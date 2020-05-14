Mary Campbell
Mary “Libby” Campbell, 67, of Yerkes, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born December 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Harlan Fields and the late Ottia Marie Toler Fields. She was a longtime faithful member of Big Willard Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Fields; and one brother, Richard Carter Fields.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Joe Campbell; one daughter, Michelle Hurt (Todd) of Lotts Creek; one son, Harlan Campbell (April) of Yerkes; three sisters, Dianna Crawford (Guy) of Ind., Symantha Napier (David) of Hopkinsville, Leshia Napier (RC) of Hopkinsville; four brothers, Kelly Fields (Julie) of Tenn., Charlie Fields (Carol) of Leslie County, Harlan Fields Jr. (Darlene) of Cadiz, Ellery Fields (Judy) of Berea; three grandchildren, Christian Campbell, Kirstie Hurt (Tanner) and Blaine Hurt; one great grandchild, Cager Wayne Maggard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and frields.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Paul Douglas Campbell
Paul Douglas Campbell, 77, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, October 10, 1942, the son of the late Paul Campbell and the late Edith Witt Campbell. He was a 1960 graduate of M.C. Napier High School as well as a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. He was a member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge 676 for on 50 years. He retired as a Regional Supervisor for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Campbell; one son, Robert E. Campbell of San Diego, Cal.; two step-daughters, Marcie Smitha of Louisville, Melissa Warner of Fort Worth, Tex.; one brother, Bill Campbell (Patti) of Corbin; one niece, Lisa Campbell Botner (Jreg) of Corbin; one great niece, Claire Botner Sandefer (Adam); one great-great nephew, Wesley Sandefer; two God children, Catherine and Creighton Cornwell; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The family will be having private services with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
This is a paid obituary.
James Coburn Gross
James Coburn Gross, 85, of Miamisburg, OH, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, January 11, 1935, the son of the late Everett and Molly Gross. He was retired from Carrollton Envelope.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mackenzie Paige Hays.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Miamisburg, OH; three children, Louise (Curtis) Johnson of Hazard, Kim Robinson of OH, and Todd (Diane) of Ind.; two grandchildren, Ricky and Justin; one sister, Colleen (Rex) Begley of OH; one brother, Coleman (Kay) Gross of Va.
Per James’s wishes his body was donated to science at Wright State University in Dayton OH. Courtesy of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
James Hall
James “Corky” Hall, 58, of Sassafras, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 9, 1962, the son of the late Corbett Hall and the late Thelma Burgett Hall. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wells Hall; one brother, Vadis Hall; special uncle, Herb Hall; and special cousin, Lee Hall.
He is survived by three daughters, Candice Hall (Joey) of Washington State, Fallon Hall (Pickle) of Hazard, Courtney Hall of Knott County; one son, Conner Hall (Jacqueline) of Knott County; three sisters, Dyan Hall (Rabbit Pollard) of Viper, Mona Coots (Wade) of Viper, Fritzy Miller (Jay) of Hazard; one brother, Joe “Snoogum” Hall of Viper; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Melissa Herald
Melissa Ann Herald, 46, of Hazard, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
Minor Holland Sr.
Minor Bransford Holland Sr., 69, of Hazard, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 25, 1950, the son of the late Luther Holland Sr. and Prudie Jean Stacy Holland. He was a retired farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Holland; two daughters, Cheryl Hall of Corinth, Heidi Walden (Mark) of Corinth; two sons, Daniel Holland of Lost Creek, Minor Holland (Jewlia) of Hazard; one brother, Walter Holland (Larissa) of Hazard; special friends, Mom Stacy and Rhonda Hall; special grandson, Joshua Holland; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private graveside service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard. Special thanks to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Angie Smith, Jessica Eversole and Jennifer Asher.
This is a paid obituary.
Peggy Mayo
Peggy Hurt Mayo, 91, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 29, 2020, at the Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Alonzo Hurt and the late Grace Calhoun Hurt. She was a retired federal court reporter and the oldest member at the Hazard First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Mayo; two brothers, Junior Hurt and Jack Hurt; and two sisters, Zena Noble and Obreen Lusk.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Benton (Tom) of S. Car., Donna May of N. Car.; three grandchildren, Sherman Benton (Stephanie), Jonathan Hampton (Saraya) and Brittany Tokar (Joe); six grandchildren, Austin, Jacob, Anna, Ella, Lyla and Will; two nieces, Pat Noble and Cissy Jones; one nephew, Mike Lush; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Miller
Betty Jo Gross Miller, 94, of Frankfort, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Frankfort.
She was born in Hazard, October 3, 1925, the daughter of the late John Calvin and Alice Baker Gross; she was the third of three children. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Rufus Jackson Miller in Buckhorn on February 9, 1946.
She was a homemaker to her husband and their three children; she traveled to many places around the world in her younger years, due to her husband serving in the Army for nearly 25 years. She enjoyed music and dancing and could cut a rug with the best of them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus; and sisters, Leila Mae Gross and Dorothy Alice Gross Cornett.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Keith Miller, Rufus Jackson Miller III and Caroline Miller; she is also survived by Edna “Duffy” Duff Morris (Gary), who she loved like a daughter; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren; special niece and nephews.
A private graveside family service will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home of Versailles.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of the Bluegrass.
This is a paid obituary.
Roscoe Miniard
Roscoe Miniard, 84, of Yeaddiss, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Yeaddiss, November 22, 1935, the son of the late Willard Miniard and the late Elizabeth Miniard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheila Sturgill; two brothers, Hobert Miniard and Johnny Miniard; four sisters, Cindy Adams, Marjorine Harris, Nancy Harris and Kathy Fields; one son, Daren Cornett. He was a Retired Coal Miner.
He is survived by his wife, Inettia Miniard of Yeaddiss; three sons, Greg Miniard (Donna) of Lexington, Geary “Shorty” Miniard (Lelia) of Hazard, Keith Miniard (Chasity) of Viper; six daughters, Lisa Minaird of Tenn, Lois Clark (Jr. Ray) of Smilax, Marsha Le’Gere of Hazard, Tiffany Caudill (Craig) of Viper, Brooklyn Moore of Hazard, Natasha Lynn Halcomb (James) of Viper; one brother, Willard Jr. Miniard (Annette) of Yeaddiss; one sister, Oma Brown (Ellis) of Harlan County; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Ann Muncy
Barbara Ann Muncy, 61, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 14, 1959, the daughter of the late Burchell Muncy Jr. and the late Rolly Mae Baker Muncy. She was a Youth Service Center Director for the Hazard City Schools and worked for Hazard ARH in the Rural Outreach Program. She was a 1977 Hazard High School graduate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ivan Kamplain; and special friend, Larry Bruce Morris.
She is survived by one son, Brandon Muncy (Derek Kennedy) of New Albany, OH; one sister, Jeanette Combs (Roy) of Hazard; one niece, Becky Fields (Mike); two great nieces, Addyson and Laikyn; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Ambruse Neace
Ambruse Neace, 72, of Lost Creek died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Campton, March 8, 1948, the son of the late Luther Neace and the late Polly Ann Neace.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Charity Rader; three brothers, Taylor, David, and Roger Neace; two sisters, Ethel Neace and Carol Combs. He loved being outdoors, avid hunter and fisherman, and a proud retired coal miner.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Jacqueline Combs of Lost Creek; two daughters, Christa White (Jerson) of Lost Creek, Cherie Wheeler (Greg) of Clay City; three sisters, Sarah Banks of Lost Creek, Bonnie Williams of Lost Creek, Malvery Fugate of Lost Creek; five grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Almeda Richie
Almeda Owens Richie, 96, of Dwarf, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born Hardburly, May 15, 1923, the daughter of the late Jasper Owens and the late Diance Owens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ezekiel Richie; daughter, Brenda Williams; two sisters, Alene Farris and Gladys Scholar; three brothers, Eugene Owens, Clarence Owens, and Ralph Owens; grandson, Dr. Gary Williams. She loved quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Mitchell Walker (Sandra) of Dwarf, Kenneth Owen Richie (Wihemenia) of Fisty; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Rachel Sandlin
Rachel Sandlin, 79, of Buckhorn, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born September 4, 1940, the daughter of the late Bill Collins and the late Lucy Collins. She attended Red Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Sandlin; one daughter, Sherry Sizemore; and three sons, Charlie, Kelly Jr., and Billy Ray Sandlin.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Jean Gwin (David) of Grapevine, Louise Baker of Buckhorn; one sister, Susan Deaton of Tenn.; one brother, Kelly Collins of Jackson; eight grandchildren, Billy Ray, Rachel, Eddie, Billy Joe, Joseph, Kelly, Katie and Charlie; 11 great grandchildren, Billy, Kylee, Ella, Austin, Damon, Kellie, Haley, Maverick, Julie, Jacob and Eddie Joe; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.