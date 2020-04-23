Karter Ray Adams
Karter Ray Adams, 6, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Norton Children’s Hospital for Innocents in Louisville.
He was born in Lexington, December 11, 2013, the son of Andy Adams (Delena) and Paige Adams (Beve). He loved Lightening McQueen and Penguins.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lexter Blair; one uncle, Anthony Wayne Adams.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kayden Adams, Kashton Adams; paternal grandmother, Martha Stamper; maternal grandparents, Janet and Kenneth Johnson; one uncle, Donald Johnson (Caitlyn); special great aunt and uncle, Ginger and Oscar Stacy; and a host of family and friends.
The family held a private service. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Bitha Collins
Bitha Collins, 82, of Krypton, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, December 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Henry Hughes and the late Cassie Collins Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grim Collins; one sister, Pearlie Godsey; one grandson, Joshua “BeBop” Collins.
She is survived by three daughters, Addie Stidham (Darrell) of Krypton, Gladys Collins (Arnold) of Lower Second Creek, Loretta Collins (Bill) of Grapevine; six sons, Burnum Collins (Vicie) of Krypton, Ance Collins (Charlotte) of Clearfork, LD Collins of Krypton, Sherman Collins (Linda) of Clearfork, Dennie Collins Krypton, Freddy Collins of Krypton; two sisters, Wanda Neace of Beattyville, Rhoda Collins of Willard; one brother, Andy Hughes (Susan) of Beattyville; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Doyle Hamilton
Doyle Hamilton, 63, of Hazard, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was born October 10, 1956, the son of the late Layvon Hamilton and Geraldine Hamilton. He was a graduate of Hazard High School and attended the welding program at the vocational school.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Carl Anthony Hamilton, Layvon Hamilton, Jr.; special girlfriend, Michelle Oden; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Pallbearers included John Clutts, Steven Duff, Carl Strong and Paul Michael Ison. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Virginia Henson
Virginia Henson, 88, formerly of Perry County, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
She was born May 10, 1931, the daughter of the late Joe Eversole and the late Isabelle Eversole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Henson; five brothers, Jim, Irvin, Joe, Estille and Luther Eversole; four sisters, Irene Smith, Nora Eversole, Martha Eversole and Gertrude Eversole; granddaughter, Tammy; and great grandson, Noah.
She is survived by two daughters, Doris Beason of Lexington, Janice Caudill (William) of Viper; two sons, John Kuns (Brenda) of Lancaster, Regan Henson (Kim) of Mt. Sterling; five grandchildren, Elisha, Bryan, Carie, Brooke, Nicholas; six great grandchildren, Michael Thomas, Christine, Austin, Andrew, Norah and Emmy Kate; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service ws held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Dexter Jones
Dexter Jones, 65, of Whitesburg, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, April 21, 1954, the son of the late Killis Jones and the late Aleen Jones;
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger Jones, Randell Jones, and Donald Jones; three sisters, Tina Adams, Terry Watts, and Marcella Stevens. He loved the outdoors, his grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends. He was a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Jones of S. Car.; three sons, Dexter Ray Jones (Cindy) of Shepherdsville, Killis Jones of Hazard, Earnest Jones of Nelson County; daughter, Glenna Sparkman of Louisville; sister, Cleta Logan of OH.; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Deborah Miller
Deborah Kaye Miller, 60, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born September 16, 1959, the daughter of the late Arthur Henson and the late Geraldine Combs Henson. She was a Deli Coordinator for Food City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Miller; one brother, Lewis Glenn Henson; one sister, Helen Jones; and one grandson, Terry Dean Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Freddy Miller; two daughters, Rebekah Campbell of Willard, Martha Michelle Neace (Paul) of Chavies; one son, Freddy Lee Miller (Diana) of Lost Creek; two sisters, Doris Ann Noble of Hazard, Brenda Stidham (Malcom) of Hazard; three brothers, Eugene Henson (Gordy) of Krypton, Arthur Henson Jr. (Brenda) of Hazard, Eugene Combs (Geneva) of Ind.; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Reed
Gary Lee Reed, 67, of Dwarf, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 26, 1953, the son of the late Austin Reed and the late Clara Baker Reed. He was a retired coal truck driver. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Couch of Hazard, Carolyn Michelle Reed of Dwarf, Amber Johnson (Jordan) of N. Car.; two brothers, James Reed of Hazard, Marshall Reed of Combs; five grandchildren, Kayra Bush, Gabe Kennedy, Caleb Couch, Regan Johnson and Caroline Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Reynolds
Randy Reynolds, 51, of Viper, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was the son of R.B. Reynolds and the late Ruby Jean Reynolds.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Andy Reynolds.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Nanette Reynolds; one son, James Campbell (Billie) of Bonnyman; two sisters, Darlene Reynolds of Hazard, Anna Ritchie (Anthony) of Viper; three brothers, Paul Edward Reynolds (Janice) of Viper, Sam Reynolds of Viper, Jerry Reynolds of Jeff; four grandchildren, Bradley, Waylon, Wyatt and Piper.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Debra White
Debra Kay White, 63, of Campton, wife of Leslie White, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born in Hazard, February 3, 1957, the daughter of the late Hollie Jo and the late Mary Jo McIntosh Combs. She was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Herbert Combs; and one sister, Donna Faye Turner.
She is survived by her husband, Leslie White of Campton; two sons, Leslie Scott White (Miranda) of Hazel Green and Parker Joe White of Campton; two step-sons, Michael White (Rosetta) of Austin, Ind. and David Earl White of Altro; one daughter, Jessica Maggard (Dino Risner) of Whick; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa Gay (Sandiego) of Manchester; one sister-in-law, Helen Combs of Buckhorn; and one brother-in-law, Danny Turner of Buckhorn.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A private family service was held Saturday, April 18 in the Porter and Son Funeral Director’s Chapel with Pastor Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Serving as pallbearers; Sandiego Gay, Tyler Gay, Danny Turner, Parker Joe White, Jake White and Dino Risner. Honorary pallbearers: Family and Friends. Burial followed at the Bowling Town Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Porter & Son Funeral Directors in Campton.
The guestbook may be signed at www.porterandsonfd.com
This is a paid obituary.