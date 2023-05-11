Adam Beverly
Adam Nathaniel Beverly, 47, of Carrie, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born February 6, 1976, the son of the late Everett Beverly and the late Alice Jean Sumner Beverly. He was a heavy equipment operator for Knott County Fiscal Court. He loved to be outdoors fishing or riding his motorcycle. Spending time with his family was a huge part of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tyler.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Slone Beverly; one daughter, Whitney Renee Beverly (Keith); one son, Wesley Jordan Beverly; two sisters, Rhonda Blevins (Tyler) and Sharon Tessandori (Andy); two brothers, Daniel Beverly and Joel Beverly (Fern); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held Wednesday, May 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Maxine Campbell
Maxine Campbell, 78, of Lexington, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Lexington Premier Nursing & Rehab.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Hickory Gap Cemetery with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rodney Caudill
Rodney Delmer “Bud” Caudill, 75, of Viper died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Karl Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillary Halcomb Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Coli Grace
Coli E. “Granny” Grace, 79, of Vicco died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Vicco Worship Center with Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Patsy Hamilton
Patsy Lynn Hamilton, 66, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born November 14, 1956, the daughter of the late Hiram Dixon and the late Eva Eldridge Dixon. She was a member of Lone Pine Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors working with flowers as well as feeding and watching birds. She loved to spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnell Hamilton; one brother, Shelby Dixon; and one sister, Lonnie Gibson.
She is survived by one daughter, Fran Gilliam (Scott) of Delphia; three sisters, Bonnie Bentley of Neon, Freda Trent of Hallie and Lania Trent (Carl) of Cornettsville; two brothers, Dan Dixon (Jackie) of Hallie and Sid Dixon of Hallie; one step daughter, Michelle Crislip of Mo.; two grandchildren, Hunter Whitaker and Melanie Coots (Kaleb); five step grandchildren, Mikayla Davis of Kan., McKenzie McLean of Ala., Christen McLean of Mo., Emily and Luke Crislip of Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Salmons officiating. Burial followed in the Hamilton Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Heath
Betty Jean Heath, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, February 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Floyd Colwell and the late Siller Huff Colwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Elena Marie; brother, Robert Colwell; and sisters, Ruth Dickerson & Lillie Mae Lingo.
She is survived by brother, Lonnie Colwell (Ida Mae) of Hammersvile, Oh; special nephew, Jimmy Dickerson of Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Bailey Cemetery, Trace Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Toni Hill
Toni Darlene Hill, 63, of Viper, died Saturday, May 6, 2023.
She was born in Hazard, November 4, 1959, the daughter of the late Linuel Hill and the late Georgia Hughes Hill. She loved gardening and working in her flowers, as well as reading, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ricky, Kevin, and Darrell Hill; sisters, Joni Spencer, Jill Moore, and Patty Jo Hill.
She is survived by her sons, John Wesley Cox and Dustin Bradley Cox, both of Hazard; grandchildren, Skyler Bradley Cox and Victoria Brooklyn Cox; brothers, Gary Hill of Dayton, Oh, Roger Hill (Janey) of Hazard; sisters, Judy Traynor (Greg) of Cocoa, Fla., Julia Radom of Chicago, Ill., Jan Woods of Viper, Carol Farler (Rick) of Viper and Lisa Lee (James) of Frankfort; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Infant Lincoln Maggard
Infant Lincoln Cole Maggard, died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Baptist Health in Lexington.
He was the son of Jordan Maggard and Whitney Conley Maggard.
He was preceded in death by one uncle, Brandon Spears.
He is survived by one sister, Everly Jordyn Maggard; one brother, Jackson Clay Maggard; grandparents, Jackie Maggard (Deborah), Andrew Ousley (Mary) and Clayton Ramey (Teresa); uncles, Justin Maggard (Lauren) and R.J. Ramey (Brittney); aunts, Taylor Tolson and Natasha Osborne (Andy); cousins, Jensen, Bennet, Braydon, Harper and Saylor; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Burial followed in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Crystal Napier-Holland
Crystal Lynn Napier-Holland, 42, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Johnson. Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Rowland
Christopher Byron Rowland, 49, of Ary, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born April 6, 1974, the son of the late Ralph William Rowland Sr., and the late Joyce Smith Campbell.
He is survived by one brother, JR Rowland (Anita) of Ary; two sisters, Nicole Johnson (Harold) of Beaver and Candy Campbell Smith (Harve Jr) of Ary; special cousin, Arthur Smith Jr.; nephews and nieces, Keith (Shadeana), Hannah (Josh), Shane, Brittany (Sean), Nikki (Travis), Caitlin (Austin), Caleb and Emily (Gerry); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle and Charles Raleigh officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mack Southwood
Mack Southwood, 67, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, July 9, 1955, the son of the late McCager Southwood and the late Virginia Lee Deaton Southwood. He was a retired coal miner, avid horse trainer, blacksmith, and loved the outdoors and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie Southwood and Ira Southwood; niece, Rebecca Coomer; nephews, Timothy Porter, Jaden Miller, Ricky Porter, McCager Porter and Ricky Lee Porter; brother-in-law’s, Leon Porter, Paul Brown, and Albert Kilburn.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Southwood of Hazard; son, MacCager Southwood (Tina) of Hazard; daughter, Virginia Ramsey (Joey) of Whitesburg, Sarah Southwood (Rick) of Hazard; brother, Jimmy Southwood of Jackson; sisters, Sarah Murray (Darrell) of Hazard, Edna Porter of Scottsburg, Ind.; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kyle Deaton and James Lucas officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
