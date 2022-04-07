Curtis Haddix
Curtis Haddix, 82, of Riverside, Oh, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
He was born in Vicco, May 13, 1939, the son of the late Columbus and Margie Haddix.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Faye Klein.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty Haddix; brother, Steven Haddix (Eileen); sisters, Jeanette Compkis (Johnny), Arlene Gibson and Elizabeth Seals
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, Oh. Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Newcomer North Chapel of Dayton, Oh.
The guestbook may be signed at www.newcomerdayton.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ellis Jones
Ellis Aaron Jones, 40, of Bulan, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 19, 1981, the son of the late Bill Jones and the late Bobbie Jean Noble Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Natasha Fugate.
He is survived by three sons, Hunter Jones, Conner Jones, Bralcyn Smith; one brother, Jody Jones (Liz); one sister, Wilma Napier; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Shackelford
Mary Jane Shackelford, 43, of Delphia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Mary Breackinridge ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Puncheon Camp of the Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Cassandra Watts
Cassandra Watts, 63, of Bulan, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born September 14, 1958, the daughter of the late Delvin Caudill and the late Emma Sue Delaney Caudill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Caudill.
She is survived by one daughter, Colie Watts of Bulan; one son, Happy Watts of Bulan; two brothers, Delvin Harold Caudill of Bulan, Larry Caudill of Bulan; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
