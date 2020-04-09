Juanita Kay Couch
Juanita Kay Couch, 57, of Cornettsville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Kelly
Ronald Dale Kelly, 61, of Slemp, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born January 6, 1959, the son of the late Robert Kelly and the late Georgia Cole Kelly. He worked as a foreman for the coal industry for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Polly Kelly of Slemp; one daughter, Whitney Dillion (Matt) of Viper; three sisters, Mary Painter of OH, Connie Suman of OH, Patsy Martinsek (Ralph) of OH; three brothers, Everett Kelly (Lily) of Slemp, Michael Kelly (Grace) of GA.; two grandchildren, Gavin Dillion and Makayla Amburgey; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Olive Martin
Olive Martin, 57, of Lexington, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, July 14, 1962, the daughter of the late John Mullins and the late Ollie Hicks Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Martin; one brother, John Jr Mullins.
She is survived by two daughters, Ollie Combs Miller of Lexington, Goldie Amburgey (Jason) of Georgetown; five sisters, Ruth Whitehead (Estill) of Bulan, Pearlie Jones of Somerset, Jenny Oliver of Jackson, Clara Bowling (Gary) of Lost Creek, Maggie Begley of Fla.; three brothers, James Mullins (Becky) of Lost Creek, Lawrence Mullins (Liz) of Maces Creek, Sam Mullins (Becky) of Bulan; five grandchildren, Olivia, Zoey, Chloe, Ricky and Chloe; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Gladys Murrill
Gladys Jean Murrill, 79, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, November 7, 1940, the daughter of the late Kelly Murrill and the late Perlie Baker Murrill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ray Murrill; two sisters, Mayme Miller and Tina Fugate.
She is survived by three nieces, Pam Murrill, Tonya Gambill and Patsy Stacy; three nephews, Tim, Mike and Randy Murrill; and a host of great nieces, great nephews and family and friends.
There will be no services. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.