Carolyn Adkins
Carolyn Ann Adkins, 57, of Happy, died Monday, March 28, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Adkins officiating. Burial followed in the Greenfields Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sharon Baker
Sharon Baker, 58, of Busy, died Monday, April 3, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, March 13, 1965, the daughter of the late Lloyd Baker and the late Gladys Smith Baker. She enjoyed taking care of her animals, which she loved dearly. She loved music, her coffee and spending time with her beloved family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Junior, William and Gary Baker; and one sister, Imogene Briarly.
She is survived by her daughter, Lela White (Granville Sumner) of Yerkes; two sons, Waylon White (Stephanie Jones) of Yerkes, Vernon White (Tiffany) of Yerkes; sister, Joyce Hawkins of Oh; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bertha Burks
Bertha Jean Fields Burks, 71, of Viper, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her residence.
She was born March 31, 1952, the daughter of the late Jack Fields and the late Juanita Asher Fields. She was a member of Shepherd’s Chapel Church. She enjoyed gardening, antiques and crafts such as painting. She was an avid animal rescuer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Burks; three brothers, James, Roy and Marcus Fields; and one sister, Linda Finnegans.
She is survived by two sons, Erik Burks (Sherri) of Valdosta, Ga, Vincent Burks (Shameka) of Sturgis; one sister, Judy Castillo of Viper; three brothers, Rufus Fields (Sherry) of Leatherwood, Craig Fields (Mallie) of Viper and George Fields (Freida) of Viper; two grandchildren, Savanna Burks and Nycademus Burks; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shiryel Coots
Shiryel Coots, 60, of Whitesburg died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born in Hazard, October 6, 1962, the daughter of the late Troy Combs and the late Laura Lewis. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Wallace Combs.
She is survived by her husband Pearl Coots of Owsley Co.; three sons, Austin Coots (Candice) of Jenkins, Dustin Coots of Hazard and Jeremy Coots of Hazard; brother, Greg Combs of Hazard; two sisters, Grace Riley of Hazard, Sandy Bryant (Ray) of Hazard; six step-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Janet Couch
Janet Strong Couch, 75, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, May 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Jack Strong and the late Ida Mae Smith Strong. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Freddie Couch.
She is survived by one son, Freddie Couch of Hazard; one sister, Jackie Miller (Kenny) of Hazard; sister-in-law, Shirley Little of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bernice Smith
Bernice Smith, 82, of Little Leatherwood died Friday, March 31, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, April 3 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Kenny Sammons officiating. Burial followed in the Hemp Smith Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
