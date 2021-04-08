Betty Allen
Betty Lou Allen, 82, Rowdy, died on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Leslie County, November 16, 1938, the daughter of the late William Meurer and the late Emily Stidham Meurer. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Gay Allen; one son, Nathan Allen.
She is survived by one daughter, Rosana Russell of Rowdy; five special brothers-in-laws, Shelby Hughes, Aaron Hughes, Gay Hughes, Mark Hollon and Matthew Hollon; six grandchildren, Natalya Allen, Bradley Allen, Casey Allen, Byron Allen, Lee Russell and Emly Holley; and a host of great grandchildren including four special great granddaughters, Kelsey Napier, Bella Neace Russell, Kylie Mendez and Elliana Holley; two great-great grandchildren, Rylan and Madelyn; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lonnie Bowling
Lonnie Bowling, 58, of Lynch, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Indianapolis, Ind., June 29, 1962, the son of the late Sheldon Bowling and the late Evelyn Johnson Kilburn. He worked as a coal miner for many years, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Bowling.
He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Bowling (Jason) of Hazard; one son, Lonnie Bowling Jr. (Shawna) of Cornettsville; one sister, Teresa Howard of Cumberland; three brothers, Ronald Bowling of Cumberland, Gary Bowling (Justine) of Leatherwood and Doug Bowling (Vanda) of Hyden; two grandchildren, Ethan and Landon Welch; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church with Jerry Lewis officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Partridge. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ralph Couch
Ralph Joe Couch, 69, of Hazard, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Knott County, January 1952, the son of the late Hobert Couch and the late Mildred Hamilton Couch. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Couch.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristie Reynolds, Brittany Thomas; one son, Cody Couch; one sister, Tina McGraner (Ronnie); special friends, Paula Francis and Danny Combs; four grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rhonda Dunaway
Rhonda Coots Dunaway, 49, of Viper, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was the daughter of Elmer Coots and Judy Dunn Cooks.
In addition to her parents, she was survived by one daughter, Olivia Gail Dunaway; one brother, Stacy Lynn Coots of Viper; special friends, Hershella Coots and Kim Callahan; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Visitations were held at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel Tuesday, April 6 between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shirley Hamblin
Shirley Ann Hamblin, 83, of Hazard, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.
Shirley Jeffers
Shirley Ann Jeffers, 66, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, October 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Ledford McIntosh and the late Opal Hall McDonald. She loved all her animals as she was an avid animal lover, and was also a member of the Elizabeth Chapter of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Ledford Hogan; daughter, Missy Michelle Hogan; sister, Bessie Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Jeffers of Hazard; three sons, Michael Hughes (Margaret) of Hazard, Steven Hughes (Arrona) of Upper Second Creek, Michael Patrick Hogan (Lynn) of Hazard; three daughters, Missy Jeffers (Melvin) of Hazard, Gina Greene Hogan of Hazard, Makenzie Hogan of Hazard; four brothers, Ledford McIntosh, Jr. of Hazard, Benjamin McIntosh of Hazard, Herbert McDonald of Oh; Henry McDonald of Oh; two sisters, Cloay Meeks of Hazard, Edna Jones of Pigeon Roost; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lola Johnson
Lola R. Johnson, 87, of Georgetown, formerly of Hazard, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at Frankfort Care & Rehab.
She was born in Hazard, May 7, 1933 the daughter of the late John L. Dyke and the late Sreldi Collins Dyke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Johnson, Jr.; three brothers, Marlin “ James Preston” Dyke, T.J. Dyke, and Estill Dyke; four sisters, Zola Mae Dyke, Joyce Williams, Myrtle Milborn and Loretta Gray. She was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post #38 in Somerset and the American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post #24 in Georgetown.
She is survived by her son Bill Johnson III of Hazard; three daughters, Sharon Howard (Anita Waldridge) of Lawrenceburg, Connie Howard of Danville, Jo Anna Fryman (Timothy) of Georgetown; one sister, Rosetta Williams of Hazard; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy. Arrangements were under the direction Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Emma Lewis
Emma Jean Lewis, 74, of Jackson, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Freeburn, July 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Payton Chapman and the late Eunice Mounts Chapman. She worked at General Electric for 17 years, and was a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, George Freeling, Sylva, Garlise, John and Raymond Chapman; four sisters, Elsie Collins, Martha Gosh, Dixie Stell and Lilly May Chapman; and special brother-in-law, Junior Ray Mitchell.
She is survived by one son, Samuel Lewis of Fla.; one sister, Ethel Mitchell of Freeburn; two brothers, Earl Chapman (Charlotte) of Jackson, Carl Chapman (Jenny) of Phelps; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hunt; special niece and nephew, Keith and Payton Chapman; special grandson, Christian Chapman; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Tincher and Darrell Parks officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nancy Martin
Nancy Carolyn Martin, 78, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was the daughter of the late Lewis Daniel Pugh and the late Mallie Stubblefield Pugh. She was a member of Pathfork Holiness Church. She loved singing, sewing and spending time cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Martin; three brothers, Teddy, Lewis and Claude Pugh.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharie Campbell (Jeff) of Berea, Charlotte Martin of Berea, Victoria Watts (Bobby) of London; two sisters, Patricia Moore of Upper Second Creek, Joyce Bussey of Lotts Creek; four brothers, Marvin Pugh of Hazard, Jim Pugh of Leslie County, Larry Pugh of Frankfort, John Pugh of Leslie County; special family, Lisa Lambert Wiley; six grandchildren, Brandon (Leah), Jordan, Leandra, Mahala, Preston and Martin; four great grandchildren, Jailyn, Lorelai, Wyatt and Sawyer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Luther Akers and Rev. Greg Cress officiating. Burial followed in the Balls Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edwin Melton
Edwin Lynn Melton, 81, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, May 05, 1939, the son of the late John Melton and the late Cora Deaton Melton. He was a retired conductor for L&N Railroad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Pugh Melton; and one sister, Imogene Bowling.
He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Barnett (Charles Caldwell) of Hazard, Lisa Mays (James) of Corbin; four grandchildren, Lezlie Collett-Coots (Cleve), Jonathan Barnett (Amanda), Matthew Mays (Erica), McKenzie Mays (Cody); nine great grandchildren, Hannah Collett, Emma Coots, Parker Coots, Abby Barnett, Peyton Barnett, Bennett Mays, Ellie Kate Mays, Luke Mays, Bram Mays; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service was held at the Curt Napier Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Dexter Neace
Dexter Neace, 72, of Hazard, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 25, 1948, the son of the late Joe Neace and the late Cora Campbell Neace. He was an avid car lover and a life-long resident of Perry County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son Timothy Chris Neace of Rowdy; two daughters, Brenda Neace (Calvin) of Bonnyman, Sandra Neace of Rowdy; two brothers, Ray Neace (Dottie) of Jackson, Hiram Gwinn (Alice) of Dayton, OH; two sisters, Kathleen Copley (Howard) of Elgin, Ill., Thelma Noble of Scottsburg, Ind.; five grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nancy Smith
Nancy Mae Cornett Smith, 63, of Viper, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, December 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Roy Cornett and the late Bessie Estep Wells. She was a homemaker and loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Smith; and daughter, Tina Coots.
She is survived by four daughters, Lisa Shelton, Renee Bush (Jacob), Kayla Akemon (William) and Cassidy Cornett (Jeremy); four sons, James Shelton, David Shelton, Jesse Estep and Donnie Wells; two sisters, Judy Wells and Grace Wells; nine grandchildren, Aaron Bush, Serenity Bush, Rayanna Bush, Trenity Bush, Jayden Akemon, Kayden Akemon, Tila Cornett, Shawnessy Cornett and Julian Cornett; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the home of Nancy Smith at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9. Burial will follow in the Mom’s Place Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Angela Taylor
Angela Kay Taylor, 50, of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Hazard Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Wanda Jean Johnson Mullins and the late David Mullins.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Savannah Collett (Stryker) of Chavies; one sister, Kim Bowen (Mark) of Lebanon; one nephew, Levi Bowen; special granddaughters, Rosalynn, Melody and Willow; and a host of adopted children that she loved like her own; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 4, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eddie Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Bishop-Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
