James Wilson Baker
James Wilson Baker, Jr., 57, of Combs, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Kilburn Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Matthew Allen Baker
Matthew Allen Baker, 32, of Hazard, died Friday, April 29, 2022.
He was born January 24, 1990, the son of the late Donald Cleo Baker and Lisa Ann Overton Baker. He worked as a Peer Support Specialist.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Dewayne Overton.
In addition is his mother, he is survived by one sister, Donisha Storms (Jonathan); niece, Dalliss Storms; special friends, Jeremy and Angela Yeary; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Barger
Brenda Barger, 73, of Saul, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born June 9, 1948, the daughter of the late Kelly Stacy and the late Goldie Watson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burley Barger Jr.; two brothers, Stanley and Ralph Stacy; and one sister, Joan Sandlin.
She is survived by one son, Otis Barger; two sisters, Joyce Stamper, Cleo Caudill; two grandchildren, Jayden Barger, Dylan Barger.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Franklin Hayes
Thomas Franklin Hayes, 71, of Hazard, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hazard Health and Rehab Center.
He was born September 22, 1950, the son of the late Elmer Hayes and the late Naomi Eversole Hayes. He was a member of Happy Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired service department worker for Cardinals in Hazard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by to sisters, Virginia Ashley and Verbena Stacy.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hayes; one daughter, Amy Hayes Bowling (Calvin) of Hazard; one son, Jeffrey Hayes (Vickie) of Hazard; two sisters, Yvonne Brown of Knott County, Carolyn Shepherd of Acup; five grandchildren, Shaelynn, Madison, Tate, McKenzie and Gabrielle; one great grandchild, Austin Blake; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Dale Hughes
Jimmy Dale “Jay Boy” Hughes, 74, of Hazard, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, July 15, 1947, the son of the late Elisha Hughes and the late Nancy Ann Hughes. He was a lifelong resident of Perry County and was a retired Truck Driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Hughes; son, Brian Scott Hughes; granddaughter, Victoria Elizabeth Blair; brothers, Glenn Noble, Kenneth Wayne Hughes, Ellis Hughes, and Don Gwinn; sisters, Jacklyn Miller, Mary Ruth Hughes, and Janis Smith.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Briana Hughes, Cody Hughes (Erica), Austin Hughes; five great grandchildren, Peyton, Brooklyn, Bella, Gracelyn, and Mallory; brothers, Junior Hughes (Anna), Ben Hughes, Taylor Ray Hughes (Judy), Robert Hughes (Rhonda), Elvin Gwinn; sisters, Ruby Hughes (Carlos), Etta Joan Baker; special friends, Velda Collins and Tyler Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker-Hughes Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Milo Jent
Milo Jent, 81, of Viper, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Vicco, December 31, 1940, the son of the late William Jent and the late Betty Combs Jent. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parent he was preceded in death by a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Jent of Viper; son, Jeff Jent (Kristena) of Hazard; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Margie Pollard Napier
Margie Pollard Napier, 85, of Ary, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
She was born in Dice, September 22, 1936, the daughter of the late Chester Pollard and the late Lenora Combs Pollard. She was a member of Dwarf Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and attending church. She was an avid gardener. She could grow anything. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Han Napier; two grandchildren, Larry Elhanon Napier and Tristan Samuel Noble; three Brothers, Carl, Arlie and Burnis Pollard; and one sister, Allie Mae Pollard.
She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Bailey (Tim) of Hazard, Doris Whitaker of Dwarf, Debbie Wooten (Randy) of Amburgey, Diane Napier of Hazard; two sons, Gary Napier (Wilma) of Louisville, Larry Keith Napier (Paula) of Ary; three sisters, Jewel Miller of Clay City, Ruth Crawford of Hazard, Fern Young (Nolan) of Ind.; three brothers, Kenny Pollard of Ind., Coy Pollard of Bulan, Roger Pollard of Jackson; six grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Combs and Dylan Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Engle-Napier Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Homer Stidham
Homer Stidham, 65, of Krypton, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, March 5, 1957, the son of the late Paul Stidham and the late Mary Stidham. He was a retired coal miner, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, and served as Assistant Pastor of the Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roland Stidham and Eli Stidham; one sister, Lillie Baker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lillie Mae Stidham of Krypton; two sons, Roland Stidham (Mindy) of Krypton, Keith Stidham (Tonya) of Krypton; daughter, Kendra Stidham-Buck of Chavies; two brothers, John A Stidham (Gennalou) of Krypton, Charlie Stidham (Kim) of Yerkes; two sisters, Myrtle Ashley (Jimmy) of Chavies, Nancy Jane Stidham of Krypton; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at Hickory Gap Pentecostal Church with Pastors Ronald and Keith Stidham officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ernest Wayne Wooton
Ernest Wayne Wooton, 61, of Happy, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Scuddy Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
