Ronnie Hylton
Ronnie Hylton, 76, of Sassafras, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital.
She was born September 23, 1946, the daughter of the late Sims Combs and the late Martha Watts Combs. She spent a huge part of her life supporting children through school and activities. She was a volunteer at Carr Creek Elementary School, Knott Central Band Booster, Former Girl Scout Leader and much more. She enjoyed canning, cooking, quilting and sewing. The holidays were her favorite time of year, especially Christmas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Hylton; one daughter, Tracy Compton (Ron) of Lexington; two sons, James Hylton of Chavies, Scott Hylton (Liza) of Emmalena; one sister, Paulette Frost (John) of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Allison, Holly, Sherri, Jenna (Tim), Cole “CJ”, Evan and Lance; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lora Leona Milam
Lora Leona Milam, 57, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sharpsburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Doyle Glenn Noble
Doyle Glenn Noble, Jr. “Heart Breaker”, 63, of Chavies, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, July 22, 1959, the son of the late Doyle Glenn Noble and Alma Rae Deaton Noble.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Joe Noble.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Anita Fugate Noble of Chavies; two sons, Glenn Williams Noble (Amanda) of Crossville, Tenn., Cisco Noble (Kristen) of Chavies; brother, Jeff Noble (Brenda) of Ned; sister, Darlene Smith of Hazard; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Greg Watts officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.