Norma Baird
Norma Faye Baird, 82, of Bulan, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Calaway Noble and the late Claira Haney Noble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Baird; and a host of sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Stamper (Cliff) of Bulan; three sons, Tommy Bush (Kim) of Ind., Jeff Noble of Bulan, Kevin Baird (Cindy) of Hazard; three sisters, Sue Noble of Bulan, Ann Colwell (Paul) of Bulan, Rae Morgan of Louisville; one brother, Jerry Gordon Noble of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Abby.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dougie Adams officiating. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veteran Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Kevin Black
Kevin Anthony Black, 45, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Florence.
He was born in Louisville, March 4, 1976, the son of Kathy Black Blakeman and the late Anthony Biessitt.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Lillian Eisenback.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Makayla Black of Florence; three brothers, Keith Biessitt (Connie) of Louisville, Anthony Black (Carolyn) of Harburly, Christopher Black of Ind.; grandparents, Scott and Etta Ewing; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Silas Eisenback officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Boggs
Mary Sue Boggs, 54, of Hazard, died Friday, April 24, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jeannie Callahan
Jeannie Pence Callahan, 71, of Viper, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at her residence.
She was born in Kodak, February 14, 1950. She loved watching The Price Is Right.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Sam and Delphia Pence; mother, Pauline Pence Jarvis; first husband, Leon Callahan; second husband, Tommy Ray Callahan.
She leaves the following to cherish her memory, two daughters, Lesia Feltner (James) of Vicco, Michelle Lee Callahan of Viper; one son, Leon Thomas Callahan of Viper; two grandchildren, Brittany Williams Couch (Tracy) of Vicco, Brooklyn Williams (Bryson) of Louisville; four great grandchildren, Alaska Couch, Athena Couch, Adaleigh Couch, Amelia Couch; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Ben Cornett Cemetery, Viper, Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard's Mt’. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shawn Colwell
Shawn Steven Colwell, 39, of Hazard, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He left us before we were ready. Always full of jokes and ready to help anyone, he will be greatly missed.
He was born February 27, 1982. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenna Sue and Thomas Statzer.
He is survived by his father and step-mother, Timothy and Susie Colwell; one brother, Thomas Statzer of Chester, Va.; sisters, Jessica Ryan of Colonial Heights, Va., Ondria Helmburg of Georgetown, Elizabeth Spicer of Ind., Tabitha Sizemore of Ind., Tamara Blackenbaker of Ind., and Aimee Colwell of Louisville; and he was also the proud uncle of a host of nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please visit GoFundme.com and search for Shawn Colwell to help with burial expenses. Rest easy brother. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mazzie Combs
Mazzie Gail Combs, 42, of Viper, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with BJ Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Paul Combs
Paul Ray Combs, 53, of Hazard, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the U.T. Hospital in Knoxville.
He was born August 23, 1967, the son of the late Kelly Ray Combs and the late Mary Jane Hickman Combs. He worked for 23 years at Hazard Furniture and was a lifelong resident of Harburly.
He is survived by one sister, Judy Gayhart (Eddie) of Hazard; one brother, James M. Combs (Vivian) of Clay City; two nieces, Sabrina Hoskins (Josh) and Amber Collins and kids; two great nephews, Kelly Hoskins and Josh Hoskins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Hardburly Baptist Church with Hargis White officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Earl Deaton Jr.
Earl Deaton Jr., 64, of Hazard, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Russell Napier and the late Norma Sams Napier. He was a self-employed carpenter for over forty years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Deaton; and two brothers, David Napier and Charlie Deaton.
He is survived by one son, Austin Deaton of Hazard; six sisters, Wilma Maggard (Arthur) of Krypton, Diane Johnson (Bob) of London, Tammy Hignite (Taylor) of Hazard, Any Knight (Chad) of Huntington, W. Va., Sherry Deaton of Ind., Lora Deaton of Ind.; one brother, John Napier of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Gus Dean officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Charles Engle
Charles “Chuck” Engle, 83, of Shelburne, Vt., died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Arbors at Shelburne, Vt.
He was born January 6, 1938, in Busy, the son of the late Curt Engle and the late Beatrice (Williston) Engle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 57 years, Patricia J. Engle on October 5, 2015; and five siblings, Doris Bowling, Curt Engle, Boone Engle, Albert Engle, and Jamie Engle.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan Acheson (Rich) of Fairlee, Vt., Jennifer Fowler (Daniel) of North Haverhill, Vt.; son, Robert “Pudge” Engle (Jody) of Wells River, Vt.; two sisters, Laura Smith (Vernon) of Oh, Beverly Baker (Prentiss); one brother, Wayne Engle (Anna Mae); his faithful pal, Gizmo; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins survive.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at the Wells River Cemetery. Courtesy obituary of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
