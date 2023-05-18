Barbara Baker
Barbara Ann Baker, 75, of Busy, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 20, 1948, the daughter of the late Rufus Fugate and the late Ota Baker Fugate. She was a member of the Butterfly Church of The Living God. She enjoyed going to church, reading her bible and playing the piano. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Baker; two sisters, Eva Eversole and Ada Campbell; one brother, Amos Fugate; and one great grandchild, Easton Caudill.
She is survived by four daughters, Tammy Combs (Van) of Georgetown, Sharon Callahan (Dwayne) of Cornettsville, Jerri Raichel (Roger) of Hazard and Rhonda Gross (Donnie Shane) of Yeaddiss; one son, Randy Baker (Linda) of Busy; one sister, Nella Johnson of Busy; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Terry Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Crawford
William Dean Crawford, 75, of Grapevine, passed away peacefully at home after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born November 24, 1947, the son of the late Farmer Crawford and Margaret Marlin Crawford of Hazard; three brothers, Ovie Sammons, Clifford Crawford and Olen Crawford; and one sister, Wilma Meadows. He was married to his high school sweetheart, for 57 years. He was an Author, Speaker and International humanitarian. He was a member of the Buckhorn Area Lions Club and attended Davidson Baptist Church in Grapevine, Kentucky. He was the owner of Crawford Tire Company, serving clients in southeastern, KY, for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Napier Crawford; four daughters, Sandy Campbell (Pete) of Krypton, Renee Parris (Michael) of Hillsborough, NC, Melissa Brashear (Tony) of Hazard, Stacy Allen (Derek) of Hazard; three sons, Manual Dean Crawford of Hazard, David Crawford (Amanda) of Columbus, OH, Austin Patrick Crawford, (fiancé Kayla Caldwell) of Van Lear; 15 Grandchildren, LaToya Couch, Cailyn Collett, Josh Smallwood, Hannah Combs, Katie Mullins, Emma Grace Parris, Spencer Parris, Parker Brashear, Austin Blake Crawford, Sierra Crawford, Haylee Miller, Chloe Crawford, Zoey Crawford, Bailee Allen, Skye Allen; seven great grandchildren, Aleeah Couch, Zach Couch, Rylan Couch, Adaline Combs; JaceLynn Collett, Logan Collett, Kynslee Collett; special family friends, Ellen Vance (Steven), Dale Hazelwood, Dickie Piercefield, James Archey, Jimmy Dickerson; two sisters, Evelyn Neace of Dewitt, VA, Lou Verna (Skeet) of Couch, Mooresburg, Tenn.; one brother, Ed Crawford (Gladys) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pallbearers: Pete Campbell, Michael Parris, Spencer Parris, David Crawford, Tony Brashear, Parker Brashear, Derek Allen, Austin Patrick Crawford, Dale Hazelwood. Honorary Pallbearers: Manual Dean Crawford, Josh Smallwood, Tyler Combs, Tyler Mullins, Austin Blake Crawford. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Feltner
Nancy Jayne Feltner, 63, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 12, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Tim Auner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Charles Gross
Charles John Gross, 79, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard December 6, 1943 the son of the late Floyd Gross, Jr. and the late Rita Duff Gross. He was a graduate of Hazard High School in 1960 and became a certified Pharmacist in 1969 and retiring in 2016. He was an honorary Deputy Sheriff, member of the Masonic Lodge, formerly involved with the Boy Scouts, and was an avid marksman who loved competing in shooting matches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Sam Gross; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Edna Duff; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Polly Gross; nephews, Charles Lawrence Kerr and Lance Douglas Snyder.
He is survived by sister, Rita Gross Snyder of Hazard; half-sisters, Janice Horton of Hyden, Pam Ashley of Hazard, Eloise Cotrel of Mo.; half-brothers, Buck Gross of Lexington, Jack Gross of Louisville, Jerry Gross of Hazard and David Gross of Hazard; and a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor A.D. “Pete” McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Duff Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
April Hall
April Summer Hall, 51, of Cawood, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Harlan ARH.
She was born in Summerville, SC on June 21, 1971 the daughter of Helen Regina Hall. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Gina and her grandmother and grandfather, Georgia and Joe Hall.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Olivia and Justin Cantrell of Danville; dear friend, Robert Jordan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Duane Allen officiating. Burial followed in the Matt Hall Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Hall
Harold Danny Hall, 73, of Viper, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was born October 19, 1949, the son of the late McCoy Hall and the late Carrie Begley Hall. He was a United State Marine Corps Veteran. He enjoyed basketball, cars and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Justine Hall; and one sister, Lureve Bowling.
He is survived by two sons, Danny Holbrook (Michelle) of Tenn., and Dustin Hall (Jacquelyn) of Viper; one sister, Debra Caudill (Roger) of Viper; one grandchild, Steven Holbrook; and a host of family and friends.
A private celebration of life service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ryan Little
Ryan O’Neil Little, 43, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1979, the son of Ted Little and Debra Creech.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-mom, Mary Woods; one sister, Heather Mize; one brother, Tedrick Little; half-sister, Christal Bush; special aunt, Peggy Turner; two nephews, Johnathan Deaton and Treston Mize; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral series were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Irvin Neace
Irvin Neace, 70, of Krypton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, May 17, 1952 the son of Jeff and Polly Neace, Billy Neace, Jr. and Carlonia. He was a life-long resident of Perry County and a member of the Davidson Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana “Sue” Bowling Neace; son, Derek Alan Neace; daughter, Dawn Ann Neace Rayburn (David); brother, Everette Neace (Vivian); sisters, Janice Smith (Jack), Brenda Cole, Maybel Smith (Robert) and Sharon Campbell (Hobert); eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Youmans officiating. Burial will follow in the Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Dunraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jacqueline Roark
Jacqueline Roark, 95, of Happy, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 15, 1928 the daughter of the late Floyd Combs and the late Georgie Stacy Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Fernando Roark Jr.; one son, Adrian jack Roark; one sister, Geudra Anderson; and three brothers, Floyd R., Eugene “Duck” and Earl Combs. She attended Vicco Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, coloring and working crossword puzzles. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, May Ann Stacy of Hazard, Rebecca Ann Roark of Happy; one son, Anthony Scott Roark (Lisa) of Hindman; six grandchildren, Chris Roark, Nikki Hurley (Shane), Jackie Cornett (Kyle), Arielle Woods, Andrew Roark (Alexis) and Tate Roark; six great grandchildren, Jase, Sawyer, Brooklyn, Amaya, Kayston and Elena; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Combs Roark Cemetery, Kodak with Sam Stacy officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
John Spencer Jr.
John “Pott” Spencer Jr., 77, of Hazard, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born February 21, 1946, the son of the late John D. Spencer and the late Letha Oliver Spencer. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. While serving his country he received a Bronze Star and numerous other Army Achievement Medals. He was a retired surface coal miner who loved his job. He was always full of life. He was a very humble and kind man that never met a stranger. One thing he always believed was that Ralph Stanley should have been President.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Billy Wayne Spencer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Joyce Spencer; one daughter, Monica Godsey (Terry) of Dandridge, Tenn.; one son, John W. Spencer of Bean Station Tenn.; one step daughter, Kim Gower (Travis) of OR; two step sons, Anthony Fugate and Brian Fugate of Wooten; one sister, Helen Baker (Larry) of Chavies; two brothers, Everett Spencer (Sheila) of Hazard, Don “Jake” Toler (Molly) of Hazard’ special caregiver and friend, Monica Sculley; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate and A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Turner Jr.
Roger Lee Turner Jr., 45 of Hazard, died Friday, May 12, 2023 at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., January 30, 1978 the son of Joan Smith and the late Roger Lee Turner, Sr. He was a member of the Fallen Kings Motorcycle Club, enjoyed working on cars and gardening. He was a giving person, even in death donating his kidneys to better someone else.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Caroline Turner and maternal grandparents, Russell and Beatrice Carpenter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Sean Turner and Andrew Turner; two daughters, MaKayla Allen and Victoria Turner; sister, Barbara Duff; step-sister, Vanessa Bergadon; step-brother, Brett Bergadon; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.