Jerry Bailey
Jerry Bailey, 69, of Jackson died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Confluence, December 18, 1951, the son of the late Walter Bailey and the late Wanda Mae Bailey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emma Banks.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Bailey of Barwick; children, Patrick Bailey of Elizabethtown, Brian Bailey of Stanton, Amber Grimm (Jason) of Elizabethtown, Terry Griffith (Eddie) of Barwick; four brothers, Larry Bailey (Angie) of Lancaster, Wayne Bailey (Debbie) of Hazard, Freddy Bailey (Darlene) of Busy, Teddy Bailey (Linda) of Corbin; two sisters, Charlotte Collins (Jack) of Busy, Emma Kaye Sanders (Anthony) of Krypton; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at County Line Community Church with Teddy Bailey, Anthony Mullins and Larry Bailey officiating. Burial followed at Fugate-Bailey Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Campbell
Mary Jane Campbell, 84, of Hazard died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hazard Health & Rehab Center.
She was born in Little Leatherwood, October 19, 1937 the daughter of the late Eli Campbell and the late Maudie Watts Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Norise Campbell and Madelyn Huff; brothers, Astor Campbell and Eyvon Campbell.
She is survived by her nephew, James Huff (Glenna) of Cornettsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10 at Pres-Whitaker Cemetery, Ulvah with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Grigsby
Mary Ann Grigsby, 77, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. She was the daughter of the late William Jones and the late Icy Sebring Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hargis Grigsby; two sons, Logan Grigsby and Hargis Grigsby; and a host of siblings. She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Grigsby (Jeff), Hazard; two sons, Johnny Dean Grigsby, Lotts Creek, Oscar Grigsby (Margarett), Lotts Creek; one sister, Ellen Privett, Owenton; seven grandchildren, Dustin Johnson, Kyra Johnson, Roy Grigsby, Hope Grigsby, Jessica Hogan, Janice Applegate and Keith Combs; 12 great grandchildren; special friends and Family, Timmy Jones and Family, William and Ruth Feltner and Gene and Peggy Rice; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10, at Clear Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Grigsby-Pence Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
David Hall
David “Crockett” Leon Hall, 55, of Viper, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Melissa Hall
Melissa Marie Stidham Hall, 45, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
She was born January 8, 1976, the daughter of Tommy Eversole and the late Janet Stidham.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one niece, Mia Jayde.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two sisters, Ginger Neace (Jwayne) of Hazard, Crystal Eversole (Jessie) of Big Creek; companion, Rodney Oliver; seven nephews, Lucas, Benjamin, Coby, Kyler, Caleb, Colby and Daegan; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Jacks Branch, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Darlene Johnson
Darlene Johnson, 55, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Johnny Green Miller, mother and Little Daddy, Martha and Butler Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jason White; one sister, Annette Moss.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Johnson; two daughters, Kimberly Collins (Michael) of Leslie County, Karla Huff (Sonny) of Knott County; one son, Dennie Collins Jr (Barb) of Hazard; two step sons, Jonathan Johnson of Chavies, Caleb Johnson of Lexington; one sister, Kathy Begley (John) of Hazard; one brother, Michael Gabbard (Jena) of Hazard; seven grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jayden, Karson, Alexis, Kash, Kynslee and Brooklyn; special niece and nephew, Taylor Begley, Ben Brewer and John B Begley.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
App Miller
App Miller, 72, of Clayhole died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was the son of the late Jimmie Miller and Nancy Ann Godsey Miller. He was the owner and operator of A&M Duct Cleaners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lasca Miller; second wife, Donna Miller; two daughters, Lasca Miller and Anette Miller; one son, Emanuel Miller; two brothers, Henrey and Make Miller; and two sisters, Gracie Eversole and Helen Miller.
He is survived by one daughter, Appette Reed of Clayhole; two sons, App James Miller (Janet) of Salyersville, Donald Miller (Ann) of Wick; two sisters, Linda Miller, Martha Miller; five brothers, Noah Miller, Charlie Miller, Donnie Miller, Raymond Miller, Michael Miller; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7 at Millertown Baptist Church with Rev. Noah Miller and Rev. Eldon Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Millertown Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Henry Tucker
Henry Tucker, 69, of Happy, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was the son of the late Charles Tucker and the late Susie Akemon Tucker. He was a retired welder for TECO.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jamie Lynn Plowman; four sisters, Naomi Curtis, Ethel Peters, Bonnie Todd, Elsie Tucker; and six brothers, Ronald, Claude, Charles, James, Johnny and Vernon Tucker.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya Tucker; one son, Arnold Dwayne Tucker (Melissa) of Kodak; two sisters, Betty Tucker of Hazard, Wanda Tucker of Wabacco; one brother, Verlon Tucker (Jackie) of Viper; three grandchildren, Dalton Kyle Tucker, Breona Plowman and Hannah Sharlene Tucker.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Alanna Wallace
Alanna Sue Wallace, 54, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Jackson.
She was born in Perry County, April 11, 1967, the daughter of Ruby Jackson Wallace and the late Ray Wallace. She was a cashier at Pantry Shelf. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend. She never met a stranger as she presented her radiant smile and infectious giggle to all who crossed her path. This beautiful soul will be deeply missed.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jesse “Binky” Jackson.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Paige Campbell of Hazard; two sons, Justin Ray Wallace of Hazard, Michael Campbell of Hazard; one sister, Marissa Wallace of Lexington; seven brothers, Thomas Wallace of Penn., Lewis Wallace of Lexington, Gary Wallace of Richmond, James Jackson of Hazard, Lonnie Jackson of Cal., Gary Jackson (Dawn) of Hazard, Carl Wallace of Hazard; seven grandchildren, Aalyah, Alexis, Karmah, Justin Jr., Jailen, Annaliese and Zayden; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs and Lowell Parker officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.