by his former spouse, Loretta Sizemore; son, Scott McAlarnis (Misty) of Hazard; brother, Jim McAlarnis of London; three grandchildren, Mason McAlarnis, Kyra McAlarnis, Dani McAlarnis, all of Hazard; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Lily. Arrangements were under the direction of House-Rawlings Funeral Home of London.
Lisa Sullivan
Lisa Arlene Sullivan, 60, of Clayhole, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
Visitations were held between 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eugene Toler
Eugene Toler, 85, of Hazard, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born April 19, 1935, the son of the late Richard M. Toler and the late Nannie Colwell Toler. He was a retired electrician. He loved working with computers and other types of electronics. He enjoyed gospel music and was a member of the Krypton Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Huff Toler; three sisters, Cleta, Ottia and Christine; and five brothers, Roy, Earl, Richard Jr., Ovia and James “Dick”.
He is survived by six daughters, Carol Toler of Tenn., Donna Callahan of Hazard, Gloria Kaye Runyon (Anthony) of Hardburly, Missie Toler of Hazard, Sherry Fields of Hazard, Trish Henry of Beattyville; two sons, Tim Toler (Tiffany) of Hazard, Joey Toler (Judy) of Tenn.; 23 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Toler Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Suzanne Watts
Suzanne Watts, 58, of Viper, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 11, 1962, the daughter of the late Odis Watts and Margaret Joseph (Oakley).
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Christy Watts; one brother, Roger Watts; and one sister, Debra Sue Watts.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by companion, Ricky Hill of Viper; one son, Charles Anthony Price of Bourbon County; three brothers, James Watts of Viper, Jeff Watts of Cynthia, Neville Watt of Cynthia; step-sister, Pat Combs; three grandchildren, Brandon Turner, Dalton Turner and Chase A. Price; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
