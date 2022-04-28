Barbara Akers
Barbara Ellen Akers, 88, of Scuddy, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Ed Williams and the late Tina Belle Vanover Williams. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to all that knew her. She became a Christian and devoted her life to Jesus at a young age, and throughout her life she was a light for God. She was a devoted member of the Big Creek Pentecostal church where she always looked forward to singing hymns and praising Jesus. Apart from her life walking with the Lord, Barbara loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, and gardening as those gave her so much joy. She loved decorating - especially for Christmas - but her favorite decoration were Angels. She had them everywhere in her home at all times. Little did she know, one day when she left this earthly world, she would become one. Barbara was loved by everyone that knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Akers; brothers, Cledith, Cecil and Calvin; four sisters, Margie, Dorothy, Thelma and Ruth; grandson, Johnie Akers III; son-in-law, Dwayne Sizemore.
She is survived by one daughter, Tina Sue Sizemore of Whitesburg; three sons, David Akers (Jessica) of Lost Creek, Joseph Akers (Doris) of Winchester and Johnie Akers (Pam) of Hazard; one sister, Marilyn Williams of Hazard; one brother, James Alfred Williams (Sally) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Tony Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Defiance Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Carlis Brewer
Carlis Gene Brewer, 54, of Bulan, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born August 1, 1967, the son of the late Charles Brewer and the late Monia Barger Brewer. He was a cement truck driver for Home Lumber.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Brewer Jr.; one sister, Mary Colwell; and one son, Jason Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Freddi Jane Hall; two daughters, Mary Sellers of Fla., Courtney Hemphill of Mich.; three sons, Stephen Brewer, Dakota Brewer and Aaron Brewer, all of Mich.; two sisters, Pamela Perkins (James) of Letcher County, Geneva Goley (Cloyd) of Oh; three brothers, Paul Brewer (Sandy) of Chavies, David Brewer of Bulan, Billy Ray Brewer (Malinda) of Bulan; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Campbell
Michael Dean Campbell, 64, of Hazard, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dale Hanlon officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Billy Combs
Billy P. Combs, 88, of Dover, Delaware departed this life on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Dover.
He was born September 4 1933 in Knott County, the son of the late Wilson Combs and Maude (Dobson) Combs. He joined the Air Force June 15 1954 and retired January 1 1978. He served tours in Germany, Greenland and Korea. He met and married his wife of 64 years, during his first term in Germany and they were married at Ramstein on February 28 1958. After his retirement he worked for Civil Service, and manufactured clothing at Philip Morris until his final retirement in 1998. He spent the remainder of his life gardening, fishing and working on his hobbies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Robert Lowell Combs, Wilburn Ray Combs, and Wilson Combs Jr.
He is survived by his wife Luise (Klein) Combs of 64 years; daughter, Yvonne Nelson; three grand-daughters, Stacey (Kevin) Craig; Victoria Lynn Nelson and Adrianna Nicole Nelson; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn Rose Craig, Sara Elizabeth Craig, Ryan Grahm Craig of Delaware.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Berry Short Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Berry Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St. Milford, DE 19963.
The guestbook may be signed at shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Hamilton
James Russell Hamilton, 80, of Viper, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, May 19, 1941, the son of the late Robert Hamilton and the late Sally Caudill. He was a Retired Foreman from Falcon Coal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca Carol Hamilton; daughter, Karla Sue Hamilton; son, James Wendell Hamilton; siblings, Rollie Hamilton and Maxine, Ona Cornett and Dover, Matt Hamilton and Juanita, Dan Hamilton and Eula, Earl Hamilton and Statia, Robert Jr. Hamilton and Emma, Leon Hamilton and Joyce.
He is survived by one son, Jeffrey Allen Hamilton (Kathy Lynn) of Viper; two brothers, Lonnie Hamilton (Marsha), Justin Hamilton (Adaline); sister, Alphia Caudill (Forrester); two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Hoskins
Harold Gene Hoskins, 61, of Krypton, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born March 17, 1961, the son of the late Eugene Hoskins and the late Geraldine Stidham Hoskins. He enjoyed being outdoors. He was a humble man who loved telling jokes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenna Stidham and Linda Hoskins; one granddaughter, Trinity Hoskins.
He is survived by three daughters, Suzanna Fuson (Jesse), Pearlie Hoskins (Taylor), Linda Reid (Timothy); one son, Joel Hoskins; one sister, Brenda Couch; two brothers, Jimmy Hoskins, Doug Hoskins; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be help. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Walters
Bobby Gene Walters, 87, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Knott County, January 21, 1935, the son of the late Willie Walters and the late Martha Shepherd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lydia and Delphia.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Evelyn Walters of Hazard; son, Carter Ritchie of Ivel; four daughters, Ruby Gayheart (Gary) of Fisty, Joann Gibbins (Chris) of Fisty, Anna Kay Ritchie of Prestonsburg, Bonnie Cornett of Oh; one grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Knott Co. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dale Webb
Dale Langford Webb, 70, of Hazard, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Romine Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
James Whitaker
James “Coon Hunter: Whitaker, 76, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born April 25, 1945, the son of the late Lee Whitaker and the late Laura Campbell Whitaker. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Krypton Lodge #905. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking and hunting. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Whitaker; one brother, Ray Whitaker; and two sisters, Janice Whitaker and Flossie Bolton.
He is survived by one daughter, Jaime Hurt (Tony) of Hazard; four sisters, Pearl Vanover of Oh, Bertha Thomas of Oh, Allie Asher of Tenn., Hessie Weese of Oh; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jody Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.